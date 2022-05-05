ONGOING EVENTS
Dale City Farmers Market: Open on Sundays through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Open Thursdays through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Open through Nov. 17. Recurring monthly on the 3rd Thursday. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle. Through July 22. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
Greater Manassas National Day of Prayer: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free to the public; provided by the Churches of Greater Manassas. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Bingo Night at Ornery Brewery: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Thursday. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Friday, May 6
Downtown Derby: 6 to 9 p.m. Stick horse races, derby hat parade, photo opportunities, Mint Juleps, special activities and sales. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
The Odd Couple: 7:30 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, May 7, same time. Presented by Rooftop Productions. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. $25 adults; $20 students and seniors.
Joe Jencks Concert: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Bull Run Unitarian Universalists, 9350 Main St., Manassas. Tickets $20.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Friday Night Cornhole: 6 to 10 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Signups and practice start at 6 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. Food truck on site. Heritage Brewing, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Bingo at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Free to play; prizes to win. Bring marker, pencil, pen, or crayon to mark bingo cards. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Charles McCullough. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 5 p.m. Featuring Carleigh Jane. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring the Joker Band. Heritage Brewing Company, 9350 Main St., Manassas.
Saturday, May 7
Suicide Awareness Walk: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Forest Park High School. Show your support for raising awareness about mental illness and suicide prevention. Six-mile walk from Forest Park to Hylton High School and back. Food, music and speakers. Free.
Garden Club of Montclair Perennial Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hostas, ferns, groundcovers, specialty, native and deer resistant plants. For more information, call 703-928-8111. 4497 Larchmont Court, Montclair.
Kids Fishing Tournament: 9 to 11 a.m. For ages 3 to 15. Bring rod and reel or borrow one from the park. For more information, call 703-730-8205. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge.
Prince William Compost Awareness Day: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn about backyard composting. Balls Ford Road Compost Facility, 13000 Balls Ford Road, Manassas. Free to public.
Garden Talk-Pollinator Gardens: 2 to 3:30 p.m. For adults. Learn how to create a pollinator garden to attract butterflies, bees and birds. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Medicare 101-Understanding Your Benefits: 3 to 5 p.m. For adults. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Shredding/Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Event: 8 a.m. to noon. For Manassas City residents. No commercial/business waste will be accepted. For more information, call 703-257-8256. Manassas Transfer Station, 8305 Quarry Road, Manassas.
Antique Car Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Presented by the Bull Run Region of Automotive Club of American. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9431 West St., Manassas. Free.
Family Workshop-Gardening at Liberia: 2 to 4 p.m. Explore the house and grounds and get started on a garden. Register at: cityofmanassas.recdesk.com. Liberia House, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas. $10 adults; $5 children.
Chair Yoga in Liberia's Garden: 10 to 11 a.m. Bring own chair. Spots are limited, email: lksgarden@aol.comto reserve a spot. Liberia House, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas. Donations are gratefully accepted and support programs and projects at the Manassas Museum.
Reflection and Hope: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Presented by the Manassas Symphony Orchestra, featuring Colgan High School senior Angelina Seamster. For tickets and information, call 703-853-0749. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas.
Annual Derby Day Party: Noon to 7 p.m. Drink specials, Smokes BBQ Food Truck on site from 2 to 6 p.m.; live music with Levi Stephens from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.; live music with Christopher Rall from 4 to 7 p.m.; Kentucky Derby coverage and race shown on large screen TV; free tours. KO Distilling, 10381 Central Park Drive, Manassas.
New Dominion Choraliers Spring Show: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, May 8, 3:30 p.m. Woodbridge Senior High School, 3001 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge. Free.
Woodbridge Community Choir Spring Show: 8 to 9:30 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, May 8; 3 p.m. Dr. A. J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Live Music: 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring the Sam C. Jones Duo. Tin Cannon Brewing, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 1 to 4 p.m. Featuring LAZ Collective. The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket.
Kentucky Derby Party: 5 to 8 p.m. Dress up in derby hats and attire; games; drinks; prizes; watch the televised race. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Sunday, May 8
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Sleeping Beauty: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Additional dates: Monday, May 9; same times. Presented by the Northern Virginia Ballet and the Academy of Russian Ballet. For tickets and information, call 703-368-2268. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $30 adult; $20 senior (55+), military; youth (ages 1to 17).
Benefit Concert: 4 to 5:30 p.m. In support of Good Shepherd Housing. St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 12351 All Saints Place, Woodbridge. Donations accepted at the door; reception to follow in the Narthex.
Live Music: 1 to 4 p.m. Featuring Mo Safren. The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket.
Monday, May 9
Animal Crossing Keychains-Take and Make Craft: All day. Additional dates: Tuesday, May 10 and Wednesday, May 11, same times. For grades 6 to 12. Pick up kit while supplies last. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Open to all skill levels, teams encouraged. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Tuesday, May 10
Virginia Mortgage Relief Mobile Outreach: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For adults. Need assistance paying a mortgage or other housing expenses? The VMRP team will be providing on-site application support. To schedule an appointment, call 833-OUR-VMRP between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Tuesday Night Cornhole: 7 to 9 p.m. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $5 per person.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged but not required. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Open Mic Night with Chris Rall: 6 to 9 p.m. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Wednesday, May 11
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Virtual. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Bingo Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas. $5 to play.
