Upcoming Prince William Events Aug. 11 to 17
ONGOING EVENTS
Prince William County Fair: Friday, Aug. 12 to Saturday, Aug. 20. Petting zoo, 4H exhibits, carnival rides and popular shows such as the demolition derby, roadeo and monster trucks will return to the Prince William County Fairgrounds from Friday, Aug. 12 to Saturday, Aug. 20. Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for kids. Rides priced separately. For full schedule, see www.pwcfair.com.
Sightings Art Exhibit by North Carolina Artist Scott Eagle: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through Sept. 10. A collection of objects and images that are tangible responses to the issues and ideas the artist is trying to understand. For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
Dale City Farmers Market: Open Sundays through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Open Thursdays through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Open through Nov. 17. Recurring on the third Thursday of the month. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge-area first responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Colonial Games: 11 a.m. to noon. Additional dates: Tuesday, Aug. 16; same times. Discover the games children used to play during the colonial time era. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
HireGround: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For adults. HireGround will present information on job training and technical certification resources. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
DMV Connect: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Tuesday, Aug. 9 and Wednesday, Aug. 10; same times. For adults. Various services are available. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Amazon Networking Event: 6 to 9 p.m. Military recruiting event in partnership with Prince William County Economic Development and Amazon Northern Virginia. Register at: https://www.amazonnorthernvanetworkingevent.splashthat.com. For more information, contact Michele Weatherly at 703-792-5500. Farm Brew Live and 2 Silos Brewing Company, Corner of University and Discovery boulevards in Manassas.
Open Mic Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. All are welcome to listen or perform. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Bingo Night at Ornery Brewery: 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Cornhole: 7 to 9 p.m. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. All levels can play. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Friday, Aug. 12
Friday Conservation Corps: 8 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Homeschool Social Group for Teens: 3 to 4:30 p.m. For grades sixth through 12th. Socialize with other homeschool teens and play games; do crafts and fun activities. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Sensory Art Program: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For ages 3 to 6. Designed for individuals with disabilities. Registration required; call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free
Pied Piper Theatre's Auditions: 5 to 9 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, Aug. 13; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the play, “Cats” (Young Actors Edition). To schedule a time, go to www.VirginiaARTfactory.org or call 703-330-2787. Wear dance or athletic attire and jazz shoes for the audition. For more information, call Kimberly Kemp at 703-330-2787. Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas.
Prince William Food Rescue Partner Networking Event: 10 a.m. to noon. Engage with nonprofits based in PWC that address hunger. Hope House, 7804 Tayloe Drive, Manassas. Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prince-william-food-rescue-partner-networking-event-tickets-374373650667.
REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy Live and UnZoomed: 6:45 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Bingo Night at Tin Cannon: 7 p.m. Free play and prizes for every round. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Featuring Sonic Disciple. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Guided Sunset Paddle: 7 to 9 p.m. All participants must be 6 years of age or older. No paddling experience is required. Reservations required; call 703-583-6904. Wear appropriate clothing, footwear, sunglasses, sunscreen; bring water. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Registration fee and parking fee.
Master Gardeners: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For adults. Learn practices for lawn and landscape care. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Saved Hands Foundation Community Health Fair: 1 to 3 p.m. Free back-to-school backpacks and school supplies will be presented to the community. The VFW Post 1503 Dale City, 14631 Minnieville Road, Dale City.
Family Day -- Marines in Space: Family event. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn about the Marines who have been to space; observe items in a vacuum chamber. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
NMMC Panel Discussion with Marine Astronauts and NASA Personnel: 10:30 a.m. The museum will host "Journey to Space-Stories of Marines,” a panel discussion tracing the journey from the Marine Corps to NASA. Will be held in the Medal of Honor Theater. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
Liberia Basement to Attic Tour: 2 to 3 p.m. Registration required; go to: www.cityofmanassas.recdesk.com.Liberia House, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas. $15 adults, $5 children (under 16).
Hike with a Naturalist-Cicadas and Katydids: 10 a.m. to noon. Learn about the insects that give us summer songs. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. Free and open to the community.
Dreamt: 2 and 7 p.m. Presented by the Company 360 Dance Theatre. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $35 adult; $25 senior (65+); $20 student (ages 13-18 or w/college ID) and military (active or retired); $15 child (12 and under).
Summersounds Concert: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring Lil' Maceo. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Live Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring Six Shades of Gray. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Mackenzie Ryan. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Featuring Virginia Rum Runners. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Guided Morning Paddle: 8 to 10 a.m. No paddling experience required; all participants must be 6 years of age and older. Spots are limited; reservations required; call 703-583-6904. Wear appropriate clothing and footwear. Bring sunglasses, sunscreen and water. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Registration fee and parking fee.
14th Annual Duck Splash: Noon. Watch rubber ducks race along the Occoquan River. Historic Town of Occoquan, Occoquan.
Imagine Dragons Mercury World Tour: 6:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com
Live Music: 3 to 6 p.m. Featuring The Cold North. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Monday, Aug. 15
Chinn Park Chess Club: 3 to 8 p.m. For all ages/families. Learn chess or enjoy a game of chess with a friend. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
DMV Connect: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For adults. Additional dates Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Wednesday, Aug. 17; same times. Various services are available. Registration required; call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
The 101 on Speeding Tickets: 6 to 7 p.m. For grades sixth through 12 and adults. August is Traffic Awareness month. Learn about the impact of getting a speeding ticket. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Jason Morton. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Writing Fan Fiction: 7 to 8 p.m. For grades 6-12 and adults. Hybrid program; registration recommended; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Pond Discovery: 2 to 3 p.m. Learn about the life that lives in the pond and the animals that call the ecosystem home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Books on Tap at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. Hosted by Sinistral Brewing Company and Prince William Public Libraries. The group will discuss the book “The Last Thing He Told Me,” by Laura Dave. For more information, contact: LibManassasCity@pwcgov.org. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
It's a Hop-A-Demic Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.