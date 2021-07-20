Volunteers needed with to help with adult literacy classes, immigrant resources, care for rescue animals

Help adults improve their literacy skills. BEACON is getting ready for its next session which runs from Aug. 23 through Nov. 10. Volunteers ages 18 and up are needed to be in-person ESOL teachers, online ESOL teachers, tech facilitators and site managers. No second language or previous experience needed; training is provided.
Please email mkermon@osbva.org or call 571-428-2507 for more information about this exciting opportunity.
CASA Virginia is recruiting candidates to be part of its AmeriCorps program Moving Forward Corps NOVA for program year 2021-22.
Successful candidates for this full-time position will provide services to community members in different areas, such as citizenship, immigration, Virginia Driver's Privilege Card, taxes (VITA program), employment, resources, CHAP and other programs. Candidates must be fluent in English and Spanish, possess excellent organizing skills, be skilled in computers and have basic skills in Google Sheets/Excel. For more information, please call 571-320-1760 or email movingforward@wearecasa.org.
Catholic Charities urgently needs volunteers to teach ESOL classes in Manassas beginning in August. No experience or foreign language ability necessary and all materials and training provided! Please email volunteer.newcomer@ccda.net or call 571-208-1572 to learn more.
Animal lovers: The staff at Advocates for Abused and Abandoned Pets (A3P) wants to meet you. They’re looking for an experienced photographer age 21+ to take pictures of shelter pets and various community organizations from Aug. 1 through Sept. 15 for their 2022 calendar. It’s a great way to both engage in your hobby and help vulnerable animals. Email a3pdirector@gmail.com for more information on how you can help.
A3P also needs cat-friendly volunteers age 18+ to assist with daily care and welfare of kitties at its Dumfries rescue center, 17983 Dumfries Shopping Plaza. Duties include assisting with feeding, laundry, cleaning pet living areas, washing pet dishes and providing plenty of love. Volunteers are asked to commit to two-hour shifts in the morning, afternoon or evening. Please visit https://www.humanesocietynv.org/volunteer to fill out a volunteer application. Email a3pdirector@gmail.com to learn more.
Girls on the Run, a youth development program for girls in third through eighth grades that creatively integrates running, is looking for volunteer coaches age 16 and up to work with small groups of girls twice a week from Sept. 13 through Nov. 21.
Coaches are trained to facilitate an easy-to-follow curriculum over the course of 10 weeks. No running experience necessary, but volunteers must be prepared to be a positive role model for these young ladies. Apply online at https://www.raceplanner.com/volunteer/index/new-coach-fall-21. Email clambacher@gotrnova.org for more information.
Manassas Visitor Center needs volunteers age 18 and up to work four-hour shifts on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. Friendly customer service required, as you will be the face of Historic Manassas. Duties include answering phones, providing information about Old Town businesses, shops and restaurants, sharing historical information and helping with special projects as needed. Training is provided. Working for the Visitor Center is a great way to connect to the city and be in the know of what is going on, along with helping out-of-town travelers navigate the downtown businesses. Email Beverly@historicmanassasinc.org for more information.
Prince William Food Rescue has an urgent need for volunteers with a large SUV or pickup truck to rescue fresh produce weekly from Fauquier Education Farm in Warrenton.
It’s easy: 1) Download the Food Rescue Hero app to your smartphone; 2) Claim the Fauquier Education Farm rescue each week; 3) Follow the steps on the app to pick up and deliver produce to the PWFR warehouse on Kao Circle in Manassas; 4) Celebrate keeping food from being thrown away! Please email rgates@nova-fr.org to learn more.
If you love animals and event planning, Prince William SPCA wants to meet you. It is looking for a volunteer event planner who can manage its events throughout the year.
The volunteer will primarily work on P.A.W. Express Mobile Adoption Van events with the Prince William County Animal Shelter. Other events include Yappy Hours, parade appearances, photos with Santa and more. Shifts would be two to three hours a week and volunteers must be proficient in Microsoft Office applications. Please apply online at www.pwspca.org/volunteer/. Please email pwspca@pwspca.org to indicate interest in the position and learn more.
ACTS Hunger Prevention Center is looking for warehouse volunteers age 16 and up to receive, weigh and record food donations, complete and issue receipts and sort donations. This work will help supply much needed food to families facing food insecurity.
Visit www.actspwc.org/volunteer to fill out an online volunteer application or email scouteau@actspwc.org to learn more.
Summer may be here, but agencies are already looking ahead to the next school year. The staff at House of Mercy is preparing for its Back-to-School Drive to help clients start the 2021-22 school year with new shoes and new school supplies.
Drop off items before July 16 at House of Mercy’s office located at 8170 Flannery Court, Manassas. Visit www.houseofmercyva.org/events/back-to-school-drive/ to view the wish list and learn more.
Are you an animal lover who wants to make a difference in the lives of thousands of animals every year? Join Prince William SCPA’s board as it embarks on this exciting time for animals in PWC.
The new county shelter is opening soon, but before then, it expects more events and programs to be back on track this summer. It needs several people to join its board and help continue efforts to improve the lives of companion animals. No experience necessary. Questions? Please email melissakorzuch@comcast.net to learn more.
We’re back! RSVP’s VETS Program, which provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments, is starting back up, and volunteer drivers age “55 or better” are needed. Volunteers must successfully complete both a criminal and driving record check. It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to veterans for all they’ve done. Email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org or call 571-292-5307 for more information.
Save the dates
Saturday, Sept. 11: Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District is partnering with Prince William Trails and Streams Coalition to conduct the 12th Annual Clean-Up of the Upper Occoquan River from nine different sites along 25+ miles of the river.
The cleanup will be Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lots of volunteers are needed to help with cleanup both on land and water (experienced boaters, please). Groups are welcome and encouraged to join in. You’ll feel great as you help to clean up the water supply for most of eastern Prince William and Fairfax counties.
Visit http://www.pwtsc.org/2021/06/12th-annual-occoquan-river-cleanup-september-11-2021/ for more information and to sign up. Please email Ed at efdandar@verizon.net or Veronica at waterquality@pwswcd.org to learn more.
Sunday, Sept. 19: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be holding its Out of the Darkness Manassas Walk at Harris Pavilion in Manassas. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m.; the walk begins at noon. It’s not too early to register; visit www.afsp.org/Manassas and click on the blue Register Now button to sign up. Questions? Email Chair.ManassasWalk@gmail.com to learn more.
Saturday, Oct. 16: We know it’s July, but the Alzheimer’s Association is already gearing up for its Walk to End Alzheimers at Harris Pavilion. Volunteers age 16 and up are needed to help with a variety of tasks from setting up to supporting the walk to cleaning up following the walk. Volunteers age 10 to 15 are welcome but must volunteer with a parent. Visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0e44afab2caaf58-walk27 to view the jobs and sign up; slots will go fast. Email bedonnelly@alz.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.