Ongoing Events
The Other Side of the Coin Solo Exhibit-Lukman Ahmad: Through April 30. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through his experience, which began to change after the outbreak of the civil war in Syria, Lukman Ahmad is trying to highlight the human rights violations during the wars with his vibrant paintings and expressive emotion. Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 703-330-2787.
Artistic Expressions Osbourn Art Exhibit: Through April 16. Jirani Coffeehouse, 9425 West St., Manassas. See the artistic works of Osbourn High School students in this annual exhibit which usually takes place at the Manassas Museum, which is being renovated. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jirani is closed on Sundays. For more information, call 703-257-8453. Free.
Special Exhibit-Flags Raised on Iwo Jima: Through March 28. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Joe Rosenthal's iconic photo of the second flag raising became the enduring symbol of American resolve. For more information, call 703-442-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gallery Exhibit-Jenny Wu: Through April 3. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Jenny Wu's method of building up paint is dependent on time, repetition and chance with her resulting objects uniting chaos and order into a systematic imagery that blurs the boundaries between painting and sculpture. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Through July 22. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, March 25
Spilled Ink: 7 to 10 p.m. Open mic night for local authors, poets and scribblers. All are welcome. Jirani Coffee House, 9425 West St., Manassas. Free; purchase a cup of coffee to support the coffee house.
LGBTQ+ Fridays: 7 to 8 p.m. Games, giveaways and more. Safe and affirming environment with other LGBTQ+ youth and allies. For information, email Heather Henry at: H.Henry@manassasparkva.gov.Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Friday Fun: 10:30 to 11 a.m. For children ages 2 to 6. Music, dance, crafts or books. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Friday Night Cornhole: 6 to 10 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Signups and practice start at 6 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. Food truck on site. Heritage Brewing, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Open Mic Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Come out and share talent. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Saturday, March 26
Tinsmithing: 1 to 2 p.m. For adults and children. Make souvenir to take home; all materials are provided. For more information, call 703-730-8205. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fees apply.
Operation Caterpillar Count: 2 to 3 p.m. Virginia Master Naturalists from Merrimac Farm will instruct participants on how to participate in this project. Registration required; call 703-583-6904. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Dr., Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Chinn Park Quilting: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For adults and grades 6 to 12. Must have a general knowledge of sewing; must be 12 years old and accompanied by an adult. To register or for more information, call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Operation CARE: Medals and Metals: 10 a.m. to noon. Learn how to conserve and care for items in home collections. Materials and storage boxes will be provided. Reservations required; email: NMMC.Education@gmail.com. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle.
Snow White: 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Presented by the Virginia National Ballet. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $40 adult; $25 for ages 12 and under.
Quilt Auction and Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hosted by the Haymarket Chapter of Quilters Unlimited. Food truck on site. Alvey Elementary School, 5300 Waverly Farm Drive, Haymarket. Free admission.
7th Annual Prince William/Manassas History Symposium: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information or to register, call 703-499-9812. Old Manassas Courthouse, 9248 Lee Ave., Manassas. $10 per person.
Osbourn Park High School Bagged Mulch Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fundraiser with all proceeds going to the PTSO's All Night Graduation Celebration and Senior Scholarships. Osbourn Park High School, 8909 Euclid Ave., Manassas. $5 per bag.
Pirates of Penzance: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, March 27, 2 p.m. Presented by the Gainesville High School Theater. Gainesville High School, 13150 University Blvd., Gainesville. $5 students; $10 general admission.
Pre-Revolutionary War Rippon: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cooking demonstrations; learn about colonial and frontier life; tour the Rippon Lodge. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5 per person.
Shave the Day: 1 p.m. Shave your head to raise money for children's cancer research. Head shaving will be done by Studio B Salon and Beauty Bar. For information about donating and volunteering to shave your head, go to: https://www.st.baldricks.org/events/mypage/14188/2022. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Dennis Wayland. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Yoga on Tap: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. Tickets $15; available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/yoga-on-tap-march-2022-manassas-taproom-tickets-264171854127.
Sunday, March 27
Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: 2 p.m. Performance is family friendly. Storytelling in tones. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $48, $41, $29, half price for youth through grade 12.
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Paint and Pint: 3 p.m. Paint "Bridle Path". Tickets include a pint of beer and all paint supplies. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. Tickets $32, available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-pint-at-tin-cannon-brewing-co-tickets-291885757157.
Monday, March 28
Fab Lab Design Challenge: 2 to 4 p.m. For grades 6 to 12. Learn how to turn a digital design into a 2D, 2.5D or 3D model and how to build a physical model from scratch. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Pokemon Club: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For grades 6 to 12. Free Pokemon cards while supplies last. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Gainesville. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, March 29
Vita Nova Creatives and Coffee Grand Opening: 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Serving $1 regular sized drinks all day. Coffee, raffles, activities and more. Vita Nova Creatives and Coffee, 13051 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
NOVA Novels: 6 to 7 p.m. For adults. Registration required to join the book group; email: sparker2@pwcgov.org. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Tuesday Night Cornhole: 7 to 9 p.m. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $5 per person.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Food truck on site. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged but not required. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Wednesday, March 30
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Bingo Night at Sinstral: 7 to 10 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas. $5 to play.
