UPCOMING EVENTS: Santa lights Manassas, 75th Annual Christmas parade, holiday events

Ongoing events
“Wild Webs” Freeform Fiber exhibit: Through Jan. 21. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features the free-form, fiber-art creations of local artist Karen Ballard and the U.S. premier of Prudence Mapstone's collaborative freeform crochet and knit artwork, “50 Years of Flower Power.” Contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Through July 22, 2022. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Women of the Same Blood: Through Jan. 9. Hylton Performing Arts Center, Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, Science and Tech, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Through analog photographic processes, artist, photographer, archivist and family historian Zia Palmer records the often slow changes in communities, landscapes and architecture, specifically legacies and remnants of her ancestral locations in Northeastern New Mexico. The Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all visitors.
Friday, Dec. 3
Holiday Through the Ages: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. View seasonal celebrations of the past. Masks are required. Reservations strongly suggested; call 703-499-9812. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5 per person, children under 6 free.
Santa Lights Manassas: 5:15 p.m. Old Town Manassas. Santa Lights Manassas, also known as the tree lighting, has been a fixture in the Manassas community for more than 27 years. The magic of the evening begins with holiday musical performances and then Santa arrives in Manassas shortly after 6 p.m. After the tree is lit, Santa and Mrs. Claus greet the children and listen to their holiday wishes. Families can visit the Manassas Museum and store, enjoy free wagon rides to get into the holiday spirit, as well as visit local shops and restaurants.
Mason Dance Innovation Concert: 8 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Enjoy a showcase of new dances by George Mason University's School of Dance. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. The Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all visitors. Tickets $15, students, staff, and seniors $10; groups of 10 or more $7.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Bring a friend and show off your vocal skills on the stage. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
A Christmas Chaos: 7 p.m. Presented by Rooftop Productions. All attendees at indoor performances must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or show a recent, negative COVID-19 test result. Face coverings are required indoors for patrons ages two and up. For reservations and tickets, call 703-330-2787. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. $25 adults; $20 students/seniors.
Saturday, Dec. 4
75th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade: 10 a.m. to noon. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Model Trains: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For all ages. Members from Northern VA NTRAK will set up model trains in the community room. Masks are required. Potomac Library, 2201 Optiz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Manassas Symphony Orchestra: 3:30 p.m. Family concert "Color and Light". For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. The Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all visitors. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $20 adult; $16 seniors and military.
Holiday Through the Ages: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. View seasonal celebrations of the past. Masks are required. Reservations strongly suggested; call 703-499-9812. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5 per person, children under 6 free.
Mason Dance Innovation Concert: 8 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Enjoy a showcase of new dances by George Mason University's School of Dance. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. The Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all visitors. Tickets $15, students, staff, and seniors $10; groups of 10 or more $7.
Christmas and Holiday Celebration: 3 to 6 p.m. Family friendly event. Celebrate the splendor of Christmas. Hot cocoa, cider, free cookie decorating station for children. Holiday carols and musical performances. Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. Tree lighting at dusk. Town of Haymarket, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket. Free.
Holiday Artisan Market in Historic Occoquan: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Outdoor market featuring artisans and crafters. Masks required; social distancing will apply. River Mill Park, 458 Mill St., Occoquan. Free.
Holiday Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hosted by Dale City Farmers Market. Vendors, gifts and food. Dale City Farmers Market, Commuter Lot, Dale City.
A Christmas Chaos: 7 p.m. Presented by Rooftop Productions. All attendees at indoor performances must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or show a recent, negative COVID-19 test result. Face coverings are required indoors for patrons ages two and up. For reservations and tickets, call 703-330-2787. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. $25 adult; $20 students/seniors.
New Dominion Choraliers: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Holiday concert. Hylton Memorial Chapel, 14640 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge. Free.
Live Music at Tin Cannon Brewing Company: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Nick Coons. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Holiday Beertique: 11 a.m. Vendors and beer. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Live Music at Sinistral Brewing Company: Noon to 2 p.m. Featuring Carleigh Jane. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Holiday Through the Ages: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. View seasonal celebrations of the past. Masks are required. Reservations strongly suggested; call 703-499-9812. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5.00 per person, children under 6 free.
Holiday Artisan Market in Historic Occoquan: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Outdoor market featuring artisans and crafters. Masks required; social distancing will apply. River Mill Park, 458 Mill St., Occoquan. Free.
Jane Lynch's A Swingin' Little Christmas: 7 p.m. Featuring Kate Flannery, Tim Davis, and the Tony Guerrero Quintet. For tickets and information call 703-330-2787. The Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all visitors. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $65, $55, $40, half-price for youth through grade 12.
Hauntingly Historic Occoquan Walking Tour: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Family friendly. Wear comfortable shoes and bring water. Hear stories of famous and beloved ghosts. Reservations required; call 7-3-357-3850. Occoquan Spirits, 408 Mill St., Occoquan. $15 per person.
Sunday Funday in the Republic: Noon to 8 p.m. Board games, pro sports on TV, bring the kids and more. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Holiday Carriage Rides: 1 to 4 p.m. Start at the train depot and ride around Downtown Manassas. Rides are first come, first serve. For more information, call 703-361-6599. Historic Manassas, 9431 West St., Manassas. Free.
A Christmas Chaos: 3 p.m. Presented by Rooftop Productions. All attendees at indoor performances must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or show a recent, negative COVID-19 test result. Face coverings are required indoors for patrons ages two and up. For reservations and tickets, call 703-330-2787. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. $25 adults, $20 students/seniors.
New Dominion Choraliers: 3:30 p.m. Holiday concert. Hylton Memorial Chapel, 14640 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge. Free.
Pet Photos with Santa: 5 to 8 p.m. Bring your pet and have pictures taken with Santa. 10% of all draft beer sales will be donated to the Prince William SPCA. For more information, call 571-285-1997. Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge.
Books on Tap at Ornery Beer Company: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Hosted by Ornery Beer Company and Prince William Library. The club meets the first Sunday of the month to discuss a monthly book selection. For more information, contact: jraghunathan@pwcgov.org. Ornery Beer Company, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Monday, Dec. 6
Holiday Through the Ages: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. View seasonal celebrations of the past. Masks are required. Reservations strongly suggested; call 703-499-9812. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5.00 per person, children under 6 free.
English Conversation Group: Noon to 1 p.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Masks required. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Fun and prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
DMV Connects: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Several services are offered. Masks required. Walk-ins accepted. For more information, call 703-792-8330. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
What Made George Washington Tick: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Professor Peter Henriques will discuss what motivated George Washington to become the most important Founding Father. Masks required. Registration required; call 703-792-8360. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Festival of Trees: All day. Stop by the library and decorate one of the paper trees that will be on display. For information, call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Spanish Conversation Group: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Writer's Room: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Share work with fellow writers. Receive and contribute constructive criticism. Try writing with fun prompts and in new genres and styles. Masks required. For more information, call 703-792-8740. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Get a bingo card and pay attention for tunes listed on your card. You could win major awards. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 10 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
