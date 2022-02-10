UPCOMING EVENTS: Underground Railroad at Leesylvania, Virginia Ballet, Occoquan ChoclolateFest

Ongoing events
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast to go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Through July 22. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Capricorn Planetary Alignment 2020-2021" Solo Exhibit: Through March 19. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features the cumulative work of textile/fiber artist James Brown, Jr. Contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Sketchbook Project: All day. Additional dates: Friday, Feb. 11, Saturday, Feb. 12, Monday, Feb. 14, Tuesday, Feb. 15 and Wednesday, Feb. 16; same times. For grades 6 to 12. To participate, sign up to borrow a sketchbook, add artwork and return it. The library will display the sketchbooks in the library. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Matinee Skate Thursdays: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Free skate rental. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Tickets available at: harrispavilionice.ticketsocket.com
Ladies Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Galentine's edition of Ladies Night. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
A Spirited Experience Valentine's Day Edition: 6 to 8 p.m. Learn about whiskey's place in America's history and culture. KO Distilling, 10381 Central Park Drive, Manassas. $35 per person, includes a souvenir shot glass and light snacks. Tickets available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/a-spirited-experience-valentines-day-edition-tickets-240474795587
Sinistral's Open Mic Night: 6 to 9 p.m. All are welcome to listen or perform. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Friday, Feb. 11
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Friday Night Cornhole: 6 to 10 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Signups and practice start at 6 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. Food truck on site. Heritage Brewing, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring BroBro and the Komodo. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Adult Writers: 10 a.m. to noon. Group members share writing experience, offer encouragement and constructive criticism. Masks required. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Virginia National Ballet's 3 World Premieres: 2 p.m. The ballet will present The Beatles, Tango Nights, and for those we lost. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle. Tickets $30.
40th Winter Concert: 7 p.m. Featuring the Dance Etc. School of the Arts. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $20.
Family Day-Black History Month: 10 a.m. to noon. For families. Help celebrate Black History Month with activities and learn about the accomplishments of African American Marines. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
Lucasville School Open House: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about African American history in Prince William County. Lucasville School, 10516 Godwin Drive, Manassas. Free; donations welcome.
Struggle and Triumph-American History at Brentsville: Tours 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Learn about the county's African American residents from 1822 to 1893. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $5 per person; free for children under six.
Views of 18th Century Style: 2 to 3 p.m. Virtual. Exploration of women's changing fashion silhouette. Advance registration at www.pwcparks.org/historicprograms. Access to Zoom presentation will be emailed when payment is received. Rippon Lodge, Woodbridge. $5 per person.
Occoquan ChocolateFest 2022: 5 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, Feb. 13; same times. Weekend of tastings, workshops, and other valentine events. Historic Occoquan, Mill Street, Occoquan.
Artist Reception: 6 to 8 p.m. Meet artist James Brown, Jr. and view his exhibit "Capricorn Planetary Alignment 2020-221." RSVP to: tinyurl.com/JBJReception. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring RadioNV. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Cupcake Wine Pairing: Noon to 3 p.m. Additional date: Sunday, Feb. 13; same times. Mini cupcakes paired with wine. Reservations are required as a limited number of tickets will be available. Call 703-594-2300 for information and to register. Effingham Manor and Winery, 14325 Trotters Ridge Place, Nokesville.
Valentine's Strawberry and Wine Pairing: Noon to 6 p.m. Additional date: Sunday, Feb. 13; same times. Chocolate covered strawberries paired with wine. Aroma Wine Tasting, 9249 Center St., Manassas. $20 per person. Tickets available at: aromavalentine.eventbrite.com
Wine and Chocolate Pairing: 12:30 p.m. Kingsbury chocolates paired with wines. The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket. Tickets available at: wineryatlagrange.com/shop/event-ticket/wine-and-chocolate-pairing.
6th Annual Valentine's Day Beer and Donut Pairing: 6 to 9 p.m. Duck Donuts paired with different beers. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woobridge. $20.22 ($25.99 day of event). Tickets available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/valentine's-beer-donut-pairing-tickets-255446416107
Sunday, Feb. 13
The Underground Railroad: 2 to 3 p.m. Learn about the communication techniques used to safely signal and guide men and women making the journey to freedom. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge.
Super Bowl Special: Noon to 5 p.m. Drink specials run from noon to 5 p.m. only. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Football Championship Party: 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. Wear team colors and enjoy a night of drinks, food and football. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Super Bowl LVI Watch Party: Noon to 10 p.m. Beer and food specials. Tailgate-style party with food and games all night. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. $10 person in advance; $15 at the door. Tickets available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/super-bowl-lvi-watch-party-tickets-255400609097
Monday, Feb. 14
African American Genealogy-Tracking Families Before the Civil War: 2 to 3 p.m. Virtual. Learn how to find documentation during the age of slavery. To register and for information, call 703-792-8360. Central Library, Manassas. Free.
Valentine's Day Pairing Dinner: 7 to 9 p.m. Catered by Pampa's Fox. Three course meal paired with wines. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. Tickets available at: https://www.exploretock.com/thewineryatsunshineridgefarm
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
AARP Tax Aide Services: 10 a.m. Additional times: 10:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:15 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m. 2:45 p.m., 3 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. For adults. Free tax help by appointment only, call 703-792-8360. Masks required. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Books on Tap at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. Virtual. Hosted by Sinistral Brewing Company and Prince William Public Libraries. The group will discuss “Rock Paper Scissors” by Alice Feeney. Call Manassas City Library, 703-792-8820, or email: LibManassasCity@pwcgov.org for the link. Sinistral Brewing Company.
Free Skate Wednesdays: 3:30 to 9 p.m. Free admission, $6 skate rental not included. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Tickets available at: harrispavilion.ticketsocket.com
Live Music: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring Uncle Drew and The Scoundrels. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
