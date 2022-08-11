Photo_Lifestyles_Upcoming Events_Fair.jpg

Prince William County Fair begins Friday, Aug. 12: A petting zoo, 4H exhibits, carnival rides and popular shows such as the demolition derby, roadeo and monster trucks will return to the Prince William County Fairgrounds from Friday, Aug. 12 to Saturday, Aug. 20. Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for kids. Rides priced separately. For full schedule, see www.pwcfair.com

Early spring offerings at the Dale City Farmers Market include potted herbs and fresh greens like these from Leslie’s Garden from Northern Neck. 
