Upcoming Events: Dec. 16 – 22:
Daily: Bull Run Festival of Lights: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. (until 10 p.m. on holiday nights) every night through Jan. 10. Experience 2.5 miles illuminated by holiday light displays. Drive the festival route from the comfort of your car; turn off your headlights and just follow the magical glow.
Three additional weeks have been added to this year’s show, as well as online ticketing to provide minimal contact. $25 per vehicle when tickets are bought online, $30 at the door. For more information, click here.
Ice Skating at Stonebridge: 3:30-9 p.m. Daily. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Make reservations and pay online at www.stonebridgeptc.com/skating $10 adults, $9 kids/seniors/military, $6 skate rental.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Access Passport Newfoundland, Canada: All day. Virtual. For adults and families. From the comfort of your home, explore travel adventures while learning about new cultures, foods, and languages. Call the library, 703-792-4500, for more information. Bull Run Regional Library. Free.
Friday, Dec. 18
Drive Thru Living Nativity: 6:30-8:30 p.m. 14851 Gideon Drive, WoodbridgeFor all ages. Live animals and canned food drive. All food donations go to the All Saints community food pantry. All Saints Church. Free and open to the public.
Holiday Through the Ages: Friday, Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Stroll through seasonal celebration of the past. Masks required. Reservations required and no groups larger than 10 at a time, register at www.pwcparks.org/HistoricPrograms. $5 per person, children under 6 are free.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Hylton Reads-Story Corner: 10:30 a.m. Virtual. Recommended for children ages 4-8. Featuring the book “Flibbertigibbety Words,” by Donna Guthrie. Presented by the Hylton Performing Arts Center and the Prince William Public Library System. The event will premiere on both the Hylton Center and the Library's social media channels. For more information call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center. Free.
Saturday, Dec. 19 & Sunday, Dec. 20:
Holiday Carriage Rides: 1-4 p.m. Sunday Rides are limited so arrive early. For more information call 703-361-6599. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9431 West St., Manassas. Free.
Story Telling with Mrs. Claus: 2-2:45 p.m. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Box with four seats $25. All boxes will be socially distanced. Seating will be very limited. All attendees must wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose and remain in their seats for the entire story time. All children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. To register/purchase tickets call 703-330-2787. Box with 4 seats $25.
Monday, Dec. 21
Town of Dumfries Christmas Holiday Parade: 7 p.m. Virtual. The Town of Dumfries Annual Christmas Parade will be virtual this year. It will incorporate video and images of long beloved local traditions. For more information contact Yvette Ragland at 703-221-3400.
