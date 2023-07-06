ONGOING EVENTS
"The Art of Photography: Through the Eyes of Earl J. Hooks": Through July 29. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. The ARTfactory presents “The Art of Photography: Through the Eyes of Earl J. Hooks,” 50 photographs spanning over sixty years of the artist’s oeuvre. The exhibition will also address the artist’s history with the local and national chapters of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Thursday, July 6
Prince William Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Thursday Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every Thursday, through October 26. Covered open-air venue. Pets allowed. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Jewels on the Wing-The Butterflies of Summer with Larry Meade: 7 p.m. Virtual. Learn the secrets of butterfly identification. Registration required; go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYrd--uqTMjHtGLdz-j-LFyy4-eTt7YYbIW?fbclid=IwAR1swtBe9JAW-2OYWQgLRwIOIRjen96E4MNJUdBQoWVlIZplnZnBL3W9XhI#/registration. Free; donations appreciated.
Summer Concert Series: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring the U.S. Army Blues. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. No alcoholic beverages will be permitted on the museum grounds. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
Little Rangers: 10 to 11 a.m. The program is designed for ages 3 to 5 years old, but all family members are welcome and encouraged to participate. Reading, music, song, social time and crafts. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Open Chess: 2 to 4 p.m. For adults and students in grades 6 to 12. All skill levels are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
My Pet Alpaca: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For all ages/families. Join us on the Central Green for a petting zoo. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Open Mic Night: 6:30 p.m. Sign-up starts at 6 p.m. Every Thursday. Jirani Coffeehouse, 9425 West St., Manassas.
Trivia Night:
Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.7 to 9 p.m.
Trouvaille Brewing Company, 14600 Washington St., Haymarket. 7 to 9 p.m. Test knowledge and win a prize.
Bingo Night: 7 p.m. Prizes for all winners. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Tejas Singh. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Friday, July 7
Fun at the Fountain with Child Time Magic : 10 to 10:45 a.m. Featuring Louis the Magician. Bring something to sit on. Virginia Promenade Commons St., Gainesville. Free.
Bands After the Boom: 6 to 9 p.m. First Friday of July. Bring family, friends and neighbors and celebrate the spirit of community and music. Live music with local bands, food and drinks. Historic Manassas, Center St., Manassas.
Friday Conservation Corps: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Furs, Feathers, Skulls … Oh, My: 1 to 2 p.m. Join Park Rangers to learn more about the animals that call Leesylvania State Park their home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig, Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Friday Night Hikes-Sunset Wetland Walk: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Learn about the wetlands, their ecology and their importance in maintaining a balanced, healthy ecosystem. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy closed toe footwear and bring water. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Disney Descendants The Musical: 7 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, July 8, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Presented by the Pied Piper Theatre. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20 adults; $15 seniors and youth (under age 17).
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Parent/Caregiver Meetup and Playgroup: 11 a.m. to noon. Opportunity to meet other parents and give a child the opportunity to socialize, play and do activities with other children. Toys and puzzles provided. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Feud Time Game: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players for a friendly night of competition. The winning team gets a prize. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
July First Friday on Main: 5 to 10 p.m. Featuring Brisk. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music:
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas. 6 p.m. Featuring Cracked Sky.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Pool Boys.
Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring INDI.
Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Ella Buettner.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville. 8 to 11 p.m. Featuring the Side Piece Band.
Saturday, July 8
Saturday Farmer's Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every Saturday, through November 25. More than 100 vendors; weather permitting; live bands will perform. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Guided Tours of Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, July 9; same times. Tours are 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10604 Bristow Road, Bristow.
Summer Sounds Concert: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Featuring Linwood Taylor. Bring chairs, blankets, picnics. Rain or shine. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Things That Fly: 10 a.m. to noon. Guided walk focusing on things that fly including birds, butterflies, dragonflies and damselflies. Tickets available at: https://www.leopoldspreserve.com/events-1/things-that-fly/form. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Kids Fishing Tournament: 9 to 11 a.m. For ages 3 to 15. Family fun, fish, learn about the Potomac River and maybe win a trophy. No rod or reel? The Friends of Leesylvania Park have suitable tackle on hand to loan. For more information, call 703-583-6904. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Pond Discovery: 11 a.m. to noon. Learn about the life that lives in the pond and the animals that call the ecosystem home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Wiggly Worm Composting: 1 to 2 p.m. Learn how worms can benefit the kitchen and backyard. Be prepared to get dirty. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Roving Ranger in Picnic Area: 5 to 6 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, July 9; same times. A ranger will roam the picnic area with interesting animal and historical artifacts from the park. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Guided Sunset Paddle: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. All participants must be 6 years or older. No paddling experience is required. Reservations required; call 703-583-6904. Wear appropriate clothing, footwear, sunglasses, sunscreen and bring water. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Registration fee and parking fee.
