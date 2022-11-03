Upcoming Prince William Events Nov. 3 to 9
ONGOING EVENTS
Spiritual Care Support Ministries Bereavement Support Group: Wednesdays, Sept. 21 to Dec. 7; 7 to 8:30 p.m. RSVP by calling 540-349-5814. Chapel Springs Church, 11500 New Life Way, Bristow. Free.
"Entre Dos Mundos" by David Amoroso: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through Nov. 5. David Amoroso shows his admiration for Latin culture through his artwork. His artistic passion is divided between painting, photography, and block and screen prints. Although the majority of David’s work is dedicated to painting iconic portraits of everyday people, he also represents Mexican pop culture through his work. For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
Gallery Exhibit by Bennie Heron-Zero and One: Hylton Performing Arts Center, Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Through Nov. 6. Expressionist paintings by artist and poet Bennie Heron. For hours and more information, call 703-993-7550.
Dale City Farmers Market: Sundays. Open through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Thursdays. Open through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Open through Nov. 17. Recurring monthly on the 3rd Thursday. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Special Event-Hiking Safety: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional dates: Friday, Nov. 4; Saturday, Nov. 5; Monday, Nov. 7; Tuesday, Nov. 8; same times. For adults and grades 6 to 12. Test knowledge of safely walking in the woods. Dumfries Library, 18115 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries.
Community Writing Challenge NaNo-Wri-Mo: All day. Additional dates: Friday, Nov. 4; Saturday, Nov. 5; Sunday, Nov. 6; Monday, Nov. 7; Tuesday, Nov. 8; and Wednesday, Nov. 9; same times. For adults. Celebrate National Novel Writing Month by joining the writing challenge. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Danny Kensy. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Friday, Nov. 4
Gallery Walk-New Beginnings: 6 to 9 p.m. Artists will be in shops around Downtown Manassas to display and sell their original and unique arts and craftsmanship. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
English Conversation Club: 10 to 11 a.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills; speakers of all languages are welcome. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Segregated Libraries in Prince William County: 2 to 3 p.m. For adults. Learn about the libraries that were inaccessible to Black residents during the era of segregation. Registration required; call 703-792-8360. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Library Food Distribution: 2 to 4 p.m. Prince William County residents can receive free food through the food distribution program at participating libraries. First come, first served basis. No ID is required to receive food. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Bingo Night at Tin Cannon: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free play and prizes for every round. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Matt Waller. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
November First Friday at Sinistral: 4 to 11 p.m. Live music; vendors; food available from Puccio's Pizza. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Feud Time Game Night at Tin Cannon: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Bingo at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Free to play; prizes to win. Bring a marker, pencil, pen, or crayon to mark bingo cards. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring The Reagan Years. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 703-594-3237. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Town of Dumfries Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. Town of Dumfries, 3800 Graham Park Road, Dumfries. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
13th Annual Northern Virginia Veterans Day Parade: 11 a.m. in Old Town Manassas. This year's parade will salute two local residents: U.S. Army Retired Colonel Ulysses Xerxes "Xerk" White and World War II nurse Elizabeth Lewis as the grand marshals. The route will follow Center Street and pass the reviewing stand at the Harris Pavilion. Visit: https://www.vetpar.org/
275 Years Rippon Lodge Historic Site: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. History demonstrations; military encampments; tour the lodge; crafts; games; and more. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Free.
"Into the Woods" Walking Tours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Walk along a nature trail and learn colonial history of Prince William. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $5 per person; kids under the age of 6 are free.
Shredding/Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Event: 8 a.m. to noon. For Manassas City residents. No commercial/business waste will be accepted. For more information, call 703-257-8256. Manassas Transfer Station, 8305 Quarry Road, Manassas.
Arts and Crafts Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists. Silent auction; all proceeds will go to the ARTfactory for scholarships to benefit underserved people in the community to attend specially curated visual and performing art classes that promote mental wellness. Manassas Church of the Brethren, 10047 Nokesville Road, Manassas.
Willing Warriors 7th Annual Gala: 5 to 11 p.m. Fundraiser for the Willing Warriors. Register at: https://www.willingwarriors.org/annual-gala. Lansdowne Resort and Spa, 44050 Woodbridge Parkway, Leesburg.
Fall Family Fun Night: 6 to 8 p.m. Games; s'mores; hayrides; and more. Space is limited; pre-registration required; call 703-335-8872. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park. $15 per family.
Book Giveaway: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, Nov. 6; same times. View books in the visitor center; all books are free. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Donations are welcome and will go to the Friends of Leesylvania State Park. Parking fee.
Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra-Beauty in Tragedy and Hope: 7:30 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20 adult; $15 senior (65+), military (active and retired); free for youth 17 and under.
Lobby Book Sale- Friends of the Bull Run Library: All day. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
PAWS-Reading to Dogs: 10:30 a.m. to noon. For all ages. Improve skills by reading to a therapy dog. Bring own book or use one from the library. Register at the youth services desk. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Armed Forces Brewing Company Rally Point Beer Festival 2022: 1 p.m. Music; beer; food; tanks. Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/armed-forces-brewing-companys-rally-point-beer-festival-2022-tickets-398538979817. Tank Farm, 13906 Aden Road, Nokesville. $30.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Anthony Gill. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Bethany Gates at Tin Cannon Brewing Company: 5 to 8 p.m. Acoustic singer-songwriter from Richmond who has opened for national artists. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: Noon. Featuring Tim Trant Acoustic. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Live Music: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring the Elly Cooke Duo. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Roving Ranger in Picnic Area: 11 a.m. to noon. A ranger will roam the picnic area with interesting animal and historical artifacts from the park. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Colonial Games: 3 to 4 p.m. Discover the games children used to play during the colonial time era. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Scott Kurt. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Delta Spur. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Monday, Nov. 7
Citizenship Class: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. The class will help one get ready to apply for citizenship. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Fresh produce. Shop locally and support the community. Tackett's Mill Market, 2230 Tackett's Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.
Library Food Distribution: Noon to 2 p.m. Prince William County residents can receive free food through the food distribution program at participating libraries. First come, first served basis. No ID is required to receive food. Dale City Library, 4249 Dale Blvd., Dale City.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Hosted by DJ Stevie K. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Open Mic Night with Chris Rall: 6 to 9 p.m. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Hike with a Naturalist: 10 a.m. to noon. Learn about the flowers and animals at Leopold's Preserve. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. Free and open to the community.
Library Food Box Distribution: All day. Prince William County residents can receive free food through the food distribution program at participating libraries. First come, first served basis. No ID is required to receive food. Dumfries Library, 18115 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Teen Advisory Group: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For grades 6 to 12. Help plan library events and spend time with other teens. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Karaoke Night at Tin Cannon: 6 to 8 p.m. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
It's a Hop-A-Demic Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Shane Gamble. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
