"Up for Interpretation", A Solo Exhibit by John Hartt (Jortt): Through Sept. 2. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. The ARTfactory announced art exhibit on display through Sept. 2, “Up for Interpretation,” Jortt’s paintings evoke imagination and curiosity in all viewers, no matter their age. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Farmers Market:
Prince William Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Thursday Farmer's Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every Thursday, through Oct. 26. Covered open-air venue. Pets allowed. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Summer Concert Series: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. No alcoholic beverages will be permitted on the museum grounds. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
The Smashing Pumpkins-The World is a Vampire Tour: 6:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com
Tech Help: 2 to 5 p.m. For all ages. Drop-in tech help. Laptops available. Bring logins, passwords and power cords and cables if bringing a device. Dumfries Library, 18115 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries.
Creative Arts Contest: All day. Additional dates: Friday, Sept. 1, to Wednesday, Sept. 6.; same times. For teens entering grades 6 to 12. Submit art, poetry or short stories. Deadline for entry is Sept. 17. For more information, call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Tommy's Express Car Wash: Noon to 1 p.m. Join the Prince William Chamber of Commerce in welcoming Tommy's Express Car Wash to the business community. Tommy's Express Car Wash, 9850 Liberia Ave., Manassas.
Books on Tap: 7 to 8 p.m. For adults. Enjoy craft beer and discuss contemporary and classic fiction titles. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8430 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Bingo Night: 7 p.m. Prizes for all winners. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Open Mic Night: 6 to 8 p.m. Every Thursday. Jirani Coffeehouse, 9425 West St., Manassas.
Trivia:
CedarRun Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville. 7 to 9 p.m.
Trouvaille Brewing Company, 14600 Washington St., Haymarket. 7 to 9 p.m. Test knowledge and win a prize.
Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Food trucks on site.
Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas. 6 to 8 p.m. Dress up as a favorite TV star and get $1 of beer.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Troy Breslo2. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Friday, Sept. 1
Battle Street Live: 5 to 10 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, Sept. 2; same times. Listen to live local bands. For more information, call 703-368-5522. Battle Street, 9405 Battle St., Manassas.
September First Friday-Hispanic Heritage Month: 6 to 9 p.m. Celebration to honor and showcase the diverse traditions of the Hispanic community. Live music; dance performances; food and beverages for all ages. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Friday Conservation Corps: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Flowers with Passion Ribbon Cutting: 4 to 5 p.m. Join the Prince William Chamber of Commerce in welcoming Flowers with Passion to the business community. Flowers with Passion, 9010 Center St., Manassas.
Fresh Music Fridays: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring the Joe Baione Quintet. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Furs, Feathers, Skulls … Oh, My: 1 to 2 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, Sept. 3; same times. Join Park Rangers to learn more about the animals that call Leesylvania State Park their home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Danel K. Ludwig, Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring Levi Stephens.
Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.6 p.m. Featuring JaggedEdge.
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas. 5:30 p.m. Featuring Cold North.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Billy T. Wilde.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road. Gainesville. 7 p.m. Featuring 8 TrackJones.
Saturday, Sept. 2
PrinceWilliam County Libraries Closed: Additional dates: Sunday, Sept. 3; same times. Holiday weekend. All libraries will be closed.
Saturday Farmer's Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every Saturday, through Nov. 25. More than 100 vendors; weather permitting; live bands will perform. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
SummerSoundsConcert: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Featuring Lil' Maceo. Bring chairs, blankets, picnics. Rain or shine. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Music on the Mill: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring the Mystery Machine DMV. Bring camp chairs or blankets. River Mill Park, 407 Mill St., Occoquan.Free.
Pond Discovery: 11 a.m. to noon. Learn about the life that lives in the pond and the animals that call the ecosystem home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Wiggly Worm Composting: 1 to 2 p.m. Learn how worms can benefit a kitchen and backyard. Be prepared to get dirty. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Roving Ranger in Picnic Area: 3 to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, Sept. 3; same times. A ranger will roam the picnic area with interesting animal and historical artifacts from the park. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Skinny Wallace Hosts Annual NOVA Vets Fundraiser: 6 to 7 p.m. Live bands. Come out and help those who serve and have served the country. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music:
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas. 6 p.m. Featuring Bart Harris.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Uncle Jesse.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville. 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring Six Shades of Gray.
Winery at LaGrange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket. Noon to 3 p.m. Featuring Janna and Rob.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Farmers Market:
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Town of Haymarket, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Sunday Funday Concerts: 3 p.m. Featuring the Nighthawks Swing Band. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Fishing Without a Rod: 11 a.m. to noon. Learn about the fish that live in the Potomac River and use a seine net, one of humankind's oldest fishing tools. Bring water shoes and wear comfortable clothing. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
TABC 5th Anniversary Celebration: 1 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Back to School: Noon to 5 p.m. Celebrate back to school. Teacher's Pet specialty cocktail; food trucks; bounce house. On tap is 4 to 7 p.m. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Live Music: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Featuring Whiskey Dogs. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Monday, Sept. 4
PrinceWilliam County Libraries Closed:All day. All public libraries will be closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
English Conversation:10 a.m. to noon. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Teetotalers and Moonshiners-Prohibition in Virginia: All day. For adults. Additional dates: Wednesday, Sept. 6; same times. See the exhibit and learn how state inspectors and federal agents attempted to stem the flow of illicit alcohol. Chinn Park Library, 130 65 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Memory Cafe: 11 a.m. to noon. For adults. Presented by Comfort Keepers of Greater Prince William and Sentara Home Health. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
English Conversation:6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Shane Gamble. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Information and emotional support for breast cancer patients. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG, Woodbridge.
Stonebridge Kids Concert: 10 to 11 a.m. Featuring Tony M. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 14901 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Free.
Wednesday Walks at Bristoe Station Battlefield: 7 to 8 p.m. Tour the park with staff and volunteers and learn its history. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow. Free, donations encouraged.
Evolution Boulders Ribbon Cutting: 4 to 5 p.m. Join the Prince William Chamber of Commerce in welcoming Evolution Boulders to the business community. Evolution Boulders, 10371 Central Park Drive, Manassas.
PAWS to Read: 5 to 6 p.m. For ages 8 to 12. Practice reading with a furry friend from K-9 Caring Angels. Stop by the Youth Services desk at the time of the program to sign up for a time slot. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Teen Action Group: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For ages 13 and up. Make a difference in the community and share ideas, earn community hours and meet new friends. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Heritage Bike Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Come show off a bike and hang out. Weekly prizes. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
Back to the Future Theme Trivia Night: 7 p.m. For all ages; prizes for winning team. Big B's Smokin BBQ food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Willie Williams. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.