Artistic Expressions Osbourn Art Exhibit: Through April 16. Jirani Coffeehouse, 9425 West St., Manassas. See the artistic works of Osbourn High School students in this annual exhibit, which usually takes place at the Manassas Museum but the museum is being renovated. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jirani is closed on Sundays. For more information, call 703-257-8453. Free.
Special Exhibit-Flags Raised on Iwo Jima: Through March 28. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Joe Rosenthal's iconic photo of the second flag raising became the enduring symbol of American resolve. For more information, call 703-442-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gallery Exhibit-Jenny Wu: Through April 3. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Jenny Wu's method of building up paint is dependent on time, repetition and chance with her resulting objects uniting chaos and order into a systematic imagery that blurs the boundaries between painting and sculpture. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Through July 22. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Capricorn Planetary Alignment 2020-2021" Solo Exhibit: Through Mar. 19. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features the cumulative work of textile/fiber artist James Brown, Jr. Contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Saturday, March 19
Sister Act: 8 p.m. Presented by Prince William Little Theatre. 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday, March 20; 2 p.m. For tickets and information, call 571-208-2560. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $25 for adults, $20 for seniors/students/active military and $15 for children 12 and under.
19th Century Womanhood at the Haislip-Hall House: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn what life was like for women in the 19th century. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $5 per person; free for children under six.
Voices United Concert: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Presented by Manassas Chorale. For tickets and information, call 571-341-9231. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $25, $20.
School of a Soldier at Rippon Lodge: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come and see the Revolutionary War School of the Soldier. Events include demonstrations, drills, talks and tours of the Lodge. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5 per person.
Liberia Basement to Attic Tours: 2 to 3 p.m. Family friendly. Explore the house from the basement to the attic and see architectural details while learning about the people who occupied the house. Liberia House, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas. Cost $5 to $16.
Garden Talk for the Birds: 2 to 3:30 p.m. For adults. Join the Virginia Bluebird Society and learn how to turn the yard into a bird friendly habitat. Registration required; call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Nick Coons. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 2 p.m. Featuring Charles McCullough. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Sunday, March 20
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Wetland Walk: 2 to 3 p.m. Join rangers and learn about the wetlands and their vital importance to the ecosystem. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy footwear. For more information, call 703-583-6904. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fees apply.
Children's Day at the Museum: 1 to 1:30 p.m. Children can learn about women living and working in the early 1900's. Sponsored by Colonial Downs Group. For more information, call 703-221-2218. Weems Botts Museum, 3944 Cameron St., Dumfries. Free.
The Okee Dokee Brothers: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Recommended for ages 3 to 12. Face coverings are required indoors for patrons ages two and up. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $15 adults; $10 children.
Adoption Day at Ornery Beer Taproom: 1 to 4 p.m. Adoption Day with Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation. Find your forever pet and best friend. For more information, call 571-208-0171. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Live Music: 1 to 4 p.m. Featuring Doin' Time Country. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Monday, March 21
You and Your "Stuff": 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Learn how to preserve family memories for the next generation. Registration required; call 703-792-8330. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Teen Advisory Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For grades 6 to 12. Help plan library events and spend time with like-minded teens. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, March 22
Home School at the Museum-The Science of Protection: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additional dates: Wednesday, March 23, same times. Home school students of all ages are invited to learn about the science of protecting Marines. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
Tuesday Night Cornhole: 7 to 9 p.m. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $5 per person.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Food truck on site. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged but not required. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Wednesday, March 23
Spanish Conversation: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. Registration required, call 703-792-4800. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Bingo Night at Sinstral: 7 to 10 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas. $5 to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.