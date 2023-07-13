"The Art of Photography: Through the Eyes of Earl J. Hooks": Through July 29. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. The ARTfactory celebrates “The Art of Photography: Through the Eyes of Earl J. Hooks,” bringing 50 photographs spanning over 60 years of the artist’s oeuvre. The exhibition will also address the artist’s history with the local and national chapters of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Thursday, July 13
Farmers market:
Prince William Farmers Market: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Thursday Farmer's Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every Thursday, through October 26. Covered open-air venue. Pets allowed. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Yoga for Cancer: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Bingo and Barbecue Family Day: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A fundraiser to support the Alzheimer's Association. Bingo with prizes and food. Donations will be accepted for Bingo cards and food. RSVP to 703-494-3817. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Prince William County Public Schools is Hiring: 10 a.m. to noon. The Prince William County Public School System will have a recruitment table in the children's area of the library. Stop by to check for openings. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Books on Tap at Great Mane Brewery: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monthly book club hosted by Great Mane Brewery and Prince William Library. The group will discuss the book “Cosmology of Monsters,” by Shaun Hamill. For more information, contact jraghunathan@pwcgov.org. Great Mane Brewery, 6620 James Madison Highway, Haymarket.
Open Mic Night: 6:30 p.m. Sign-up starts at 6 p.m. Every Thursday. Jirani Coffeehouse, 9425 West St., Manassas.
Open Mic Night at Sinistral: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. All are welcome to listen or perform. PA is provided; musicians must bring their own instruments. Hosted by Christopher Rall. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.come/e/open-mic-night-at-sinistral-brewing-co-tickets-515253786947. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Trivia
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Food trucks on site. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Thursday Night Team Trivia: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Trivia at Trouvaille: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Test your knowledge and win a prize. Trouvaille Brewing Company, 14600 Washington St., Haymarket.
Bingo Night: 7 p.m. Free to play; for all ages. Prizes for all winners. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Dan Barry. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Friday, July 14
Summer Concert: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Featuring The Fabulous Hubcaps. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 14091 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Fresh Music Fridays: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Featuring Jon Mitchem. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Friday Conservation Corps: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
“Oliver”: 8 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, July 15, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 16, 2 p.m. Presented by the Prince William Little Theatre and Manassas Symphony Orchestra. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $35, $30, $25.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Bingo Night: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Family friendly event; prizes suitable for kids and teens. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Farm, Gainesville. 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Featuring Matt Waller.
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas. 6 p.m. Featuring Dan Collins.
Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Featuring Joe Downer.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Featuring The Excellent Drivers.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville. 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Featuring Summer and Eric Duo.
Saturday, July 15
Saturday Farmer's Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every Saturday, through November 25. More than 100 vendors; weather permitting; live bands will perform. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Vettes for Vets Car Show 2023: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.; register at: https://www.willingwarriors.org. Live music, food, vendors, tours of the retreat. Warrior Retreat at Bull Run, 16013 Waterfalls Road, Haymarket. Free to the public; pre-registration for cars $20 through July 15; day of the event $25. The rain date will be July 30.
Music on the Mill: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Featuring Hand Painted Swinger. Bring camp chairs or blankets. River Mill Park, 407 Mill St., Occoquan.Free.
Earl J. Hooks Artist Panel Discussion: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The topics of this panel discussion concentrate on Hooks as an artist, photographer, educator and his lasting impact on the art world. RSVP is not required but recommended; call 703-330-2787. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas.
Osprey Observation: 11 a.m. to noon. Join a ranger and get a closer look at these feathered fishermen and learn more about them. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Colonial Games: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, July 16 and Tuesday, July 18, 11 a.m. to noon. Discover the games children used to play during the colonial time era. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Guess Who?: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Join the rangers to learn who lives in the park and why. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Roving Ranger in Picnic Area: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, July 16; same times. A ranger will roam the picnic area with interesting animal and historical artifacts from the park. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Saturday Night Concert: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Featuring The Silver Tones Swing Band. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Reading with Dogs: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For grades K to 5. Practice reading to a therapy dog at the library. Bring a book or read one at the library. Drop in; no registration required. Lake Ridge Library, 2239 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge.
My Pet Alpaca: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For all ages/families. Meet and greet the alpacas and learn about their unique personalities and traits. Dale City Library, 4249 Dale Blvd., Dale City.
