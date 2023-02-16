ONGOING EVENTS
Stories "That End in Freedom" Solo Art Exhibit by DC Native Artist Lory Ivey Alexander: Through March 18. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features 39 student artists from high schools in Manassas City and Prince William County. Through the works in this exhibition, the artist explores themes of Black and indigenous American perseverance, resilience and healing. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Veterans Lunch Bunch: Every Second Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Are you a local veteran? Join us for lunch. RSVP to Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
AARP Tax Aide: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional dates: Tuesday, Feb. 14; same times. For adults with low and middle income with special attention to those 60 years and older. Appointments required; call 571-316-0493. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Thursday Night Team Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Bingo Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Prizes for all winners. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Jay Powell. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Friday, Feb. 17
Friday Conservation Corps: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed, flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Monthly Jeep Meet-Up: 6 to 9 p.m. Meet new friends with old jeeps and new jeeps. Family friendly; food truck on site; dog friendly inside the taproom and out. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Bingo Night at Tin Cannon: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free play and prizes for every round. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Featuring Joe Downer. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Open Mic Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Share talent. House PA system provided but singers are encouraged to bring their own microphones. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 2 to 6 p.m. Featuring Anthony Gill. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Live Music: 8 to 11 p.m. Featuring Summer and Eric. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Winter Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local crafters and vendors. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Naturalist Walk-Winter Birds: 10 a.m. to noon. A professional naturalist will guide the group through the wetlands to view and learn about winter birds. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. Free.
Tastes of Home-African American Culture and American Cuisine: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will be able to prepare and taste African and Southern dishes in the historic slave quarter. Wear appropriate shoes and clothing for the weather. Advance registration is required; call 703-367-7872. $10 per person.
Who Were They? The Enslaved People of Rippon Lodge: Tours are 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Learn the untold stories of the enslaved population during Black History Month. Space is limited; advance registration is required; call 703-895-6106. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $10 per person.
NOVA Bulls Organization Community Day: 1 to 4 p.m. Come out to meet and find out more about the organization as well as meet the local semi-professional basketball team. Gainesville High School, 13150 University Blvd., Gainesville.
Art Afternoon with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Phi Kappa Zeta Chapter: 2 to 3:30 p.m. For children in grades K to 5. Listen to stories and create art inspired by African American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
English Conversation: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
AARP Tax Services: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Additional dates: Monday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For adults. Speak to AARP tax experts and get free tax help first come, first served. No appointments required. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Emo Night: 6 p.m. Join us for an evening dedicated to this beloved style of music. Puccio's Pizza Food Truck on site. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Six Shades of Gray. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Featuring Whiskey Business. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Live Music: 2 p.m. Featuring the Jeremy J Acoustic Show. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Sons of Pirates. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Live Music: 8 p.m. to midnight. Featuring Special Occasions. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Dale City Winter Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Escaping to Freedom: 1 to 2 p.m. View the Underground Railroad display and learn the hidden message behind the handmade quilt donated by Stone House Quilters. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Aladdin: 3 p.m. Presented by the Virginia National Ballet. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Adult tickets $45, $40, $35; children 12 and under $30, $25, $20.
Ultimate Karaoke: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 4 to 7 p.m. Featuring Justin Trawick. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Monday, Feb. 20
Citizenship Class: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. The class will help one get ready to apply for citizenship. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Chinn Park Chess Club: 3 to 8 p.m. All ages/families and skill levels are welcome. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Mardi Gras Party: 4 to 6 p.m. New Orleans food and prizes. Dress to impress for the parade. Live music by Brach Cobb. Face masks required; masquerade masks optional. RSVP to 703-494-3817. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Teen Action Group: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For ages 13 and up. Make a difference in the community and share ideas, earn community hours and meet new friends. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Mardi Gras at Sinistral with Form of Expression: 10 p.m. Food available from Little Lady Grill. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Connect with others who are experiencing similar challenges, exchange ideas and use knowledge to help others. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG. 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Downsizing and Decluttering-You Can't Take it with You: 2 to 4 p.m. For adults. Presented by the AARP Speakers Bureau. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Hosted by DJ Stevie K. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Take a Sip of History-George Washington: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Panelists from Prince William Historic Preservation will discuss the man and the myth of George Washington. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Come, play and test knowledge. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Sharif. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
