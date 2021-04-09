UPCOMING EVENTS: The bluebells are blooming, cleanups, farm tours

Friday, April 9
Bluebell Fields in Bloom: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Merrimac Farm staff will be offering information on self-guided tours, handing out bingo cards for the kids and will be available to answer questions about the farm and the Bluebells. Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management Area, 15020 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville.
Farm Tours at Hope & Serenity Farm Sanctuary: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farm shelters more than 150 animals rescued from neglect, abandonment, or abuse and provides an up-close learning experience for youths and adults on the unique natures of its resident animals. To schedule a visit and tour, go to www.hopeserenityfarmsanctuary.com. Hope & Serenity Farm, 10445 Manley Road, Nokesville. Fee: $20 per individual, family, or group (up to 5 guests). Visits and tours are complimentary for veterans and active-duty military.
Library Extravaganza: All day. Celebrate National Library Week, April 4 to 10, with fun activities and giveaways. Stop by each day for a new surprise. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Free.
Saturday, April 10
Bluebell Fields in Bloom: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Merrimac Farm staff will be offering info on self-guided tours, handing out bingo cards for the kids and will be available to answer questions about the farm and the Bluebells. Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management Area, 15020 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville.
Science and History of Gardening: 10 a.m. to noon. For families. Come to the Haislip Hall House and learn about the agricultural history of Prince William while planting the vegetable gardens. Dress appropriately and bring gardening gloves. Will be held rain or shine. Reservations required; space is limited. Call 703-365-7895. Fee: $5 per person, free for children under six.
Equity and Inclusion Education Listening Session: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Virtual. Presented by the City of Manassas. The Manassas City Council Task Force will speak to the community on various subjects. Register at https://form.jotform.com/210425984342051. For more information, call 703-257-8456. City of Manassas.
Quantico Creek Clean Up Day: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Promote clean environment, gain awareness, and have fun. Credit for volunteer time will be awarded. Kids are welcome. Rain or shine. Dress for the weather; wear boots. Cleanup supplies, breakfast goodies, drinks and lunch will be provided. For more information, call 571-363-5200. Quantico Creek, 17757 Main St., Dumfries.
Meet Veronica V. Jones: 2 to 3 p.m. Virtual. For all ages/families. Illustrator of “Moonlight Crab Count;” “The Lizard Lady;” and “Baby Bear's Adoption.”
Jones will give an illustration demonstration, answer questions, and lead a fun interactive art challenge. All participants will be entered to win a signed copy of one of her books. Register early by calling 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, Woodbridge.
Sunday, April 11
Bluebell Fields in Bloom: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Merrimac Farm staff will be offering info on self-guided tours, handing out bingo cards for the kids and will be available to answer questions about the farm and the Bluebells. Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management Area, 15020 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville.
Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel-Celebrating Beethoven: 7 p.m. Virtual. Siegel celebrates the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth with some of the composer's best loved works. For information and to register, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center. Fee: $15-$45.
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Monday, April 12
Farm Tours at Hope & Serenity Farm Sanctuary: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farm shelters more than 150 animals rescued from neglect, abandonment, or abuse and provides an up-close learning experience for youths and adults on the unique natures of its resident animals. To schedule a visit and tour, go to www.hopeserenityfarmsanctuary.com. Hope & Serenity Farm, 10445 Manley Road, Nokesville. Fee: $20 per individual, family, or group (up to 5 guests). Visits and tours are complimentary for veterans and active-duty military.
Upcycled Kitchen Composter: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For all ages/families. Upcycle a plastic container into a kitchen composter. Pick up free supplies and instructions at the library while supplies last. Eliminate landfill waste and make free fertilizer for the yard. For more information, contact lgonzalezberrios@pwcgov.org. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Tuesday, April 13
Farm Tours at Hope & Serenity Farm Sanctuary: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farm shelters more than 150 animals rescued from neglect, abandonment, or abuse and provides an up-close learning experience for youths and adults on the unique natures of its resident animals. To schedule a visit and tour, go to www.hopeserenityfarmsanctuary.com. Hope & Serenity Farm, 10445 Manley Road, Nokesville. Fee: $20 per individual, family, or group (up to 5 guests). Visits and tours are complimentary for veterans and active-duty military.
Dewberry Artist Series-Duo Piano and Musical Theater: 7 p.m. Virtual. Featuring Jim Van Slyke, Anna Balakerskaia and Linda Apple Monson. This event will be streamed on the Hylton webpage and YouTube Channel. For more information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center. Free.
AARP Tax Aide: 9:40 a.m. to 5 p.m. For adults. Free tax help for taxpayers with low and middle income with special attention to those ages 60 and older. Call the library for an appointment, 571-316-0493. Leave full name, phone number and preferred time for appointment. Calls will be returned. Chinn Park Regional Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Wednesday, April 14
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Virtual. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
Equity and Inclusion Employment Listening Session: 7 to 8 p.m. Virtual. Presented by the City of Manassas. The Manassas City Council Task Force will speak to the community on various subjects. Register at https://form.jotform.com/210425984342051. For more information, call 703-257-8456. City of Manassas.
English Conversation: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Virtual. For adults. Improve speaking skills. Speakers of all languages are welcome. For more information or to register, call 703-670-5702. Chinn Park Library, Woodbridge. Free.
