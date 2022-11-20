It's all about “a kid and a toy!” Volunteer Prince William’s Untrim a Tree program is helping children in greater Prince William have a merry Christmas. Last year, more than 3,400 children had gifts on Christmas morning thanks to this community effort.
Here’s how to help bring smiles to local children’s faces again this Christmas. It’s super easy:
Visit www.volunteerprincewilliam.org/donate/ to download and submit a donor form. Shop for your child once you get their wish list. Drop off your unwrapped gifts at our Untrim a Tree site in Manassas Park between Dec. 8 to 11.
Senior baskets/gift bags are also needed to help homebound senior citizens have a happy holiday. Email utat@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.
Volunteer Prince William is also participating in the 76th Greater Manassas Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. As we walk the parade route, we’ll accept donations of new, unwrapped toys for Untrim a Tree. It’s a fun way to enjoy parade and donate to make Christmas happen for a local child. Email utat@volunteerprincewilliam.org for more information. A special thank you to our float sponsor Net Connect Inc.
The hard-working friends at Boxes of Basics need volunteers age 18-plus to help sort and organize clothing donations. Duties include packing Boxes of Basics for local children, selecting and wrapping outfits and more. You’ll get a warm feeling as you provide for children who otherwise may face this winter without warm clothing! Please call 571-338-3369 or email info@boxesofbasics.org for more information.
Make a difference in the life of a child! Court Appointed Special Advocates is seeking volunteers age 21-plus who care about children growing up in safe, permanent and loving homes. The staff is holding a virtual information session on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Email jpolen@casacis.org or call 703-330-8145 to receive the link to the meeting.
Help spread holiday cheer! CRi (Choice. Respect. independence.) needs holiday-minded volunteers spruce up the daily COVID routine of both residents and staff by decorating the exterior of a CRi home for Winter Solstice/Christmas. Decorations can be homemade or purchased, and as simple or as complex as you would like. Regardless of what you choose to do, you are making a world of difference for residents and staff. CRi has homes in Richmond, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties. For more information and to express interest, please email Janet at jdavison@mycri.org.
Three weeks are left until the 76th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade happens on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. Volunteers ages 18 and older are still needed. Route marshals stand along the parade route to ensure everyone’s safety.
Staging marshals will help organize/line up parade participants. Breakfast is provided! Feel all kinds of holiday spirit as you support this “Hometown Christmas” event. Please visit https://bit.ly/3U7PZAS for specifics and email Volunteers@gmchristmasparade.org for more information.
The wonderful staff at Historic Dumfries urgently needs a volunteer arborist who can help remove a very old pine tree near the historic house. Someone knowledgeable about trees is needed to examine and help staff determine the best course for the safety of the house and wildlife in the area.
If you work for a landscaping or tree removal business that’s willing to donate a few hours for this one-time need, please contact Lisa at info@historicdumfriesva.org to learn more.
Remember the fallen; honor those who serve; and teach our children the value of freedom. Northern Virginia Veterans Association is holding Wreaths Across America on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18 at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle.
Volunteers ages 16 and older are needed both days to help operate the event (not wreath laying) from National Museum of the Marine Corps parking lot. Individuals and groups are also welcome to lay wreaths on the gravesites. Please visit www.novavets.org, scroll down to upcoming events for more information. Email NOVAVETS.WAA@novavets.org to learn more.
The SERVE Family Shelter needs volunteer groups of five to seven people who can prepare home-cooked meals for residents experiencing homelessness. There is a particular need for meals on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. It’s a wonderful way to have a meaningful holiday and is also a terrific opportunity for individuals, families or small groups.
Volunteers provide, prepare and deliver nutritious meals for about 60 guests on weekends and holidays. Groups can either serve in-person or prepare and drop off the meal. Please visit www.nvfs.org/get-involved/volunteer/ to view available meals or contact Julie at jrmartinez@nvfs.org. Call 571-748-2674 to learn more.
You can help feed food insecure families. SERVE has an urgent need for food recovery drivers, ages 21 and older to support its food assistance program. Volunteers drive to area grocery stores and restaurants to pick up food donations and deliver back to the Hunger Resource Center in Manassas.
Be prepared to lift boxes weighing up to 50 pounds. Training is provided along with an agency van. Teens can ride with drivers to help. Just one day a week can make a life-long impact on a family in need! Please email ncannon@nvfs.org for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
