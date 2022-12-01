Photo_Lifestyles_Holiday happenings_Santa Lights Manassas.jpg

BIG HOLIDAY WEEKEND IN MANASSAS: Santa Lights Manassas is Friday, Dec. 2 from 5:15 to 7 p.m. Historic Downtown Manassas near the gazebo at Harris Pavilion. The 76th Greater Manassas Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St.

 Photo by Mike Beaty
