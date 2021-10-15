You have permission to edit this article.
Volunteers, donations needed for Thanksgiving food drives

  • Updated
  • 0
Volunteer Prince William logo

Do you hear a faint “gobble, gobble?”  It can only mean one thing - Thanksgiving food drives!  ACTS, SERVE and House of Mercy are all getting ready for their Thanksgiving programs to provide low-income families with a holiday meal.   

Please visit the following sites for more information:  

The wonderful folks at Dar Al Noor Islamic Community Center are supporting IWalk for ACTS this Saturday, Oct. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and they could use some volunteer helpers! 

Six volunteers age 18-plus are needed to help with sign-in, water stations and guide walkers along the route. It promises to be a fun morning while supporting ACTS and the community.  Please email social-welfare@daralnoor.org to learn more. 

Medical Reserve Corps: Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency. 

Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics and more.  Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training and pass a state background check to serve. Fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Email Amy at princewilliam@vamrc.org for more information. 

Help support veterans:  RSVP’s VETS Program, which provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments is back, and volunteer drivers age “55 or better” are needed.

Volunteers must be at least 55 years old and successfully complete both a criminal and driving record check.

It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to our veterans for all they’ve done. Email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org or call 571-292-5307 for more information. 

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292.  You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.   

Thanks so much for all you do in our community. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

