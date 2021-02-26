Friday, Feb. 26
Self-Guided Field Trip for Black History Month: All day. Use the library booklet to visit historic sites and learn more about the African American people in the community. Call the library, 703-792-8820, for more information. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Free.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Lucasville School Open House: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn facts of African American history in Prince William County and throughout the Northern Virginia region. No more than five people will be allowed in the school at one time and masks are required. For more information, call 703-365-7895. Lucasville School, 10516 Godwin Drive, Manassas. Free, donations accepted.
Ranky Tanky: 8 p.m. Virtual. Enjoy the 2020 Grammy award winning quintent in a digital concert part folk and part funk. For information and to register call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center. $15-$45.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Lucasville School Open House: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn facts of African American history in Prince William County and throughout the Northern Virginia region. No more than five people will be allowed in the school at one time and masks are required. For more information, call 703-365-7895. Lucasville School, 10516 Godwin Drive, Manassas. Free, donations accepted.
Dale City Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Open-air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if you are sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Monday, March 1
The Artist Activist -- Centering Black Voices: 7 p.m. Online. Featuring Lawrence Brownlee. This event will be streamed on the Hylton webpage, Facebook, and YouTube Channel. For more information call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center. Free.
Celebrating Her Ability: All day. Celebrate Women's History Month. Pick up a special bookmark about women who overcame challenges. Then fill out your own bookmark and tell about a woman who inspired you. Call the library, 703-792-8820, for more information. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Free.
Tuesday, March 2
Wonderful Woodwinds: 7 p.m. Online. Featuring the Dewberry School of Music. This event will be streamed on the Hylton webpage, Facebook, and YouTube Channel. For more information call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center. Free.
AARP Tax Aide: 9:40 a.m. to 5 p.m. For adults. Free tax help for taxpayers with low- and middle-incomes with special attention to those ages 60 and older. Call the library for an appointment, 571-316-0493. Leave your full name, phone number and preferred time for your appointment. Your call will be returned. Chinn Park Regional Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Expand Your Universe -- Dream Interpretation 101: All day. Online. For adults. Learn about the basic sense of your dreams and the ability to interpret them correctly. Call the library, 703-792-4500, for more information. Bull Run Regional Library. Free.
