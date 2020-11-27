Friday, Nov. 27
Bull Run Festival of Lights: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. (until 10 p.m. on holiday nights) every night through Jan. 10. Experience 2.5 miles illuminated by holiday light displays. Drive the festival route from the comfort of your car; turn off your headlights and just follow the magical glow.
Three additional weeks have been added to this year’s show, as well as online ticketing to provide minimal contact. $25 per vehicle when tickets are bought online, $30 at the door. For more information, click here.
Nokesville Community Christmas Tree Lighting: 6-7 p.m. Featuring Mr. and Mrs. Claus and Christmas caroling. Socially distanced event. Nokesville Community, 12923 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Saturday, Nov. 28
Story Telling with Mrs. Claus: 2-2:45 p.m. All boxes will be socially distanced. Seating will be very limited. All attendees must wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose and remain in their seats for the entire story time.
All children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. To register/purchase tickets call 703-330-2787. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Box with four seats: $25.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Birding Merrimac Farm: 8 a.m. Look for birds as you travel along the way. Dress for the weather, bring binoculars and cameras. RSVP to 703-499-4954. Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management Area, 15020 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville.
Hauntingly Historic Occoquan Walking Tour: 5-6:30 p.m. Family-friendly walking tour, perfect for all ages. Wear comfortable shoes and bring water and bug spray as this tour is entirely outdoors. Reservations required call 703-357-3850. Occoquan Spirits, 408 Mill St., Occoquan. $15 per person.
Story Telling with Mrs. Claus: 2-2:45 p.m. All boxes will be socially distanced. Seating will be very limited. All attendees must wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose and remain in their seats for the entire story time. All children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. To register/purchase tickets call 703-330-2787. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle Street, Manassas. Box with 4 seats: $25.
Sunday Bingo: Noon. Doors and sales start at noon, games start at 2 p.m. Masks must be worn at all times, temperature check required. Sit in designated areas only to encourage social distancing. Tables will be wiped down and sanitizer is available. For more information call 703-494-4304. American Legion Post 364, 3640 Friendly Post Lane, Woodbridge.
Monday, Nov. 30
Full Moon Hike: For all ages. Night hike followed by S'mores. Bring a flashlight and dress for the weather. Masks required. Registration required and to confirm time of the hike call 703-792-7060. $12 per person.
Monday Night Bingo: 5 p.m. Doors and sales start at 5 p.m., games start at 7:15 p.m. Masks must be worn at all times, temperature check required. Sit in designated areas only to encourage social distancing. Tables will be wiped down, and sanitizer is available. For more information call 703-494-4304. American Legion Post 364, 3640 Friendly Post Lane, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Toys for Tots Kick Off Event: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Help the Marine Toys for Tots Program. Pick up collection boxes, posters, and banners. Drop off new unwrapped toys. For more information call 703-991-4166. G&C Auto Service, 11707 Pump Station Way, Manassas.
The Artist Activist -- Centering Black Voices: 7-8 p.m. Virtual. Featuring Theresa Ruth Howard and Nicole Brewer. This event will be streamed on the Hylton webpage, Facebook, and YouTube. For more information call 703-993-7759. ONLINE Hylton Performing Arts Center. Free.
