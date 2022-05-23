ONGOING EVENTS
Dale City Farmers Market: Open Sundays through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Open Thursdays through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Open on third Thursdays of the month through Nov. 17. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Golden Anniversary-50 Years of Prince William Art Society: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through June 4. In celebration of its golden anniversary, ARTfactory is hosting a group art exhibit featuring 44 original works of art from 11 PWAS members. For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle. Through July 22. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, May 23
Sentara Volunteer Recruitment Event: 3 to 6 p.m. For adults and teens ages 14 to 17. Learn about volunteering at Sentara; complete an application; participate in an on-site interview; refreshments. Free training provided for all volunteers. To register, call 1-800-SENTARA; walk-ins also welcome. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Hylton Education Building, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free and open to the public.
Citizenship Class: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Multilevel class dedicated to helping people get ready to apply for citizenship. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Open to all skill levels, teams encouraged. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Tuesday, May 24
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tackett's Mill, 2201 Old Bridge Road, Lake Ridge.
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Jason Masi. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Tai Chi Tuesdays: 6 to 7 p.m. Specialized for older adults to help release tension, to provide a sense of calm and restore energy. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Fire and Ice: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Presented by Professor of History Peter Henriques. Learn about the relationship between George Washington and John Adams. To register, call 703-792-8360. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged but not required. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Cornhole: 7 to 9 p.m. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. All levels can play. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Wednesday, May 25
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Bingo Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas. $5 to play.
Live Music: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring Uncle Drew and The Scoundrels. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
