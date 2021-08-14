UPCOMING EVENTS: The Prince William County Fair returns, all the farmers markets

Saturday, August 14

Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.

Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 703-594-3237. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.

2021 Prince William County Fair: 2 p.m. Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Ticket prices vary.

Prince William County Fair returns this weekend The Prince William County Fair will make a return this week – two years after what was suppo…

Open House at Potomac Place: 10 a.m. Open house begins at 10 a.m.; pet parade begins at 11 a.m. Enter leashed or crated pet in the Pet Parade. In lieu of an entry fee, bring a donation of pet food, supplies or cash for the Prince William SPCA. No RSVP required. For more information, call 703-494-3817. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.

National Code Talkers Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. New exhibit that honors the history and service of Code Talkers. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.

Summer Concert: 3 to 9 p.m. Live music and food vendors. Town of Haymarket Park and Playground, 14710 Washington St., Haymarket.

Live Music at The Farm Brewery: 4 to 7 p.m. Featuring the Tower Blues Band. The Farm Brewery, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.

Brentsville Bluegrass Concert Series: 4 p.m. Live music starts at 5 p.m. Bring chairs. Food and beverages are available to purchase on site. The lawn will be marked for social distancing and face masks are required indoors. Pre-purchased tickets are recommended for space is limited, call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Fee: Admission $10 per person.

Chris Stapleton, Elle King and Kendell Marvel: 7 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com.

SummerSounds 2021 Concert Series: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Featuring The Splinters. Bring chairs, blankets and picnics. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.

Dale City Recreation Summer Intensive Showcase-Jean C. Smith Amphitheater: 5 p.m. Picnic style foods and soft beverages are permitted in the amphitheater area (no alcoholic beverages). For information and reservations, call 703-792-8780. Locust Shade Park, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. Ticket prices vary.

Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park Tours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join staff and volunteers for guided tours of the hallowed ground. Tours at 11 am., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Insect repellent is encouraged. No pets allowed. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow.

Sunday, August 15

Southbridge Shopping Center Farmers Market: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southbridge Shopping Center, 17229 Wayside Drive, Dumfries.

13th Annual Duck Splash: 11 a.m. Watch hundreds of numbered rubber ducks drop from a bridge and race along the Occoquan River. Purchase tickets at occoquantourism.com. Historic Occoquan, 314 Mill St., Occoquan. Tickets to adopt a duck are $5.

Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.

Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.

2021 Prince William County Fair: 2 p.m. Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Ticket prices vary.

Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park Tours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join staff and volunteers for guided tours of the hallowed ground. Tours at 11 am., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Insect repellent is encouraged. No pets allowed. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow.

Monday, August 16

2021 Prince William County Fair: 5 p.m. Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Ticket prices vary.

Museum Kids Monday: 10 to 11 a.m. Children will explore history through sight, sound, smell, and touch with hands-on activities and crafts. Adult must be able to participate with children. Reservations are not required. For more information, call 703-792-5618. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Center, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Fee: $5 per child, ages 9 and under.

Tuesday, August 17

Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fresh produce. Shop local and support the community. Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market, 2230 Tackett's Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.

2021 Prince William County Fair: 2 p.m. Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Ticket prices vary.

Wednesday, August 18

2021 Prince William County Fair: 5 p.m. Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Ticket prices vary.

Dead and Company: 7 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com.

Kids Entertainment at Stonebridge: 10 to 11 a.m. Featuring Rocknocerous. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Free.

Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.

Washington, D.C.-Forest Greens Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Lane, Triangle. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $26 per round; cart included.

Washington, D.C.-Lake Ridge Par 3 Wednesday League: 5 to 7 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Lake Ridge Park Golf Course, 12350 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $9 per round.

Washington, D.C.-Stonewall Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $33 per round; cart included.