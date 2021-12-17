UPCOMING EVENTS: Wreaths Across America at Quantico Cemetery, Nutcracker

Ongoing events
“Wild Webs” Freeform Fiber exhibit: Through Jan. 21. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features the freeform, fiber-art creations of local artist Karen Ballard and the U.S. premier of Prudence Mapstone's collaborative freeform crochet and knit artwork, “50 Years of Flower Power.” Contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Through July 22, 2022. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Women of the Same Blood: Through Jan. 9. Hylton Performing Arts Center, Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, Science and Tech, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Through analog photographic processes, artist, photographer, archivist, and family historian Zia Palmer records the often slow changes in communities, landscapes, and architecture, specifically legacies and remnants of her ancestral locations in Northeastern New Mexico. The Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all visitors.
Winter Wonderland Train Show: Through Dec. 19. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Presented by The National Capital Trackers. Wednesday to Friday 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 703-330-2787. Free and open to the public.
Thursday, Dec. 16
The Nutcracker: 7:30 p.m. Additional dates: Friday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 18, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19 to Wednesday, Dec. 22, 3 p.m. Featuring the Manassas Ballet. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $40 to $80.
Festival of Trees: All day. Additional dates: Friday, Dec. 16 through Wednesday, Dec. 22, same times. Stop by the library and decorate one of the paper trees that will be on display. For more information, call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Bring a team of up to six players, the winning team gets a prize. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Books on Tap: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy craft beer and discuss contemporary and classic fiction titles. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Friday, Dec. 17
Holiday Through the Ages: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, Dec. 18 through Monday, Dec. 20, same times. View seasonal celebrations of the past. Masks required. Reservations strongly suggested; call 703-499-9812. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5.00 per person; children under 6 free.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
A Christmas Carol-Touring Version: 8 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19, 2 p.m. Presented by the Prince William Little Theatre. For tickets and information call 703-330-2787. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Adults $24; seniors, students, and military $21.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Bring a friend and show off vocal skills on the stage. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Breakfast with Santa: 9 to 11 a.m. Children of all ages are welcome to join Santa for pancakes, games, crafts, and more. Pajamas encouraged. For more information, call 703-335-8872. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park. $5 per person.
Messiah Sing Along: 7:30 p.m. The Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra will perform a holiday concert. Colgan High School, 13833 Dumfries Road, Manassas. For more information, go to www.obco.org. Tickets $20; military and senior tickets $15; children 17 and under are free.
Wreaths Across America: 9 to 10 a.m. Volunteers needed. Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle.
2021 Annual Light Parade: 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. Annual display of lights on wheels. For more information, call 703-335-8872. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park. Free.
5K Family Reindeer Romp: 10 a.m. For families and runners/walkers of all abilities. Strollers are welcome but there is mixed terrain. County Complex Court, Woodbridge. Tickets $25.00. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Woodbridge/ReindeerRunandRomp
Visit with Santa: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. Guests must provide their own camera. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
North Pole Express Selfies with Santa: Noon to 2 p.m. Outdoor event for kids. Take a photo with Santa, then enjoy craft stations for coloring, cardmaking, and holiday cookie decorating. Masks and social distancing required. Potomac Place 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge. Free.
Ugly Holiday Sweater Party: 4 to 9 p.m. Live music with Chris Rall from 4 to 7 p.m. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Company Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Live Music at Tin Cannon Brewery: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Joe Downer. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music at Cedar Run Brewery: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Doin' Time Country. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Prince Wlliam County Libraries: All libraries are closed today.
Holiday Carriage Rides: 1 to 4 p.m. Rides are limited so arrive early. For more information, call 703-361-6599. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9431 West St., Manassas. Free.
Woodbridge Community Choir Holiday Concert: 2:30 p.m. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
Sunday Funday in the Republic: Noon to 8 p.m. Board games; pro sports on TV; bring the kids; and more. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Monday, Dec. 20
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Fun and prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Crafts to Go: All day. For adults. Pick up a craft to go bag that includes all the supplies needed and instructions. No registration necessary; while supplies last. For curbside pickup, call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Sketchbook Project: All day. Additional dates: Tuesday, Dec. 21 and Wednesday, Dec. 22, same times. For grades 6 to 12. To participate, sign up to borrow a sketchbook, add artwork and return it. The library will display the sketchbooks in the library. Call 703-792-4800. Funded by Friends of the Library. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
The Longest Night Worship: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. An evening of song, prayer, and quiet contemplation. For more information, call 703-670-6556. Good Shepherd Woodbridge, 15695 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge.
Teen Crafternoon: 3 to 4 p.m. For grades 6 to12. Design and create your own craft, supplies will be provided. Registration required; call 703-792-8740. Masks required. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Spanish Conversation Group: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge Free.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Get a bingo card and pay attention for tunes listed on the provided card. Participants could win major awards. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.