UPCOMING EVENTS: Spring nature challenge, kitchen compost how-to

Friday, April 2
Good Friday Worship: 7:30 p.m. The sanctuary will be open for personal prayer and reflection. For more information, call 703-670-6556. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15695 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge.
Good Friday Service: 7 to 8 p.m. Oak Dale Church at Vint Hill, 9532 Auburn Road,
Nokesville.
Spring Nature Challenge: All day. Virtual. For all ages. Take a stroll around the neighborhood, park, or to the library and see how many of the listed items found to complete the Nature Walk Challenge. Collect spring sightings on Beanstalk, online at pwcgov.org/library, or through Beanstalk Tracker app on a smartphone. Chinn Park Regional Library. Free.
Saturday, April 3
Upcycled Kitchen Composter: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For all ages/families. Upcycle a plastic container into a kitchen composter. Pick up free supplies and instructions at the library while supplies last. Eliminate landfill waste and make free fertilizer for the yard. For more information, contact lgonzalezberrios@pwcgov.org. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Magnetic Poetry: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For grades 6 to 12. Celebrate National Poetry Month by stopping by the YA area to create a poem to share on the library's Magnetic Poetry Board. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Sunday, April 4
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Easter Worship and Activity: 6:45 a.m. Worship service will be held in the parking lot at dawn. Easter Egg hunt for children at 9 a.m. Bring a basket. Bring pastries, if desired. Coffee and juice will be provided. Outdoor fellowship at 10 a.m., weather permitting. For more information, call 703-670-6556. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15695 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge.
Easter Service and Easter Egg Hunt: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt will be held after the service for children in grades K to 6. Oak Dale Church at Vint Hill, 9532 Auburn Road, Nokesville.
Monday, April 5
Library Extravaganza: All day. Celebrate National Library Week, April 4 to 10, with fun activities and giveaways. Stop by each day for a new surprise. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Free.
National Library Walk Story Walk: All day. For all ages/families. Celebrate National Library Week by following along with the interactive Story Walk. Visit each station and read along with the story until the very end. Once finished, enter name into a drawing to win a free book. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Tuesday, April 6
Equity and Inclusion Housing Listening Session: 7 to 8 p.m. Virtual. Presented by the City of Manassas. The Manassas City Council Task Force will speak to the community on various subjects. Register at https://form.jotform.com/210425984342051. For more information, call 703-257-8456. City of Manassas.
AARP Tax Aide: 9:40 a.m. to 5 p.m. For adults. Free tax help for taxpayers with low- and middle-income with special attention to those ages 60 and older. Call the library for an appointment, 571-316-0493. Leave full name, phone number and preferred time for appointment. Call will be returned. Chinn Park Regional Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Wednesday, April 7
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Virtual. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
Upcycled Kitchen Composter: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For all ages/families. Upcycle a plastic container into a kitchen composter. Pick up free supplies and instructions at the library while supplies last. Eliminate landfill waste and make free fertilizer for the yard. For more information, contact lgonzalezberrios@pwcgov.org. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
