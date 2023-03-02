ONGOING EVENTS
Stories "That End in Freedom" Solo Art Exhibit by DC Native Artist Lory Ivey Alexander: Through March 18. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features 39 student artists from high schools in Manassas City and Prince William County. Through the works in this exhibition, the artist explores themes of Black and indigenous American perseverance, resilience and healing. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Veterans Lunch Bunch: Every Second Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Are you a local veteran? Join us for lunch. RSVP to Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, March 2
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
State of the Parks Celebration Event: 7 to 9 p.m. Seth Hendler-Voss, Director of Prince William County Parks, Recreation and Tourism, delivers the state of the parks address and shares findings from the 2022 annual report. Light refreshments will be provided. Kelly Leadership Center, 14715 Bristow Road, Manassas.
Read Across America: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. For all ages/families. Celebrate reading with some special guests. Book character costumes encouraged but not required. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Read Across America Day: All day. For all ages/families. Scavenger hunt and special guest reader at 10:30 a.m. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Little Rangers: 10 to 11 a.m. The program is designed for ages 3 to 5 years old, but all family members are welcome and encouraged to participate. Reading, music, songs, social time and crafts. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Thursday Night Team Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Bingo Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Prizes for all winners. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Good Noizz. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Friday, March 3
March First Friday-Mad Hatter March Madness: 6 to 9 p.m. Wear a crazy hat and stroll through Downtown Manassas. Shops will have extended hours. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Friday Conservation Corps: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at:www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopolds Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Parent/Caregiver Meetup and Playgroup: 11 a.m. to noon. Meet other parents and give a child the opportunity to socialize, play and do activities with other children. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Ask a Community Services Prevention Specialist: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Additional dates: Wednesday, March 8, 10 a.m. to noon. For adults. Meet prevention specialists from the Prince William County Community Services. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Page-Turning Images Found in Women's Literature: 7 p.m. Join the Prince William Arts Council for this reception. This art exhibit focuses on the many different image's women authors use when writing their manuscripts. Open Space Arts Gallery, Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 15000 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music: 8 p.m. Featuring Radio NV. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Delta Spur. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
March First Friday at Sinistral: 5 to 11 p.m. Live music with Kara and Matty D at 7 p.m., Little Lady Grill food truck will be on site. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Date Night at Cedar Run: 7 to 10 p.m. Live music with Dennis Wayland. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Paint Party at Ornery: 7 p.m. Beginner friendly group; no experience needed. All materials are provided. One drink included with a ticket. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $35; tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-party-at-ornery-brewery-taproom-tickets-499866051817.
Saturday, March 4
Winter Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local crafters and vendors. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Tree Giveaway Spring 2023: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Hosted by the Prince William Conservation Alliance. Drive-thru event to pick up 2 seedlings; one Redbud and one Dogwood per ticket holder. Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tree-giveaway-spring-2023-tickets-536235684367. Todos Neighborhood Market, 16593 River Ridge Blvd., Woodbridge. Free; donations are appreciated.
Lory Ivey Alexander Artist Talk: 2 to 4 p.m. Meet the artist and view her exhibit. RSVP to: Tinyurl.com/LoryIveyTalk. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free and open to the public.
AARP Tax Services: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For adults. Speak to AARP tax experts and get free tax help first come, first served. No appointments required. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
PAWS-Reading to Dogs: 10:30 a.m. to noon. For all ages. Improve skills by reading to a therapy dog. Bring own book or use one from the library. Register at the youth services desk. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
LinkedIn Learning: 2 to 3:30 p.m. For adults. Learn more about LinkedIn Learning an educational site with video courses to help develop a business, career, technology skills and certification. Registration required; call 703-792-8330. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Manassas Symphony Orchestra-Inspirations: 7:30 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets- $25 adult; free for students (through college).
Guided Museum Tour: 11 a.m. to noon. Learn about Leesylvania's natural and human history on a guided tour through the museum and Discovery Room. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Furs, Feathers, Skulls … Oh, My: 1 to 2 p.m. Join Park Rangers to learn more about the animals that call Leesylvania State Park their home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig, Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
March Wine Dinner with Chef Ryan Ross: 6 to 9 p.m. Five course dinner paired with LaGrange wines. Tickets available at: https://wineryatlagrange.orderport.net/product-details/1043/March-2023-Wine-Dinner--Ryan-Ross. The Winery at LaGrange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket. Tickets $150.00.
Live Music: 8 to 11 p.m. Featuring Mandatory Recess. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring JP Jones Acoustic Guitar. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Mike Newberry Trio. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Gunner Heathe. Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge.
Sunday, March 5
Dale City Winter Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents Songs We Love: 4 p.m. This performance is appropriate for all ages. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets- $48, $41, $29; half price for youth through grade 12.
Light Up the Night-Lantern Making Workshop: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For adults and children. Get a quick lesson on tin smithing then make a lantern souvenir. All materials provided. RSVP to 703-583-6904. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Books on Tap at Ornery Beer Company: 6 to 8 p.m. For adults. Hosted by Ornery Beer Company and Prince William Library. For more information, contact jraghunathan@pwcgov.org. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Live Music: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring Jacob Paul Allen. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Monday, March 6
Building Buddies-Celebrating Diverse-ABILITIES: 5 to 6 p.m. For all ages and families. Building friendships, networks and fun throughout the diverse Haymarket Gainesville special needs communities. Registration required; call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Chinn Park Chess Club: 3 to 8 p.m. All ages/families and skill levels are welcome. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, March 7
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Teen Action Group: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For ages 13 and up. Make a difference in the community and share ideas, earn community hours and meet new friends. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
American Red Cross Blood Drive: Noon to 5 p.m. For adults. Register online at www.redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to schedule an appointment. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Live Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring Blane. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Wednesday, March 8
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Connect with others who are experiencing similar challenges, exchange ideas and use knowledge to help others. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG. 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Woodcock Watch: 5 to 7 p.m. Watch the evening "Sky Dance" of male woodcocks as they enter the mating season. Bring a folding chair or blanket to sit on. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. Free.
Hike with a Naturalist: 10 a.m. to noon. Learn about the flowers and animals at Leopold's Preserve. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. Free and open to the community.
Vegetable Gardening: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Master Gardeners will present an introduction to vegetable gardening in Prince William County. Registration required; call 703-792-8330. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Hosted by DJ Stevie K. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Come, play and test knowledge. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Shane Gamble. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
