Vettes for Vets Car Show 2023: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.; register at: https://www.willingwarriors.org.

Live music, food, vendors, tours of the retreat. Warrior Retreat at Bull Run, 16013 Waterfalls Road, Haymarket. Free to the public; pre-registration for cars $20 through July 15; day of the event $25. The rain date will be July 30.