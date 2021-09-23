UPCOMING EVENTS: Tank Farm Open House, Occoquan Arts & Craft Fair

"To the Point" exhibit: Through Oct. 9. "To the Point" is a group art exhibition featuring 16 artists from the Metro Washington Chapter of the Colored Pencil Society of America (CPSA). Artist-quality colored pencils provide an impressive range of beautiful hues and a unique means of "painting in color." The works included in this exhibition show the versatility of this medium and how colored pencil artists use the points of the pencils to color their world. Gallery hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Quantico Farmers Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Baked goods, eggs, herbs, vegetables, meats, fruits. Quantico Farmers Market, 3500 Russell Road, Quantico.
Washington, D.C.-Prince William Thursday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Prince William Golf Course, 14631 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $26 per round; cart included.
Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Bring a team of up to six players; winning team gets a prize. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Jason Masi. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Friday, Sept. 24
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Bring a friend and show off vocal skills on the stage. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Scott Kurt. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Saturday, Sept. 25
History Walk on the Boardwalk: 9 a.m. This history walk explores how people affected the Neabsco Creek over the centuries. Leashed pets welcome; not all parts of the hike are accessible for wheelchairs. Space is limited; masks and social distancing. Neabsco Creek Boardwalk, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge.
Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park Tours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join staff and volunteers for guided tours of the hallowed ground. Tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Insect repellent is encouraged. No pets allowed. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow.
Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 703-594-3237. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Diana "Queen of People's Hearts": 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Angela Knight Music Productions presents this new musical about Diana, Princess of Wales. For more information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, MS 5D2, Manassas. Tickets: $35, $25.
Americans in Wartime Experience 2021 Tank Farm Open House: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tanks and armored vehicles, K9 demos, keynote speakers, veteran interviews, living history unit reenactments, historical displays, veteran support groups, children's activities and more. Americans in Wartime Experience, 13906 Aden Road, Bristow.
Historic Occoquan Fall Arts and Crafts Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contemporary and country crafters and artisans from Occoquan and from all around the United States. Historic Occoquan, Mill St., Occoquan. Free.
Inaugural Community Fair: Noon to 4 p.m. Live music, food trucks, pet adoptions, job recruiting, live music and more. McCoart Government Complex, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Brew Republic's Annual Oktoberfest: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Local and regional craft breweries, German food, music, contests and more. For more information, call 540-226-5805. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Fee: Advance tickets $17.99; at the door $20.99.
Free Entrance Days for National Parks 2021: During park hours. Prince William Forest Park, 18170 Park Entrance Road, Triangle.
Saturday Night Concert with Beatlegacy: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stunning visual and audio re-creation of all eras of Beatles music. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
World Heritage Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Arts and crafts vendors, independent consultants and more. Help support Hispanic small businesses. Harris Pavilion and Manassas Museum Lawn, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Southbridge Shopping Center Farmers Market: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southbridge Shopping Center, 17229 Wayside Drive, Dumfries.
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Americans in Wartime Experience 2021 Tank Farm Open House: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tanks and armored vehicles, K9 demos, keynote speakers, veteran interviews, living history unit reenactments, historical displays, veteran support groups, children's activities and more. Americans in Wartime Experience, 13906 Aden Road, Bristow.
Historic Occoquan Fall Arts and Crafts Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contemporary and country crafters and artisans from Occoquan and from all around the United States. Historic Occoquan, Mill Street., Occoquan. Free.
Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park Tours: 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. Join staff and volunteers for guided tours of the hallowed ground. Tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Insect repellent is encouraged. No pets allowed. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow.
Hylton on the Hill: 4 p.m. Featuring The Grascals. For more information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, MS 5D2, Manassas. Fee: Tickets $25 adults; $12.50 youth through grade 12.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring Runnin' Shine. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Monday, Sept. 27
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Fun and prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
English Conversation Group: Noon to 2 p.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. Masks required. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fresh produce. Shop local and support the community. Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market, 2230 Tackett's Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.
Expand Your Universe-Greek Mythology: All day. Virtual. For adults. Learn about the lives of the gods, goddesses, heroes and heroines. To register, call the library, 703-792-4500. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Stories of Preservation and Progress-Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: 3 to 4 p.m. Meet Carlos Castro, owner of Todos Grocery Stores during this month's talk at the Manassas Museum. For more information, call 703-257-8453. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas.
Meet the Artist-Ken Meardon: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Walk and talk with artist and environmentalist Ken Meardon about this exhibit "Unexpected Photoart Journey." Masks are required. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Synergy Home Care Open House and Ribbon Cutting: 4 to 6 p.m. Ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. with the Prince William Chamber of Commerce followed by remarks at 5 p.m. Meet Loretta Woodward Veney, inspirational speaker and author of three books. For more information, call 571-677-3500. Synergy Home Care of Lake Ridge, 2239M Tackett's Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Danny Kensy. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Open Mic Night at Tin Cannon Brewing Company: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Professionals and amateurs welcome to show off their talents. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
Washington, D.C.-Forest Greens Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Lane, Triangle. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $26 per round; cart included.
Washington, D.C.-Lake Ridge Par 3 Wednesday League: 5 to 7 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Lake Ridge Park Golf Course, 12350 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $9 per round.
Washington, D.C.-Stonewall Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $33 per round; cart included.
