Upcoming Prince William Events Nov. 24 to Nov. 30
ONGOING EVENTS
Volunteers Needed for Rooftop Productions “A Christmas Carol, The Musical”: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Opportunities: ushers, box office, run crew, lights and sound. Dates available are Nov. 26, 27, Dec. 2, 3, 4, and Dec. 9, 10, 11. Volunteering makes a difference in the success of the programming. For more information, contact Kimberly Kemp at 703-330-2787 or kimberly@virginiaartfactory.org.
Veterans Lunch Bunch: Every Second Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Are you a local veteran? Join us for lunch. RSVP to Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
"Sunrise to Sunset": ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through Dec. 17. This is a group art exhibition featuring over 40 plein air paintings by 18 local artists from the Nova Plein Air Artists (NPAA) group. "En plein air," or plein air painting is a 19th century French expression that means "in the open air," and it is the act of painting outdoors. For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
Spiritual Care Support Ministries Bereavement Support Group: Wednesdays, to Dec. 7; 7 to 8:30 p.m. RSVP by calling 540-349-5814. Chapel Springs Church, 11500 New Life Way, Bristow. Free.
Dale City Farmers Market: Sundays. Open to November 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Prince William County Libraries: All day. All public libraries will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Gobble Wobble 5K Fun Run: 8 to 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit Toys for Tots. Westridge Elementary School, 12400 Knightsbridge Drive, Woodbridge. Registration fee $30. Tickets available at: https://www.runsignup.com/Race/VA/Woodbridge/GobbleWobble5KVA
Community Writing Challenge NaNo-Wri-Mo: All day. Additional dates: Friday, Nov. 25, Saturday, Nov. 26, Sunday, Nov. 27, Monday, Nov. 28, Tuesday, Nov. 29 and Wednesday, Nov. 30; same times. For adults. Celebrate National Novel Writing Month with us by joining our writing challenge. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Thanksgiving Day Service: 10 to 11:30 a.m. All Saints' Church, 14851 Gideon Drive, Woodbridge.
Prince William Turkey Trot and Mashed Potato Mile: 8:30 a.m. Freedom Aquatic and Fitness Center, 9100 Freedom Center Blvd., Manassas. $45 5K Turkey Trot, $20 Mashed Potato Mile, register at: www.runsignup.com/Race/VA/Anywhere/PrinceWilliam5KTurkeyTrot1MileFunRunWalk
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Thursday Night Team Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Friday, Nov. 25
Stonebridge Annual Tree Lighting: 6 to 8 p.m. Free family friendly activities with a donation of canned goods for ACTS. Live entertainment, Santa Claus and more. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Virginia National Ballet-The Nutcracker: 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, Nov. 26, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $45, $40, $35, $30, $25, $20.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Fran Scuderi. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tin Cannon's 8th Anniversary Party: Noon. Live music; beer; food truck on site; and more. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Open Mic Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Share talent. House PA system provided, but singers are encouraged to bring their own microphones. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 1 to 5 p.m. Featuring Luke Powers. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Nights of Lights on the Fairgrounds: 6 to 9 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, Nov. 27; same times. Light displays; music; games; local artisans; and more. Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Old Town Manassas Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Artisans, crafters and local small businesses. Manassas Museum Lawn, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas.
“A Christmas Carol- The Musical”: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. Presented by Rooftop Productions. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. $25 adult; student/senior $20.
Santa at The Farm: Noon to 3 p.m. Visit with Santa Claus. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Saturday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music: 2 p.m. Featuring Ela and Catbone Face. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Live Music: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Timmie Metz. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Joe Downer. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Chanticleer: 4 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Performance is appropriate for all ages. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $55, $47, $33, half price for youth through grade 12.
Tinsmithing Art: 1 to 2 p.m. For adults and children. All materials provided. Leesylvania Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Live Music: 2 to 5:30 p.m. Featuring Ken Wenzel. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: Noon to 3:30 p.m. Featuring Scott Kurt. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Monday, Nov. 28
Citizenship Class: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. The class will help you get ready to apply for citizenship. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
The Tween Scene: 5 to 6 p.m. For grades 6 to 8. Hang out; have a snack; make a craft; sample the bizarre. Monclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
English Conversation: 10 a.m. to noon. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a friendly atmosphere. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
NaNoWriMo Cafe: 5:30 to 7 p.m. For adults. Gather with fellow writers and NaNoWriMo participants to commiserate, critique, and compose in our dedicated writing lounge. Enjoy snacks and relaxing music. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Teen Action Group: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For ages 13 and up. Make a difference in the community and share ideas; earn community hours; and meet new friends. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Connect with others who are experiencing similar challenges, exchange ideas and use knowledge to help others. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG. 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Teen Advisory Group: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For grades 6 to 12. Help plan library events and spend time with other teens. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
