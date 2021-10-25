Volunteers needed to 'trick-or-treat for toilet paper'

Looking for a project the kids can do on Halloween? Consider holding a drive to “Trick or Treat for TP!”
SERVE’s Hunger Resource Center can always use donations of toilet paper, which they give to food assistance households. It’s easy, fun, and will be a huge help to low-income families in the community.
Visit https://nvfs.link/alltreats to download a flyer of instructions. Please email ncannon@nvfs.org or call 571.748.2536 for more information on how to help.
Disaster relief: Floods. Tornadoes. Snowmageddon 2010. Tropical Storm Lee 2011. No community is immune to the havoc and devastation caused by a disaster, whether natural or manmade. Volunteer Prince William is recruiting volunteers for disaster response positions.
Trained volunteers can fill a critical role in disaster response and alleviate the challenge of spontaneous, untrained volunteers. Volunteers are needed to help as reception center staff, public outreach and education, which includes educational games such as Disaster Jeopardy and Ready Bingo.
Training is provided, and you’ll feel great help our local community rebuild following a disaster. Contact Claudia Calderon at ccalderon@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn how you can get involved.
Do you hear a faint “gobble, gobble?” It can only mean one thing: Thanksgiving food drives. ACTS, SERVE and House of Mercy are all getting ready for their Thanksgiving programs to provide low-income families with a holiday meal.
Please visit the following sites for more information:
- ACTS: www.actspwc.org/about-us/news-events/operation-give-thanks-1
- SERVE: www.nvfs.org/support/holiday-giving/operation-turkey/
- House of Mercy: www.houseofmercyva.org/give-the-gift-of-a-holiday-meal/
Animal lovers: The staff at Advocates for Abused and Abandoned Pets (A3P) needs volunteers in a variety of positions to help make life better for the furbabies. Volunteers under 16 can help but must volunteer with a parent.
Just a few hours a day, a week, or a month can make a difference in the lives of these four-legged friends. Visit www.a3padvocates.org/volunteer or email a3padvocates@gmail.com to learn how to get involved. P.S.: A3P will be holding a “Howl-O-Ween” Open House on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 17983 Dumfries Shopping Plaza in Dumfries. Meet adoptable pets, enjoy some goodies and learn more about this great organization.
The talented staff at BEACON is preparing for their winter semester, which runs from Nov. 29 through March 4. Volunteer instructors or substitute teachers are needed to provide online small group instruction via Zoom in English for speakers of other languages.
No second language or previous teaching experience is required; free training is provided. Volunteers teach two to four hours per week. Classes are a 12-week commitment and are offered either in the mornings, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, or in the evenings, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Please fill out an online application at www.beaconliteracy.org, under “get involved.” Call 571-428-2507 or email mkermon@osbva.org for more about this exciting and rewarding opportunity.
You can make a difference in a child’s life: CASA CIS is seeking volunteers 21 years of age and older who care about children growing up in safe, permanent and loving homes. The next two virtual information sessions will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from noon to 1 p.m. and on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Learn how volunteers can help protect abused and neglected children in our community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email jpolen@casacis.org or call 703-330-8145 to sign up and receive a link to the meeting you pick.
Medical Reserve Corps: Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency. Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics and more. Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training and pass a state background check to serve. Fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Email Amy at princewilliam@vamrc.org for more information.
Prince William Food Rescue needs volunteers to help the Virginia Cooperative Extensions Master Gardeners collect donations of produce at the Dale City Farmers Market on Sundays through Nov. 14, from 12:15 to 1:45 p.m.
Volunteers can help just one week or multiple weeks. Duties include helping to unload empty milk crates from the truck, distributing crates to vendors, helping load crates with food donations and bringing the crates back to the truck for loading.
Be prepared to lift crates of produce that can weigh up to 30 pounds each. This opportunity happens rain or shine, and families can help! It’s a wonderful way to get outdoors and help rescue produce that will be given to local food assistance programs. Email volunteer@nova-fr.org for details.
Help support veterans: RSVP’s VETS Program provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments. Volunteer drivers age “55 or better” are needed. Volunteers must be at least 55 and successfully complete both a criminal and driving record checks. It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to our veterans for all they’ve done. Email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org or call 571-292-5307 for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
