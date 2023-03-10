ONGOING EVENTS
Stories "That End in Freedom" Solo Art Exhibit by DC Native Artist Lory Ivey Alexander: Through March 18. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features 39 student artists from high schools in Manassas City and Prince William County. Through the works in this exhibition, the artist explores themes of Black and indigenous American perseverance, resilience and healing. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Veterans Lunch Bunch: Every Second Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Are you a local veteran? Join us for lunch. RSVP to Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, March 9
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Water Art Invitational: 2 to 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for viewing. Art competition recognizes talented Prince William County high school student artists. The winner will be announced at 6 p.m. RSVP to attend the Awards Ceremony, 703-393-4407. Prince William County Service Authority, 4 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
AARP Tax Aide: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, March 11, Tuesday, March 14; same times. For adults with low and middle income with special attention to those 60 years and older. Appointments required; call 571-316-0493. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Thursday Night Team Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Willie Williams. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Bingo Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Prizes for all winners. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Open Mic Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. All are welcome to listen or perform. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Friday, March 10
Jeep Meet-Up March-Let's be Irish: 6 to 9 p.m. Meet new friends with old jeeps and new jeeps. Family friendly; food truck on site; dog friendly inside the taproom and out. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Friday Conservation Corps: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Manassas Ballet Theatre-La Boutique and More: 7:30 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, March 11, same time and Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $65, $55, $45. $35, $25.
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee: 8 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, March 11, 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 12, 2 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $25 adult; $20 senior (55 and over), student (13 years of age and older), active and retired military; $15 youth (12 years and younger).
Homeschool Hangout: 1 to 3 p.m. For all ages/families. Join homeschool friends to relax and hang out. The library has free Wi-Fi, board games, video games and LEGOs. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Into The Woods Jr: 7:30 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, March 11, 1:30 and 5 p.m. The Brothers Grimm "go Broadway." E. H. Marsteller Middle School, 14000 Sudley Manor Drive, Bristow. Tickets will be sold at the door; $6 adult, $2 student.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Featuring the Gotaway Band. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Live Music: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Melissa Quinn Fox. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Benjamin Weimer. Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge.
Live Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring Curt and Rob. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Saturday, March 11
Winter Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local crafters and vendors. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Kettle Run FFA Silent Auction and Chili Cook-Off: 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Fundraiser for the school. For more information, contact Tonja Romero at: tonja.romero@fcps1.org. Kettle Run High School, 7403 Academic Ave., Nokesville. Tickets $10, payable online at: https://fcps1.schoolcashonline.com/Fee/Details/706/412/False/True; cash or a check to "KRHS"- no tickets at the door. Entry fee for Chili Cook-Off- $10.
Greater Manassas St. Patrick's Day Parade: 11 a.m. to noon. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
SBSA Troop 964B 23rd Annual Model Train Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, March 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Model trains of every size and scale. Lego train city on display. Food available for purchase. For more information, go to: https://www.trainshow.troop664.org. Lake Ridge Middle School, 12350 Mohican Road, Woodbridge.
Camp Fair 2023: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Family event showcasing options to keep children active this summer. Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas.
St. Patrick's Day Parade Party: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Parade starts at 11 a.m.; live music all day; food available from Puccio's Pizza. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Volunteer Trash Cleanup: 9 a.m. Volunteers needed ages 16 and up. Proper footwear is required; wear long sleeves and pants. Bug spray, sunscreen and hat are recommended. Bring a pair of protective gloves and a bottle of water. Trash bags and grabbers will be provided. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
8th Annual Fly-Tying Marathon at NMMC: 9 to 5 p.m. Fly-tyers must pre-register by email to: chris.thompson@projecthealingwaters.org. Registration is first come, first serve. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle.
Family Day-Women's History Month: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn about the history of female Marine trailblazers such as Opha Mae Johnson, Vernice Armour and more. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
AARP Tax Services: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Additional dates: Monday, March 13 and Wednesday, March 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For adults. Speak to AARP tax experts and get free tax help first come, first served. No appointments required. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Mix and Match Band. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Featuring The Vandelays. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Live Music: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Uncle Jesse. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Adam Forbes. Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge.
Live Music: 8 p.m. Featuring Jagged Edge. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Welllington Road, Gainesville.
Live Music: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring V&G Acoustic. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Sunday, March 12
Dale City Winter Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Love Your Dog Park Day of Service: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Join PWC Dogs Inc. for a day of service. Bring a rake, a contractor bag and a warm beverage. K9 Gunner Memorial Dog Park, 13000 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge.
Meet Local Author Jennifer Drapp: 11:30 a.m. Meet local author Jennifer Drapp; she will be signing copies of her book “Eyes of the Falcon.” Barnes and Noble, Westgate Plaza, 8117 Sudley Road, Manassas.
Live Music: Noon to 3:30 p.m. Featuring Katelyn Christine. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Live Music: 2 to 5:30 p.m. Featuring Eli Lev. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Monday, March 13
English Conversation: 6 to 7 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Walk-in One-on-One Computer Help: 1 to 4 p.m. For adults. Personal assistance with a computer, smart phone, electronic device questions. For more information, call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Crafts to Go: All day. For adults. Stop by and pick up a bag. While supplies last. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Monday Night Bingo: 5 to 10 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.; bingo starts at 7 p.m. Hot food is available at the snack bar. Coffee, iced tea and water are provided free of charge. Park West Lions Club, 8620 Sunnygate Drive, Manassas. Price $10 to $20.
Tuesday, March 14
English Conversation: 10 to noon. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a friendly atmosphere. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Older Wiser Learners (O.W.L.s)-Tai Chi with Hedy: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Learn about the slow and gentle exercise that is suitable for older adults. Registration required; call 703-792-4500. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Homeschooling with PWPL: 6 to 7 p.m. For adults. Learn about free tools and tips to help make homeschool planning easier. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Wednesday, March 15
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Connect with others who are experiencing similar challenges, exchange ideas and use knowledge to help others. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG. 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Spanish Literacy Workshop: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For adults. A workshop for adult native Spanish speakers to practice and grow their Spanish literacy skills. Registration is required; call 703-792-8820. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
English Conversation: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Teen Topics-Cover Letter Writing: 5 to 6 p.m. For ages 13 to 18. Learn how to write a cover letter that will wow future employers. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Hosted by DJ Stevie K. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Come, play and test knowledge. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
It's a Hop-A-Demic Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Uncle Drew and The Scoundrels. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Books on Tap at Sinistral: 7-10 p.m. Hosted by Sinistral Brewing Company and Prince William Public Libraries. The group will discuss the book “The Lindbergh Nancy” by Mariah Fredericks. For more information contact: LibManassasCity@pwcgov.org. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Come, play and test knowledge. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Dennis Wayland. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.