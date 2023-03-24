Ongoing events:
ARTfactory to Feature 20 Artists in Upcoming “ARTfactory Instructors Exhibit”: Exhibit dates: March 28 to April 25. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. ARTfactory is proud to present the ARTfactory Instructors Exhibit, an exhibition showcasing the talent of 20 past, present, and future instructors. All of ARTfactory’s instructors have a wide range of skills, and many of them work in various media. The displayed artwork represents a variety of media and applications, including digital photography, drawing, painting, mixed media, illustration, fiber art, costume design, printmaking, animation and digital media. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, March 23
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Prince William County Historic Preservation Lecture Series-Rise of a Region-A Developmental History of Northern Virginia: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Learn how the built environment of Northern Virginia developed into places we live, work and entertain. Old Manassas Courthouse, 9248 Lee Ave., Manassas. Free, $5 suggested donation.
Books on Tap at Tucked Away: 7 to 8:30 p.m. For adults. Come for books and beer and discuss contemporary fiction titles. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
AARP Tax Aide: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, March 25, Tuesday, March 28; same times. Speak to AARP tax experts and get free tax help. Appointments required; call 571-316-0493. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Volunteer for AARP: 2 to 4 p.m. Tea and Talk designed to give you a "taste" of volunteering with AARP in Haymarket and Gainesville. Sip tea, meet the team of volunteers and see what is available. RSVP is required; call 1-877-926-8300. Dominion Valley Country Club, Waverly Ballroom, 15200 Arnold Palmer Drive, Haymarket.
Spring Job Fair: 2 to 5 p.m. Additional dates: Friday, March 24, and Wednesday, March 29; same times. Learn about 2 Silos and chat with the management team. 2 Silos Brewing, 9925 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Food trucks on site. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Thursday Night Team Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Bingo Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Prizes for all winners. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Ryan Jewel. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Friday, March 24
Friday Conservation Corps: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at:www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Homeschooling with PWPL: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. Learn about free tools and tips to help make homeschool planning easier. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring Brisk. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Bingo Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Family friendly event; prizes suitable for kids and teens. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Featuring Form of Expression. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Open Mic Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Share your talent. House PA system provided but singers are encouraged to bring their own microphones. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Blair's West. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Alex Parez. Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge.
Live Music: 9 p.m. to midnight. Featuring Troll Tribe. Three Monkeys Pub, 9329 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Featuring Kylie Brown. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Saturday, March 25
Winter Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local crafters and vendors. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
8th annual Prince William/Manassas History Symposium-Historic Communities of Change: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Space is limited and advanced registration is required; call 703-499-9812. Old Manassas Courthouse, 9248 Lee Ave., Manassas. $10 per person.
AARP Tax Services: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Additional dates: Monday, March 27, and Wednesday, March 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For adults. Speak to AARP tax experts and get free tax help first come, first served. No appointments required. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Colonial Games: 11 a.m. to noon. Discover the games children used to play during the colonial time era. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Game On: 6 p.m. Family friendly ballet set in virtual reality with audience participation. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Adults $28, 22; senior, youth and military $26, $20.
Rippon Lodge Garden Day Prep: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers welcome, ages 13 and older. Learn how to plant a historic garden. Tools provided; bring gloves and hand tools encouraged. Advance registration required; call 703-895-6106. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Free.
Scrambled Egg Hunts: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Time limit of 30 minutes for each egg hunt. Advanced registration is required; call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $30 per egg hunt.
Managing Money-A Caregiver's Guide to Finances: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Learn tips for managing someone else's finances, how to prepare for future care costs and the benefits of early planning. Registration required; call 703-494-3817. Potomac Place Assisted Living, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Lansing High School Band Performance: All day. The Lansing High School Band will perform outside the museum. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle.
Furs, Feathers, Skulls … Oh, My: 1 to 2 p.m. Join Park Rangers to learn more about the animals that call Leesylvania State Park their home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig, Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Ornery Crawfish Boil: Noon to 5 p.m. All you can eat. Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ornery-crawfish-boil-2023-bristow-tickets-523914561557. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $59 per person.
Live Music: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring Summer and Eric. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 2 p.m. Featuring Blue Bottleneck Band. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Acoustic Country Show: 3 to 6 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Chesapeake Sons. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Matty D. Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge.
Live Music: 8 p.m. Featuring Kid Sister Band. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Sunday, March 26
Dale City Winter Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Children's Discovery Hike: 11 a.m. to noon. Family event. Binoculars, magnifying glasses, bug catching tools and more gear will be available for children to use. The trail is stroller friendly. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes; bring water. Leashed pets are welcome on the trails but are not allowed in the visitor center. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Live Music: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring Sons of Pirates. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Monday, March 27
English Conversation: 6 to 7 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Citizenship Class: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. The class will help participants get ready to apply for citizenship. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, March 28
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Teen Action Group: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For ages 13 and up. Make a difference in the community and share ideas, earn community hours and meet new friends. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Tuesday Team Trivia: 8 t0 9:30 p.m. Test knowledge and win prizes. Three Monkeys Pub, 9329 Main St., Manassas.
Wednesday, March 29
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Connect with others who are experiencing similar challenges, exchange ideas and use knowledge to help others. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG. 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Valor Awards: 2 to 4:30 p.m. The annual event recognizes police, fire and rescue workers for their courageous and life-saving actions. Register at: https://www.princewilliamchamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/4rkYNqzP. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Free and open to the community.
English Conversation: 6 to 7 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Come, play and test knowledge. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Sharif. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
It's a Hop-A-Demic Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
March's Musical Acts Open Mic Night: 7 to 9:30 p.m. An open mic night specifically for musical acts (musicians and singers only). Musicians must bring their own instrument, PA provided. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.