Volunteers, donations needed for ‘Operation Give Thanks’

Hunger Action Month might be over but guess what’s on the horizon: Thanksgiving Food Drives! To kick things off, the wonderful staff at ACTS is now accepting food and gift card donations for their Operation Give Thanks through Nov. 19.
Help provide a Happy Thanksgiving to those in need in our community. Please visit www.actspwc.org/about-us/news-events/operation-give-thanks-1 to learn more. Volunteers will be needed. Contact Shirley at 703-441-8606 ext. 288 or email SCouteau@actspwc.org for more information.
Speaking of food, both ACTS and SERVE continue to have an urgent need for food pickup drivers, age 21 and older, to support their food assistance programs on weekends. Volunteers drive to area grocery stores and restaurants to pick up food donations and deliver back to the appropriate warehouse.
Volunteers must be prepared to lift boxes weighing 30 pounds or more. Drivers for SERVE must commit to twice a month for at least six months. Training is provided at both agencies. This is a wonderful way to give back to the community, especially with the holidays approaching.
For ACTS, please email SCouteau@actspwc.org, for SERVE please email ncannon@nvfs.org for more information.
ACTS is holding I Walk for ACTS 5K Oct. 9-16. Once again, the event will be virtual, but you can select your course, enjoy fresh air, get in some healthy exercise and raise funds for a worthy cause. What a fun way to enjoy early Fall weather with your family. Visit www.iwalkforacts.com to register and learn more.
Brain Injury Services is searching for volunteers interested in being matched in one-on-one friendships with adult survivors of brain injuries who are receiving services. Brief training and once-a-month minimum outings with your client are required. Please contact Michelle at mthyen@braininjurysvcs.org or call 703-451-8881 ext. 232 to learn how to help.
The wonderful staff at House of Mercy is looking for businesses, organizations or groups to be Hunger Action Heroes for 2021-22. It’s so easy to do: 1) Select a few Friday morning dates to bring food donations; 2) Promote/hold your food drive and 3) Drop off collected food at House of Mercy on assigned Friday morning date before 11 a.m. Feel great as your team works to collect food to feed food insecure families in our community.
For more information, please visit www.houseofmercyva.org/hunger-action-heroes/ or email akellogg@houseofmercyva.org.
Help the Medical Reserve Corps support your local health department and community during a public health emergency. Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics and more.
Medical experience is not required; it has roles for everyone. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be at least 18, complete minimum training and pass a state background check to serve. Fill out an application at vamrc.org. Email Amy at princewilliam@vamrc.org for more information.
RSVP’s VETS Program, which provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments, is back, and volunteer drivers ages “55 or better” are needed. Volunteers must be at least 55 years old and successfully complete both a criminal and driving record check. It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to our veterans for all they’ve done! Email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org or call 571-292-5307 for more information.
Those looking for other volunteer opportunities may call Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292; the website is at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