Books on Tap at Sinistral: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Hosted by Sinistral Brewing Company and Prince William Public Libraries. The group will discuss the book “The City of Brass: A Novel,” by S. A. Charkraborty. For more information, contact: LibManassasCity@pwcgov.org. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Emo Night: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Surprise guest. Come for an evening dedicated to this style of music. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Open Mic Night at TABC: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sign up starts at 6:15 p.m. Share a talent. House PA system provided, but singers are encouraged to bring their microphones. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Farm, Gainesville. 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Featuring the Rowdy Ace Band.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring Anthony Gill.
Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Featuring Andrew Lane. Trouvaille Brewing Company, 14600 Washington St., Haymarket. 6 p.m. Featuring Jeremy Fox.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville. 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Featuring Decibel Therapy Band.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring Janna and Rob.
Sunday, July 16
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Music at the Fountain: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring David Thong. Virginia Gateway, 14017 Promenade Commons St., Gainesville.
Sunday Funday Concerts: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring The Earls of Kent. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Wiggly Worm Composting: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Learn how worms can benefit a kitchen and backyard. Be prepared to get dirty. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Furs, Feathers, Skulls … Oh, My: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Join Park Rangers to learn more about the animals that call Leesylvania State Park their home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig, Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Disco is Dead-Murder Mystery Party: 2 p.m. Dressing up and dancing are highly encouraged. Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/disco-is-dead-murder-mystery-tickets-630090215797. Tucked Away Brewing, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Tickets $25.
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Farm, Gainesville. 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Featuring the Whiskey Dogs.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Featuring Moonstone.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville. 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring Bethany Gates.
Monday, July 17
Museum Kid Monday-Brentsville Historic Centre: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. For ages 4 to 8. Bring a child to explore history through sight, sound, smell and touch. Programs include outdoor and indoor activities. Adults must be able to participate with children. For more information, call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $5.
Health Literacy Conversation Workshop: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Students will improve English speaking and listening skills while learning about important health topics. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, July 18
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Featuring Sharif. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
English Conversation: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Wildlife Center: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. For all ages/families. Learn about the Center's work providing healthcare to native wildlife and along the way, meet several non-releasable animal ambassadors. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Wildlife Center: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For all ages/families. Learn about the Center's work providing healthcare to native wildlife and along the way; meet several non-releasable animal ambassadors. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Trash It Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are needed to clean the park. Check out a bucket and grabber from the Volunteer Hub. Return the bucket and receive a voucher for a free ice cream. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Wednesday, July 19
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 p.m. to 8:25 p.m. Information and emotional support for breast cancer patients. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG, Woodbridge.
Stonebridge Kids Concert: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Live children's music. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 14901 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Free.
Fall Out Boy Tour: 6:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com.
Riverside Crafts: 11 a.m. to noon. Join the Park Rangers for a unique crafting experience. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Woodbridge Parkinson's Friends Group: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Our group is designed to connect individuals and families living with Parkinson’s with others on the same journey. It is a safe place to share experiences and ask questions. RSVP to 703-375-9987 if you plan to attend. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Financial Glee-Legacy Protection: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. For adults. Learn what to look for, available resources that work and key tips on how to plan for social security, wealth building and ultimately have financial freedom. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
English Conversation: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Open Chess: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For adults and students in grades 6 to 12. All skill levels are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Spanish Conversation: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Crochet and Coffee: 11 a.m. to noon. For adults. Stop by the library and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea while crocheting whatever you like. For every skill level from complete beginners to advanced. Nokesville Library, 12993 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Special National Comedy Show at Brew Republic: 8 p.m. Live stand-up show featuring nationally touring comedian Lucas Bohn. Seating is limited; tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/special-national-comedy-show-in-woodbridge-tickets-665780526477. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Tickets $20.
Take a Sip of History-Planes, Trains and Automobiles: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Prince William Historic Preservation Foundation will talk about the history of transportation in Prince William County. Enjoy a special beer, Sip of History-Vienna Lager; 10% of draft beer sales of this brew on July 19 will be donated to the Prince William Historic Preservation Foundation. For information, call 703-365-7895. Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge. Free; donations welcome.
Books on Tap at Sinistral: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hosted by Sinistral Brewing Company and Prince William Public Libraries. The group will discuss the book “The City of Brass: A Novel,” by S.A. Charkraborty. For more information, contact: LibManassasCity@pwcgov.org. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Heritage Bike Night: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Come show off a bike and hang out. Weekly prizes. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Trivia
A+ Trivia: 7 p.m. Beers, fun questions, good time all around. Great Mane Brewery, 6620 James Madison Highway, Haymarket.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Come, play and test knowledge. Food truck on site. Prizes. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Live Music
Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Featuring Uncle Drew and The Scoundrels.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Featuring Sharif.
