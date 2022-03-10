Upcoming Prince William Events March 10 to 16
Ongoing events
Special Exhibit -- Flags Raised on Iwo Jima: Through March 28. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Joe Rosenthal's iconic photo of the second flag raising became the enduring symbol of American resolve. For more information, call 703-442-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gallery Exhibit -- Jenny Wu: Through April 3. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Jenny Wu's method of building up paint is dependent on time, repetition and chance with her resulting objects uniting chaos and order into a systematic imagery that blurs the boundaries between painting and sculpture. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Through July 22. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Capricorn Planetary Alignment 2020-2021" solo exhibit: Through Mar. 19. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features the cumulative work of textile/fiber artist James Brown, Jr.
Thursday, March 10
AARP Tax Aide: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional dates: Tuesday, March 15, same times. For adults with low and middle income with special attention to those 60 years and older. Appointments required; call 571-316-0493. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Teacher Thursday: 4 to 6 p.m. For all teachers. Happy Hour deals with a valid school ID. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Bingo Night at Ornery Brewery: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Thursday. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Open Mic Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. All are welcome to listen or perform. PA is provided; musicians must bring their own instruments. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Friday, March 11
Gaite Parisienne and More: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, March 12; 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 13; 3 p.m. Presented by the Manassas Ballet Theatre. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $25.
Sister Act: 8 p.m. Presented by Prince William Little Theatre. Additional dates: Saturday, March 12; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday, March 13; 2 p.m. For tickets and information, call 571-208-2560. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $25 for adults, $20 for seniors/students/activity military and $15 for children 12 and under.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Library, 2201 Optiz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Paint Party-Vibrant Sunrise: 7 to 9 p.m. All materials provided; no experience required. Tickets available at: www.creationnation.events/event/paint-party-vibrant-sunrise-240373. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Saturday, March 12
Commonsense Composting: 10 a.m. to noon. Learn how to reduce landfill usage, reduce greenhouse gases and increase the productivity of garden soil. Registration required; call 703-583-6904. Masks required. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge.
Cooking a Traditional St. Patrick's Day Meal: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will prepare and taste traditional Irish dishes in the historic slave quarter. Advance registration is required; call 703-367-7872. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. $10 per person.
Greater Manassas St. Patrick's Day Parade: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The parade will march down Center St. in Old Town Manassas. City of Manassas, Center Street, Manassas.
Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt: 10 a.m. to noon. Search for little leprechauns in the park. Silver Lake Regional Park, 16198 Silver Lake Road, Haymarket. $8 a person.
Family Day-Women's History: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Family event. Activities based on the contributions and accomplishments of female Marines. Adults can attend a 10:30 a.m. or noon lecture about the history of women in the Marine Corps. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
Troop 964 Model Train Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, March 13, same times. 22ndAnnual Train Show. Lake Ridge Middle School, 12350 Mohican Road, Woodbridge.
Garden Talk For the Birds: 2 to 3:30 p.m. For adults. Join the Virginia Bluebird Society and learn how to turn a yard into a bird friendly habitat. Registration required; call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
St. Patrick's Day Party: 3:30 to 9 p.m. Food truck on site, Boyle School of Irish Dance performs at 3:30; prizes for the best Irish attire; green beer. Ornery Beer Company Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Dennis Wayland. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
St. Patrick's Day Parade Celebration: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Parade starts at 11 a.m.; live music all day long; food available from Puccio's Pizza. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Andrew Lane. Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge.
Sunday, March 13
Bunny Painting and Visit the Goats: Noon to 2 p.m. Paint a Spring Easter Bunny, snuggle with real baby bunnies and visit the goats. Refreshments will be served. Tickets available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/bunny-painting-visit-the-goats-tickets-268309640357. Little Goat Farm at the Lake, 8954 Burwell Road, Nokesville. $40.
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Open Axe Throwing: Noon to 2 p.m. For ages 12 and up. Use one of our axes or bring your own. Professional axe coaches available. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $20 per person.
Monday, March 14
DMV Connect: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16, same times. For adults. Various services available. Registration required; call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, March 15
Friends of Leesylvania State Park Monthly Meeting: 6 to 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend the meetings and learn more. Masks are required. For more information, call 703-730-8205. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge.
Tuesday Night Cornhole: 7 to 9 p.m. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $5 per person.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Food truck on site. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Wednesday, March 16
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
