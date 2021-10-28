Veterans Day parade returns to Manassas: Marine general, corporal to serve as grand marshals

After a year off due to the pandemic, the Veterans Day parade is returning to Old Town Manassas this year and will be led by two retired Marines and combat veterans who reside in Prince William County: Lt. Gen. Richard Natonski and Cpl. Adam Devine.
Although a generation apart, both Natonski, 69, and Devine, 31, said they feel honored to serve alongside one another as grand marshals for the parade. Natonski, who lives near Lake Ridge, was a division commander during the Iraq War and was one of the highest-ranking officers in the Marine Corps when he retired in 2010. Devine, who lives in Nokesville, was wounded by an IED while on a foot patrol in Afghanistan in 2011.
Devine said he was surprised to be asked to be a grand marshal.
“It’s a great honor. It’s great to be a lowly little corporal up there with someone as accomplished as [Natonski],” he said.
“I thought it was very nice to be named as one of the grand marshals,” said Natonski, who previously served as grand marshal for a Memorial Day parade in his home state of Connecticut. That parade “was what you picture America to look like,” he said. “I think Manassas will be, too.”
“I would have been happy to see [Devine] as grand marshal,” he added. “I’m honored to be beside him.”
Natonski has lived in the Lake Ridge area on and off throughout his military career. He has three children who live in the area, including one who graduated from Woodbridge Senior High School. He grew up in New Canaan, Connecticut, graduated from the University of Louisville and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps in 1973.
In 2002, Natonski commanded the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. During the 2003 invasion of Iraq, the brigade was renamed Task Force Tarawa and participated in the Battle of Nasiriyah, providing support for the rescue of Army PFC Jessica Lynch and five other captured soldiers. The unit also supported two Iraqi provinces after combat operations ended.
In August 2004, Natonski assumed command of the 1st Marine Division in Iraq. While there, he led the ground assault of the second Battle of Fallujah, ran counter insurgency operations in the Al Anbar province and supported the Iraqi national elections in 2005.
In 2008, Natonski assumed command of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command and Fleet Marine Forces, Atlantic. He retired in 2010 after 37 years on active duty.
“[On Veterans Day,] I would like to see people remember the sacrifices that veterans have made for the country, for their families,” Natonski said. “My co-marshal has certainly made a tremendous sacrifice to serve and to give back to what we all consider a pretty good country.”
Devine grew up in Dixon, Illinois, and attended two years of college before enlisting in the Marine Corps in 2010. He was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment. In 2011, he deployed to the Helmand Province of Afghanistan.
On Dec. 28, 2011, while on foot patrol, Devine was struck by an IED and medically evacuated. At Walter Reed National Medical Center, he was fitted with prosthetics and spent more than three years in physical and occupational therapy. Devine has continued to have surgeries, the latest occurring in July, even after being medically retired from the Marine Corps.
Devine is married and has two children, 10 and 7. He said he hasn’t told his kids about being a grand marshal. “They are just proud of me in general,” he said.
“Veterans Day is about honoring those who have served throughout our nation’s history. We should continue to show and give them a sense of gratitude,” Devine said. “Having a lieutenant general there and a corporal, hopefully, they can see and take away what our veterans give to this nation.”
Devine is studying digital forensics and criminal investigations and works as an information technology specialist for the government.
The parade is being dedicated to former parade committee member, Marine Cpl. Bryan Nason, who passed away earlier this year.
“Attending the parade is an opportunity to honor active-duty service members and veterans who selflessly place themselves in harm's way to protect our constitution and the sacrifices they make,” said Mike Riley, a member of the Veterans Day parade committee.
