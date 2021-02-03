Some options for getting out of the house -- or staying busy inside -- this week:
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Ice Skating at Stonebridge: 3:30-9 p.m. Daily. Make reservations and pay online at www.stonebridgeptc.com/skating. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. $10 adults, $9 kids/seniors/military, $6 skate rental.
Valentines for Veterans: 9-10 a.m. For all ages. Pick up a special postcard, decorate it, and drop off at your local library to be delivered to a local hero. Postcards will be available January 11 to February 5. Chinn Park Regional Library Administrative Support Center, 13083 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Hike with a Naturalist: 10 a.m. Joint a professional naturalist and discover the plants and animals around the Bull Run mountains. For more information call 703-753-2631. Bull Run Mountains Conservancy, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Occoquan Chocolate Fest: 5 p.m. The annual chocolate event is back with adjustments to keep people safe. Many parts of the event will be hosted virtually. For more information and to follow the schedule go to www.occoquanva.gov/occoquan-events/chocolatefest/. Historic Occoquan, Mill Street, Occoquan.
Friday, Feb. 5
Saturday, Feb. 6
Lucasville School Open House: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Learn facts of African American history in Prince William County and throughout the Northern Virginia region. No more than five people will be allowed in the school at one time and masks are required. For more information call 703-365-7895. Lucasville School, 10516 Godwin Drive, Manassas. Free, donations accepted.
Birds on the Boardwalk: 8-10 a.m. Bring your binoculars to see who is flying around the Neabsco Creek. Join other birders of all abilities as we learn about our local and migrating birds. Neabsco Creek Boardwalk, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $10.
Artist Talk: 11 a.m.-noon. Virtual. Hosted by the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Featuring nationally acclaimed artist Rene Dickerson. For more information and to register for Zoom link call 703-330-2787. ARTfactory,
Sunday, Feb. 7
Dale City Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if you are sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
