Ongoing events:
Stories "That End in Freedom" Solo Art Exhibit by DC Native Artist Lory Ivey Alexander: Through March 18. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features 39 student artists from high schools in Manassas City and Prince William County. Through the works in this exhibition, the artist explores themes of Black and indigenous American perseverance, resilience and healing. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Veterans Lunch Bunch: Every Second Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Are you a local veteran? Join us for lunch. RSVP to Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, March 16
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Segregated Libraries in Prince William County: 2 to 3 p.m. Learn the history of segregated libraries in Northern Virginia. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Friends of Potomac Library Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Friday, March 17, same times; Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Books, audio books, DVDs and CDs. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
AARP Tax Aide: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional dates: Tuesday, March 21, same times. For adults with low and middle income with special attention to those 60 years and older. Appointments required; call 571-316-0493. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Luck of the Irish Dinner: 4 to 6 p.m. Enjoy a chef-prepared dinner to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Enjoy live Irish music and traditional dancing. Space is limited; RSVP to 703-494-3817 or email Virginia Hendrix at: vhendrix@potomacplace.com. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge. Free.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Food trucks on site. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music:
Heritage Brewing Company: 5 p.m. Featuring Thistle and Rose, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Farm Brew Live: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Frank McCreary, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Thursday Night Team Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Open Mic Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Local talent welcome. No sign-ups required; free to attend and play. Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Yorkshire.
Friday, March 17
Friday Conservation Corps: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
The 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee: 8 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, March 18, 2 and 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 19, 2 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $25 adult; $20 senior (55 and over), student (13 years of age and older), active and retired military; $15 youth (12 years and younger).
Live Music: 9 p.m. to midnight. Featuring Friday Night Flicks. Three Monkeys Pub and Chophouse, 9329 Main St., Manassas.
St. Patrick's Day Beer Dinner: 6 p.m. Four course dinner paired with Tucked Away brews. Irish Dancers at 5 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Tickets $75; tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-patricks-day-beer-dinner-tickets-569791310147
Third annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration: Noon to 10 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, March 18, same times. New beer releases; live music both days; green appletini slushy; baby goats; nordic-knots pretzel. Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Yorkshire.
Annual Shamrocks and Shenanigans: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Irish beer; Irish food pairing; long happy hour; live music; and more. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Suite 120, Woodbridge.
St. Patrick's Day:
Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Irish Red Ale release, live music with Joe Downer from 6 to 9 p.m., Cupcakes from Confections Cupcakery while supplies last.
Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas: Noon to 11 p.m. Live music all day; food truck on site.
Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas: 3 to 10 p.m. Boyle School of Irish Dance at 3:30 p.m.; drink specials; food truck on site.
Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville: 3 to 5 p.m., featuring Greg Ryman.
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville: 5 to 8:30 p.m., featuring J&A Duo.
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas: 6:30 p.m., featuring Greg Ryman.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., featuring The Cellar Sessions.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville: 8 p.m., featuring Moxie Band.
Saturday, March 18
Winter Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local crafters and vendors. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Cooking a Traditional St. Patrick's Day Meal: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Prepare and taste traditional Irish dishes in the historic slave quarter. Wear appropriate shoes and clothing for the weather. Advanced registration is required; call 703-367-7872. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. $10 per person.
Manassas Chorale-With One Voice: 7:30 p.m. This performance is appropriate for all ages. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $25, $23; free to Mason students and children (18 years and younger).
Reading to Dogs: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For grades K to 5. Practice reading to a therapy dog at the library. Bring a book or read one at the library. Lake Ridge Library, 2239 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge and Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
AARP Tax Services: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Additional dates: Monday, March 20, and Wednesday, March 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For adults. Speak to AARP tax experts and get free tax help first come, first served. No appointments required. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Saving Prince William's Littles One Car Seat at a Time: 9 a.m. to noon. Car seat check. Sign up for a slot at: https://savingprincewilliamslittles.com/events. Target Dumfries, 4310 Fortuna Center Plaza, Dumfries.
Souper Bingo: 3 to 5 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m.; bingo begins at 3 p.m. Bingo cards available for $1.00 per card or 1 soup-related food item per bingo card. "Soup" includes items such as soup, canned vegetables, grains, dried beans and pasta. Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase (cash only). Proceeds benefit Haymarket Regional Food Pantry. Piney Branch Elementary School, 8301 Linton Hall Road, Bristow.
Oyster Fest with Nomini Bay Ranch: 1 to 7 p.m. Oysters, beer and live music. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
March Sip and Paint: 2 to 4 p.m. Local artist Heather Connole will guide participants painting a wine glass. Tickets include a glass of wine and all supplies. The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket. Tickets available at: https://www.wineryatlagrange.orderport.net/wines/Tickets
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville: 5 to 8:30 p.m., featuring Medicine Wind.
Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas: 7 to 10 p.m., featuring Strange Choir.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas: 2:30 to 6 p.m., featuring American Nomad.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville: 7:30 p.m., featuring SoHo Down.
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas: 7 p.m., featuring Cold North.
Sunday, March 19
Dale City Winter Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Dervish: 4 p.m. Internationally acclaimed ensemble from Ireland. This performance is appropriate for all ages. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $48, $41, $29; half price for youth through grade 12.
Guided Museum Tour: 11 a.m. to noon. Learn about Leesylvania's natural and human history on a guided tour through the museum and Discovery Room. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Furs, Feathers, Skulls … Oh, My: 1 to 2 p.m. Join Park Rangers to learn more about the animals that call Leesylvania State Park their home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig, Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
LifeConnect Community Church Ribbon Cutting: 11:30 a.m. to noon. Church service at 10 a.m. Pastor Brown will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by an Open House event. LifeConnect Community Church, 14425 New Bedford Way, Woodbridge.
Live Music: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring Moonstone. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Monday, March 20
Edison High School Band and Choir Performance: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The band will perform outside; the choir will perform inside the museum. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle.
Citizenship Class: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. The class will help participants get ready to apply for citizenship. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Chinn Park Chess Club: 3 to 8 p.m. All ages/families and skill levels are welcome. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, March 21
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Teen Action Group: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For ages 13 and up. Make a difference in the community and share ideas, earn community hours and meet new friends. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Special Tuesday Night of Rock Music and First Responder Night at CraftWorx: 7 to 9 p.m. Live rock band and great food. CraftWorx, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Live Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring Blane. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Wednesday, March 22
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Connect with others who are experiencing similar challenges, exchange ideas and use knowledge to help others. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG. 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
English Conversation: 6 to 7 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Spanish Literacy Workshop: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For adults. A workshop for adult native Spanish speakers to practice and grow their Spanish literacy skills. Registration is required; call 703-792-8820. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Vegetable Gardening: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Master Gardeners will present an introduction to vegetable gardening in Prince William County. Registration required; call 703-792-8360. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Know Your Rights: 6 to 7 p.m. Know your rights. Have questions about what one can do or say during police interactions? Come ask Attorney Herson Merino. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Lake Ridge Toastmasters Open House: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Improve public speaking and leadership skills. Tall Oaks Community Center, 12298 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Come, play and test knowledge. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Danny Kensy. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Karaoke at Trouvaille: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Trouvaille Brewing Company, 14600 Washington St., Haymarket.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
