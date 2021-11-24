UPCOMING EVENTS: Turkey trots, Stonebridge tree-lighting, The Nutcracker

Ongoing events
“Wild Webs” Freeform Fiber exhibit: Through Jan. 21. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features the freeform, fiber-art creations of local artist Karen Ballard and the U.S. premier of Prudence Mapstone's collaborative freeform crochet and knit artwork, “50 Years of Flower Power.” Contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Through July 22, 2022. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Women of the Same Blood: Through Jan. 9. Hylton Performing Arts Center, Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, Science and Tech, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Through analog photographic processes, artist, photographer, archivist and family historian Zia Palmer records the often slow changes in communities, landscapes and architecture, specifically legacies and remnants of her ancestral locations in Northeastern New Mexico. The Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all visitors.
Thursday, Nov. 25
All Prince William County Libraries Closed for Thanksgiving holiday
Prince William Turkey Trot: 8:30 to noon. Family friendly event. Both the 5K and 1 mile are open to all ages. For information and registration, go to: https://princewilliamturkeytrot.com/. Freedom Aquatic and Fitness Center, 9100 Freedom Center Blvd., Manassas. $14 to $45.
Chris Young Memorial 5K Turkey Trot: 8 to 11 a.m. Proceeds fund the Chris Yung Memorial Fund. For more information, email: TeamPWChrisYung5K@gmail.com. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. Individual $35; children under 12, $25. To register, go to: https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Manassas/TeamPWChrisYung5K
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Bring a team of up to six players; winning team gets a prize. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Friday, Nov. 26
All Prince William County Libraries Closed for Thanksgiving holiday
The Nutcracker: 2 p.m. Featuring the Virginia National Ballet. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $18 to 55. The Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all visitors.
Tree Lighting: 6 to 9 p.m. Carriage rides with donation of canned good, face painting, ice carving, performance by the New Dominion Choraliers and more. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Bring a friend and show off vocal skills on the stage. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Open Mic Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Come out and share your talent. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Tin Cannon's 7th Anniversary Party: Noon to 10 p.m. Live music all day, axe throwing, baked goodies, raffles, food truck and more. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Saturday, Nov. 27
All Prince William County neighborhood libraries closed for the holiday weekend
The Nutcracker: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Featuring the Virginia National Ballet and the Virginia Academy of Russian Ballet. For tickets and information call 703-330-2787. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $18 to 55. The Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all visitors.
A Christmas Chaos: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Presented by Rooftop Productions. All attendees at indoor performances must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or show a recent, negative COVID-19 test result. Face coverings are required indoors for patrons ages 2 and up. For reservations and tickets, call 703-330-2787. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. $25 adults; $20 students/seniors.
Live Music at Eavesdrop Brewery: 3 to 6 p.m. Featuring the Working Man's Band. Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Scott Kurt. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Live Music at Tucked Away Brewing Company: 5 to 7 p.m. Featuring Shane Brady Acoustic. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Sunday, Nov. 28
A Christmas Chaos: 3 p.m. Presented by Rooftop Productions. All attendees at indoor performances must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or show a recent, negative COVID-19 test result. Face coverings are required indoors for patrons ages 2 and up. For reservations and tickets, call 703-330-2787. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. $25 adults; $20 students/seniors.
A Chanticleer Christmas: 4 p.m. Holiday program featuring American hymns, Christmas carols from around the world, Gospel melodies and Renaissance motets. For tickets and information call 703-330-2787. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $55, $47, $33, half price for youth through grade 12. The Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all visitors.
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Hauntingly Historic Occoquan Walking Tour: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Family friendly. Wear comfortable shoes; bring water and bug spray. Hear stories of famous and beloved ghosts. Reservations required, call 703-357-3850. Occoquan Spirits, 408 Mill St., Occoquan. $15 per person.
Sunday Funday in the Republic: Noon to 8 p.m. Board games, pro sports on TV, bring the kids and more. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music at Eavesdrop Brewery: 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring Nathaniel Davis. Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: Noon to 3:30 p.m. Featuring Sharif. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Monday, Nov. 29
English Conversation Group: Noon to 1 p.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Crafts to Go: All day. For adults. Pick up a craft to go bag that includes all the supplies you need and instructions. No registration necessary, while supplies last. Call 703-792-8700 for curbside pickup. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Fun and prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
NOVA Novels: 6 to 7 p.m. For adults. The group reads and discusses a variety of current bestsellers. November is “Anxious People” by Frederik Backman. Masks required. Refreshments provided. To join the group email: tfinn@pwcgov.org. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m. For ages 18 to 36 months with caregiver. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Tickets handed out 15 minutes before start time. Masks required. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Meet the Artist-Sharie Boyle Exhibit and Art Talk: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Meet the artist and enjoy her exhibit "Pieces of My Mind." Face masks required. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Music Bingo: 7 to 10 p.m. Get a bingo card and pay attention for tunes listed on your card. You could win major awards. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
