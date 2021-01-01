Looking for something to do this weekend?
Three guided and self-guided hikes are happening today, Friday, Jan. 1, at parks around the county, and ice skating continues at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center.
Also, there's still time to catch the Bull Run Festival of Lights, which runs through Sunday, Jan. 10.
First Day Hike: 1-2:30 p.m. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow. Guided tour with local historians. Masks are required when indoors and are recommended when outside. Pets are welcome, the trail is not accessible for strollers. RSVP by December 31 to 703-366-3049. Free.
First Day Hike: 9 a.m.-noon. Guided hike. Neabsco Creek Boardwalk, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Leashed pets are welcome, not accessible for strollers. Register by calling 703-499-9812. $10 per person.
First Day Hike: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Self-guided sensory scavenger hunt. Pick up a rack card at the visitor center. Pets are welcome but must be kept on leashes. Masks required. Wear comfortable walking shoes, bring water, binoculars, and a camera. For more information call 703-730-8205.
Daily: Bull Run Festival of Lights: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. (until 10 p.m. on holiday nights) every night through Jan. 10. Experience 2.5 miles illuminated by holiday light displays. Drive the festival route from the comfort of your car; turn off your headlights and just follow the magical glow.
Three additional weeks have been added to this year’s show, as well as online ticketing to provide minimal contact. $25 per vehicle when tickets are bought online, $30 at the door. For more information, click here.
Daily: Ice Skating at Stonebridge: 3:30-9 p.m. Daily. Potomac Town Center, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Make reservations and pay online at www.stonebridgeptc.com/skating. $10 adults, $9 kids/seniors/military, $6 skate rental.
Saturday, Jan. 2
Martin Luther King, Jr. Choir: 3-4 p.m. Virtual. For all ages and families. Children from local schools raise their voices in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Call the library, 703-792-4800, for more information. Chinn Park Regional Library. Free.
Monday, Jan. 4
Talking to the Author Bookmark Contest: All day. For grades K-5. Design a bookmark around the theme "Libraries Rule!"
Contest form available at the library website www.pwcgov.org/library or at the library information desk.
Grand Prize winner will receive an autographed copy of “Dragons Rule,” by Courtney Pippin-Mathur. Prizes awarded at the “Talking to the Author” presentation on April 7 at 2 p.m. Call the library, 703-792-4800, for more information. Chinn Park Regional Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Expand Your Universe-How to Improve Your Concentration: All day. Virtual. For adults. Explore the process of concentration, factors that affect and enhance concentration, and ways of improving the concentration process. Call the library, 703-792-4500, for more information. Bull Run Regional Library. Free.
