We’re going to the fair! Volunteer Prince William will be at the Prince William County Fair from Friday, Aug. 12 through Saturday, Aug. 20, and we need volunteer community ambassadors to help at our resource table. Volunteers ages 18 and up needed; volunteers ages 12 through 17 are welcome but must volunteer with a parent.
Duties including hand out literature about our programs, answering questions, assisting with raffle prizes. Share resources and talk to the public about our agency and how we support the community. Credit for service hours available. No experience is necessary, we’ll train you on the spot! Volunteers will receive a pass to access the fairgrounds during their volunteer shift and a free T-shirt (while supplies last). Visit https://bit.ly/2022FAIR and email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.
They served us, now you can serve them. Volunteer Prince William needs volunteer drivers age 21 or older who can provide transportation for veterans and their spouses or widows to medical appointments, supermarkets, retail and houses of worship.
Volunteers must pass criminal background and driving record checks, have a valid Virginia driver’s license and have a vehicle liability insurance policy. Feel great providing transportation to veterans who otherwise struggle to have their daily and medical needs met, plus make new friends. Email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn how you can get involved. This opportunity is made possible by a grant from Potomac Health Foundation.
Agape Love in Action (ALIA) is looking for hard-working volunteers ages 18 and older to help in their food bank at 9501 Discovery Boulevard, Unit 165, in Manassas. Volunteers will move/retrieve cases of canned goods to form organized groupings for recipient clients. Be prepared to lift boxes weighing up to 30 pounds. Volunteers are generally needed the last Friday before the last full week of the month. Food distributions to the groups happens the last week of the month. Feel great as you fight hunger by helping local families facing food insecurity. Email hardyr47@yahoo.com to learn more.
Brain Injury Services is looking for a friendly volunteer who can spend time with an adult survivor of brain injury while enjoying gardening together at least twice a month. The client lives in Lorton; training is provided. Email mthyen@braininjurysvcs.org or call 703-451-8881, ext. 232 to learn more.
Catholic Charities needs ESOL teachers and computer literacy teachers to teach virtually or in-person in Manassas. Teachers are asked to teach one class period per week but may teach more if desired. Teaching in pairs is allowed for those wishing to teach with a friend or spouse. No experience or foreign language ability is necessary; all materials and training are provided. Email ewd@ccda.net or call 571-208-1572 for more information.
For Children’s Sake (FCS) needs foster parents to open their home and help youth in the community. FCS trains and supports all families ongoing before, during and after foster youth are in your home. Their biggest need at this time are homes for youth ages 10 to 17. Please contact Kelley at kwillis@fcsva.org or Stephanie at sedwards@fcsva.org. FCS is also looking for individuals and/or groups to coordinate the collection of school supplies for foster youth. Please contact Stephanie at sedwards@fcsva.org to learn more.
Remote volunteer opportunity: Independence Empowerment Center (IEC) needs five volunteers ages 18 and up to make phone calls to organizations in Fauquier County that serve persons with disabilities. The purpose of the calls is to obtain the names and email addresses of points of contact.
IEC wants to connect with organizations in Fauquier to assist with an outreach campaign promoting COVID vaccinations among persons with disabilities. IEC will work with local health districts to provide barrier-free clinics in late fall. Volunteers will be assigned 10 organizations to contact; a script is provided. Email bfulford@ieccil.org or call 571-538-0725 for more information.
Pink Space Theory has several virtual volunteer opportunities for community-minded folks: one to six volunteers are needed for its Community Leadership Advisory Board. Also needed are a newsletter coordinator and contributor, PWC Gives Fundraisers (five or more volunteers), and development engagement coordinators (two or more volunteers). Email Michelle at volunteermanager@pinkspacetheory.org to learn more.
Saved Hands Foundation needs 10 to 12 volunteers ages 18 or older to support its Community Health Fair on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. at VFW Post 1503, 14631 Minnieville Road in Dale City. Duties include handing out school supplies/backpacks, operating registration tables and crowd control. Support the community and help kids get a good start to the new school year! Email savedhandsinc.2008@yahoo.com (put “health fair” in the subject line) to learn how you can help.
Garden lovers: SERVE in Manassas needs volunteers to assist with upkeep of a meditation garden created for staff, clients and volunteers. Volunteers will water, weed and remove trash as well as give tables and benches a quick wipe down. Volunteers must be at least 16 years to volunteer independently; volunteers under 16 can help with a parent. Feel great as you spend an hour sprucing up a space that will provide for reflection and relaxation. Email ncannon@nvfs.org for more information.
Spanish speakers: Volunteer Prince William urgently needs virtual bilingual volunteer translators ages 18 and older to translate for our alternative community service clients who speak little or no English. The volunteer will participate in a conference call between VPW staff and clients to translate questions and responses during the initial intake interview. Volunteers are scheduled once a week ahead of time for specific shifts and must be available by phone during these times. Must be proficient in English and Spanish and able to speak clearly. Accurate translation is a must! You’ll feel great as you help those who struggle with English get enrolled in this important program. Email stibbs@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.
Wesley Housing has an affordable housing community in Manassas undergoing renovations and needs a volunteer photographer age 21 and older to capture “before” and “after” photos of interior units and community spaces. It’s a wonderful way to gain experience and grow one’s portfolio. Fill out an online form at https://forms.office.com/r/uAfJHkRLuZ by Tuesday, Aug. 16.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