Preschool Fair: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For all ages/families. Meet and greet local preschool and early childhood education administrators. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Live Music:
Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas. 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring Tropical Attitudes Band. Wear flip flops and a Hawaiian shirt.
Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Jeremy Fox.
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas. 6 p.m. Featuring Delta Spur.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Tunnel's End.
Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Sean Stanton.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville. 8 to midnight. Featuring the 8 Track Jones Band.
The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket. 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring Connor Hitchcock.
Sunday, July 9
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
The Aunties' Arsenic Bingo: 2 to 5 p.m. A variety of games will be played with prizes awarded to each winner. Gaming begins promptly at 2:15 p.m. Wine, snacks and daubers will be available for purchase. ARTfactory, Kellar Family Theatre, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Tickets $25 each, and all game cards are included. All proceeds benefit ARTfactory. Tickets available at: https://www.insidenovatix.com/events/aunties-arsenic-bingo-7-9-2923
Osprey Observation: 11 a.m. to noon. Join a ranger and get a closer look at these feathered fishermen and learn more about them. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Fishing Without a Rod: 3 to 4 p.m. Learn about the fish that live in the Potomac River and use a seine net, one of humankind's oldest fishing tools. Bring water shoes and wear comfortable clothing. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Guess Who?: 1 to 2 p.m. Join the rangers to learn who lives in the park and why. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Featuring The Feehan Brothers.
Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas. 3 to 6 p.m. Featuring Ricardo.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville. 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring Ella Buettner.
The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket. 1 to 4 p.m. Featuring Connor Daly.
Monday, July 10
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Reading with Dogs: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For grades K to 5. Practice reading to a therapy dog at the library. Bring a book or read one at the library. Independent Hill Library, 14418 Bristow Road, Manassas.
Create Your Own Podcast: 1 to 2 p.m. For adults and students in grades 11 to 12. An introduction to creating and publishing a podcast. Registration required; call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Health Literacy Conversation Workshop: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Students will improve English speaking and listening skills while learning about important health topics. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Ident-a-Child: 10:30 to 12:30 a.m. For children of all ages. The Prince William County Sheriff's Office will produce a plastic ID card with a child's photo and measurements. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Tuesday, July 11
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Joe Downer. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Veterans Lunch Bunch: Every Second Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Are you a local veteran? Join us for lunch. RSVP to Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Trash It Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are needed to clean the park. Check out a bucket and grabber from the Volunteer Hub. Return the bucket and receive a voucher for a free ice cream. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
LinkedIn Learning and Dinner: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Learn about LinkedIn Learning with this workshop that focuses on tips and techniques when applying for jobs online. Sponsored by ChangeXGrant, which supports remote workers. A light dinner will be provided. Registration required; call 703-792-8330. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Teen Action Group: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For ages 13 and up. Make a difference in the community and share ideas, earn community hours and meet new friends. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
OWLS Older Wiser Learners: 1 to 2 p.m. For adults. Learn about the dig in Pompeii. Registration required; call 703-792-4500. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Ident-a-Child: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For children of all ages. The Prince William County Sheriff's Office will produce a plastic ID card with a child's photo and measurements. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Featuring Blane. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Trivia Night in the Republic:7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Wednesday, July 12
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Information and emotional support for breast cancer patients. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG, Woodbridge.
American Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sweeney Barn is hosting a blood drive. Register at: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Sweeney%20Barn. Sweeney Barn, 9310 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Kids Concert: 10 to 11 a.m. Featuring Kidsinger Jim. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 14901 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Free.
English Conversation:6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
PAWS for Reading: 5 to 6 p.m. For ages 8 to 12. Practice reading with a furry friend from K to 9 Caring Angels. Stop by the Youth Services desk at the time of the program to sign up for a time slot. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Tween Gardening Lunch Bunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For grades 5 to 8. Help with the garden library; learn and talk about gardening. Bring a lunch and eat in the garden; weather permitting. Registration required; call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Heritage Bike Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Come show off a bike and hang out. Weekly prizes. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 7 to 9 p.m. Hosted by DJ Stevie K. First place team wins a prize.
Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. 7 p.m. Come, play and test knowledge. Food truck on site. Prizes.
Great Mane Brewery, 6620 James Madison Highway, Haymarket.7 p.m. Beers, fun questions, good time all around.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Jacob Ritter. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
