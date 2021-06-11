UPCOMING EVENTS: Rock-A-Sonics play Hylton on the Hill, Taste of Woodbridge

Saturday, June 12
Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Hylton on the Hill: 4 p.m. Outdoor performance featuring The Rock-A-Sonics. For information or tickets, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, MS 5D2, Manassas. Fee: $25.00 adult, $12.50 youth through grade 12.
Architectural Tours of Ben Lomond: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn how Ben Lomond was built and the people that constructed it. For more information, call 703-367-7872. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. Fee: $5 per person, children 6 and under free.
Taste of Woodbridge 2021: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food tastings, exhibitors, live entertainment. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Free.
Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park Tours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff and volunteers will provide guided tours that contain camps, cemeteries and battlefields. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Insect repellent encouraged. No pets allowed. For more information, call 703-366-3049. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow.
Honoring Local Heroes Police and Fire: 9 a.m. to noon. Fundraising car/bike show to honor local police and fire. All bikes welcome. Rain date is June 19. For more information, call 703-582-6872. Jukebox Diner, 8637 Sudley Road, Manassas. Fee: $20 registration.
Dedication Ceremony for "Never Forget Garden": 9 a.m. Outside ceremony honoring the 100th anniversary for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers. COVID practices will be followed; feel free to wear a mask. Freedom Park, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Sunday, June 13
Sunday Funday Concert: 3 to 4 p.m. Featuring the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers. For more information, call 703-368-1873. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park Tours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff and volunteers will provide guided tours that contain camps, cemeteries, and battlefields. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Insect repellent encouraged. No pets allowed. For more information, call 703-366-3049. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Monday, June 14
Museum Kids Monday: 10 to 11 a.m. Children will explore history through sight, sound, smell, and touch with hands-on activities and crafts. Adult must be able to participate with children. Reservations are not required. For more information, call 703-792-5618. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Center, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Fee: $5 per child, ages 9 and under.
Tie Dye Mask Up: 1 to 2 p.m. Attend the first outdoor program and make a mask. The library will provide the masks and tie dye; participants create the design. Masks are required to attend. Registration required, call 703-792-4500. Bull Run Library, 8501 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Tuesday, June 15
Acoustic Tuesday Concert: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Andrew O'Day. For more information, call 703-368-1873. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Outside the Lines: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Help kick off the Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program. Outdoor art activities for children ages 5-10. Registration required; call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Wednesday, June 16
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
Washington, D.C.-Forest Greens Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Lane, Triangle. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $26 per round; cart included.
Washington, D.C.-Lake Ridge Par 3 Wednesday League: 5 to 7 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Lake Ridge Park Golf Course, 12350 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $9 per round.
Washington, D.C.-Stonewall Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $33 per round; cart included.
