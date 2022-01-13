UPCOMING EVENTS: Student art competition, MLK Day events

Ongoing Events
“Wild Webs” Freeform Fiber exhibit: Through Jan. 21. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features the freeform, fiber-art creations of local artist Karen Ballard and the U.S. premier of Prudence Mapstone's collaborative freeform crochet and knit artwork,“50 Years of Flower Power.” Contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Through July 22. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images include a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Off the Wall 18th Annual High School Art Exhibit and Competition: Through Jan. 22. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features 40 student artists from high schools in Manassas City and Prince William County. The exhibit includes student work in these categories: Visual Art, Poetry, Wearable Art, and the STEAM influenced category Arts and Technology. For more information contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Bingo Night at Ornery Brewery: 7 to 9 p.m. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Friday, Jan. 14
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Masks required. Potomac Library, 2201 Optiz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music at Tin Cannon Brewery: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Matty D Acoustic. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music at The Farm Brewery: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Jeremy Fox. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Hwy., Haymarket.
Saturday, Jan. 15
18th Annual High School Art Exhibit and Competition: 2 to 4 p.m. Open house and awards Ceremony. RSVP to: tinyurl.com/OTWAwards. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas.
Virginia German Shepherd Rescue, Inc. Meet and Greet Adoption Day: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Food truck onsite. For more information call 571-208-0171. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
MLK Day of Service at the K-9 Gunner Memorial Dog Park: 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. Volunteers needed. Dress warmly, wear closed-toe shoes. Bring shovels and rakes, gloves, bags and buckets will be provided. K9 Gunner Memorial Dog Park, 13000 Minnieville Road, Dale City.
Science Fiction Book Discussion Group: 2 to 4 p.m. Masks required. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
40th Winter Concert: 7 p.m. Featuring the Dance Etc. School of the Arts. For tickets and information call 703-330-2787. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $20.
Live Music at Cedar Run Brewery: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Fork In The Road. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Sunday, Jan. 16
Mutt Love Rescue Meet and Greet Adoption Event: 3 to 5 p.m. Food truck onsite. For more information call 571-208-0171. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
January with Jane: 2 to 3:30 p.m. For adults. Virtual. Watch the 2008 BBC production of Sense and Sensibility. Registration required, contact Kelley Syarto at ksyarto@pwcgov.org. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Sunday Funday in the Republic: Noon to 8 p.m. Board games, pro sports on TV, bring the kids and more. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Monday, Jan. 17
32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Oratorical Competition and Program: 11 a.m. Virtual. Presented by the Delta Signma Theta Sorority, Inc. Video can be viewed on the PWCAC-DST YouTube channel at: https://youtube/be/gJmzklpW3Uc.
Valentines for Veterans: All day. For all ages. Stop by the library and color a valentine for a veteran. Chinn Park Regional Library Administrative Support Center, 13083 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
English Conversation: 6 to 7 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Masks required. Registration required, call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Tuesday Night Cornhole: 7 to 9 p.m. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m. For any questions contact bristowcornhole@gmail.com. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music at Tin Cannon Brewery: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring Uncle Drew and the Scoundrels Band. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
It's a Hop-A-Demic Trivia Night: 7 to 10 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
