ONGOING EVENTS
Prince William County Fair continues through Saturday, Aug. 20:Petting zoo, 4H exhibits, carnival rides and popular shows such as the demolition derby and rodeo are happening at the Prince William County Fairgrounds. Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for kids. Rides priced separately. For full schedule, see www.pwcfair.com.
Sightings Art Exhibit by North Carolina Artist Scott Eagle: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through Sept.10. A collection of objects and images that are tangible responses to the issues and ideas the artist is trying to understand. For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
Dale City Farmers Market: Sundays. Open through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Thursdays. Open through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Open through Nov. 17. Recurring monthly on the 3rd Thursday. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Museum at the Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Explore objects from the Manassas Museum's collection and pick up a FREE take-and-make craft. For more information, call 703-368-1873. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Fishing Without a Rod: 3 to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Wednesday, Aug. 24, same times. Learn about the fish that live in the Potomac River and use a seine net, one of humankind's oldest fishing tools. Bring water shoes and wear comfortable clothing. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
DMV Connect: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For adults. Various services are available. Registration required; call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
The Wellington at Lake Manassas Three Year Anniversary: 4 to 6 p.m. Live entertainment, photo booth, food and libations. To RSVP, call 703-458-2750. The Wellington at Lake Manassas, 7820 Baltusrol Blvd., Gainesville.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Featuring DJ Terry and Rockstar Karaoke. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Bingo Night at Ornery Brewery: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Thursday. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Friday, Aug. 19
Kwadwo Birikorang Adjei Premiere Photography Exhibition and Creative Showcase: 7 to 9 p.m. Presented by the Prince William County Arts Council. RSVP by Aug. 15 if plan to attend; 571-361-3276.
Friday Conservation Corps: 8 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Wiz Khalifa and Logic Vinyl Verse Tour 2022: 6:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Guided Sunset Paddle: 7 to 9 p.m. All participants must be 6 years or older. No paddling experience is required. Reservations required; call 703-583-6904. Wear appropriate clothing, footwear, sunglasses, sunscreen; bring water. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Registration fee and parking fee.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Friday Night Cornhole: 6 to 10 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Signups and practice start at 6 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. Food truck on site. Heritage Brewing, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Scott Eagle Artist Talk and Reception: 2 to 5 p.m. Presented by the ARTfactory. RSVP to: www.Tinyurl.com/EagleReception. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free and open to the public.
Family Workshop-Gardening at Liberia: 2 to 4 p.m. Families can explore the historic Liberia House and get started on their garden. Register at: www.cityofmanassas.recdesk.com. Liberia House, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas. $10 adults, $5 children.
Glow in the Park After Dark: 7:45 to 9:15 p.m. Glow-in-the-dark activities and music. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park.
Music on Mill Concert: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring Collective. River Mill Park, 458 Mill St., Occoquan. Free and open to the public.
Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia: 10 to 11 a.m. An education program presented by the Alzheimer's Association. Register by contacting Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Bike Maintenance and Repair Workshop: 1 to 3 p.m. For adults. Learn the basics of bicycle maintenance and repair from an expert. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Reading to Dogs: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For grades K-5. Practice reading aloud to a therapy dog. Bring own book or use one at the library. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
SummerSounds Concert: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Featuring Shenandoah Run. Bring chairs, blankets, picnics. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Calamity Improv Night at the ARTfactory: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets available at: www.VirginiaARTfactory.org/Tickets. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Tickets $20.
PWCAC DST Annual Crab Feast: 3 to 7 p.m. All-you-can-eat crabs and buffet; vendors; karaoke; dancing and more. All proceeds benefit scholarships and public service programs. Tickets are available at Eventbrite. epiQ Food Hall, 14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge. $80 per person.
Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire Miraculous Supernatural Tour: 7 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com
Something Country Rockin' and Dancin': 6 to 9 p.m. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Live Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring FarAway. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 3 to 6 p.m. Featuring Bobby Crim. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
New Dominion Choraliers Concert: 3 to 5:30 p.m. First United Presbyterian Church of Dale City, 14391 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge.
Blessing of the Backpacks: 10 to 11 a.m. Bring backpacks/briefcases/satchels loaded with supplies for school and have them blessed. For more information, call 703-670-6556. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15695 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge.
Sunday Funday Concert: 3 p.m. Featuring the Washington Balalaika Society. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas..
OrnerVersary OysterFest and Pork Roast: Noon to 5 p.m. All-you- can-eat oysters and smoked pulled pork. Tickets available at: https://www.orneryoysterfest2022.eventbrite.com. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Monday, Aug. 22
Art Appreciation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Lecture and discussion on various topics in the arts. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Books Alive: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. The group will discuss and compare a book and its movie. Potomac Library, 2201 Optiz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 p.m. Featuring Brian Harris. Bring a chair. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
English Conversation: 6. to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Colonial Games: 3 to 4 p.m. Discover the games children used to play during the colonial time era. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
