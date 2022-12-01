Upcoming Prince William Events Dec. 1 to Dec. 7
ONGOING EVENTS
Volunteers Needed for Rooftop Productions “A Christmas Carol, The Musical” : ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Opportunities: ushers, box office, run crew, lights and sound. Dates available are Nov. 26, 27, Dec. 2, 3, 4, and Dec. 9, 10, 11. Volunteering makes a difference in the success of the programming. For more information, contact Kimberly Kemp at 703-330-2787 or kimberly@virginiaartfactory.org.
Veterans Lunch Bunch: Every Second Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Are you a local veteran? Join us for lunch. RSVP to Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
"Sunrise to Sunset": ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through Dec. 17. This is a group art exhibition featuring over 40 plein air paintings by 18 local artists from the Nova Plein Air Artists (NPAA) group. "En plein air," or plein air painting is a 19th century French expression that means "in the open air," and it is the act of painting outdoors. For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
Spiritual Care Support Ministries Bereavement Support Group: Wednesdays, Sept. 21 to Dec. 7; 7 to 8:30 p.m. RSVP by calling 540-349-5814. Chapel Springs Church, 11500 New Life Way, Bristow. Free.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Library Food Distribution: 1 to 2 p.m. Prince William County residents can receive free food through the fooddistribution program at participating libraries. First come, first served basis. No ID is required to receive food. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
George and Martha, John and Abigail: 2 to 3 p.m. For adults. Get a closer look at the relationship between George and Martha Washington and between John and Abigail Adams. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Friday, Dec. 2
Holiday Evenings at Rippon Lodge: 5 to 7 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, Dec. 3; same times. Tours at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Enjoy the season by viewing Holiday through the Ages. Reservations are required; call 703-499-9812. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $10 per person; kids under 6 are free.
Holidays through the Ages Tours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, Dec. 3, Sunday, Dec. 4 and Monday, Dec. 5; same times. Enjoy seasonal celebrations of the past at Rippon Lodge. Reservations strongly suggested; call 703-499-9812. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5 per person; kids under 6 are free.
Friday Conservation Corps: 8 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Santa Lights Manassas: 5:15 to 7 p.m. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Amahl and the Night Visitors: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, Dec. 3; same times Presented by the Mason Opera. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20 adult; $15 senior; $5 student.
Soweto Gospel Choir: 8 p.m. Grammy award winning choir from South Africa will perform African gospel, spirituals, reggae, contemporary pop and holiday music. This performance is appropriate for all ages. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $50, $43, $30, half price for youth through grade 12.
Library Food Distribution: 2 to 4 p.m. Prince William County residents can receive free food through the fooddistribution program at participating libraries. First come, first served basis. No ID is required to receive food. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Seasonal Kids Take and Make: All day. For all ages/families. Kids take and make a craft. Lake Ridge Library, 2239 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge.
Friday Night Karaoke: 8:30 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Matt Waller. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
December First Friday at Sinistral: 4 to 11 p.m. Live music and more. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Feud Time Game Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to 6 people. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 8 p.m. Featuring Alex Hendrix. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Bingo at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Free to play, prizes to win. Bring a marker, pencil, pen, or crayon to mark bingo cards. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Christmas in a Civil War Camp: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Experience how soldiers spent the holidays away from their families. Dress for the weather. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow. $5 per person; kids under 6 are free.
Manassas Chorale Winter Concert: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Help support SERVE by donating a new, unwrapped toy (all ages needed). For tickets and information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $25, $20.
76th Greater Manassas Christmas Parade: 10 a.m. to noon. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Holiday Concert: 1 p.m. Featuring the Hylton High School Troubadours Choir. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Highway, Triangle.
Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Featuring the Manassas Chorale. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets are $25, $23, free to Mason students and children (18 years and younger).
Potomac Library Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dancing, food, fun and more. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Friends of Manassas City Library Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The proceeds benefit the Friends of Manassas City Library. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Dale City Holiday Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Gainesville Community Choir Holiday Concert: 7 to 9 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, Dec. 4, 3 to 5 p.m. Family event. Unity Reed High School, 8820 Rixlew Lane, Manassas. Free.
Holiday Concert: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, Dec. 4; same times. Featuring the New Dominion Choraliers. Hylton Memorial Chapel, 14640 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge. Tickets available.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Summer and Eric. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Saturday Night Karaoke: 8:30 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music: Noon. Featuring Mockingbird Layne. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
56th Anniversary Concert: 8 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, Dec. 4, 3 p.m. Featuring the Woodbridge Community Choir. Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building Auditorium, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge. Free admission.
Red Carpet Showcase: Noon to 3 p.m. Presented by the Prince Wlliam County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Celebrating arts in the community. All guests are required to wear a mask except when consuming refreshments. Montclair Country Club, 16500 Edgewood Drive, Montclair. Free event.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Dale City Winters Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Holiday Carriage Rides: 1 to 4 p.m. Enjoy a horse drawn carriage ride through Downtown Manassas. Manassas Railroad Depot, 9431 West St., Manassas. Free.
Langston Hughes' Black Nativity: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $30, $40.
Books on Tap at Ornery Beer Company: 6 to 7 p.m. For adults. Hosted by Ornery Beer Company and Prince William Library. For more information, contact jraghunathan@pwcgov.org. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Shane Gamble. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Holiday Beertique: Noon. Shop local and enjoy some beer. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Pet Photos with Santa: 3 to 6 p.m. Bring furry friends and take pictures with Santa. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in crates. Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge. Cost is free; donations are encouraged and appreciated.
Monday, Dec. 5
Library Food Distribution: All day. Prince William County residents can receive free food through the food distribution program at participating libraries. First come, first served basis. No ID is required to receive food. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Chinn Park Chess Club: 3 to 8 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
DMV Connect: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For adults. Various services are available. Registration required _at DMV website: https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/onlineservices/appointment-selector.aspx. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
English Conversation: 10 a.m. to noon. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a friendly atmosphere. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Hosted by DJ Stevie K. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Connect with others who are experiencing similar challenges, exchange ideas and use knowledge to help others. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG. 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Winter Lecture Series: 10 to 11 a.m. Guest speaker Dave Larsen, an avid birder, will discuss resident and migratory birds in the region. HOA Clubhouse, 6770 Pinchot Lane, Haymarket.
TAG: Teen Advisory Group: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Earn service hours and help the library. Registration required; call 703-792-8740. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
PAWS for Reading: 5 to 6 p.m. Practice reading with a furry friend from K-9 Caring Angels. Call to schedule a time, 703-792-8740. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
It's a Hop-A-Demic Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Toys for Tots Fundraiser: 4 to 10 p.m. Tin Cannon will donate $1 for every pint sold. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Karaoke Night at Tin Cannon: 7 to 9 p.m. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
'90s Movie Theme Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
