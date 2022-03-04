Ongoing events
Special Exhibit-Flags Raised on Iwo Jima: Through March 28. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Joe Rosenthal's iconic photo of the second flag raising became the enduring symbol of American resolve. For more information, call 703-442-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gallery Exhibit -- Jenny Wu: Through April 3. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Jenny Wu's method of building up paint is dependent on time, repetition and chance with her resulting objects uniting chaos and order into a systematic imagery that blurs the boundaries between painting and sculpture. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Through July 22, 2022. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Capricorn Planetary Alignment 2020-2021" Solo Exhibit: Through Mar. 19. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features the cumulative work of textile/fiber artist James Brown, Jr. Contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Friday, March 4
PJ Luau: 6 to 9 p.m. Dress in pajamas and come for a family friendly evening of Hawaiian style relaxation. For more information, call 703-361-6599. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Love, Loss and What I Wore: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6, same times. Presented by Rooftop Productions in celebration of Women in the Arts and Women's History month. All attendees at indoor performances must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or show a recent, negative COVID-19 test result. Masks are required indoors for patrons ages two and up. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. $20.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, Feb. 26, same times. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
March First Friday at Sinistral: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Kylie Brown live at 5:30 p.m. and Tyler James and Cody Wright live at 7 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Friday Night Cornhole: 6 to 10 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Signups and practice start at 6 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. Food truck on site. Heritage Brewing, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Bingo at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Free to play, prizes to win. Bring marker, pencil, pen, or crayon to mark bingo cards. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Saturday, March 5
Amadeus: 7:30 p.m. Presented by the Manassas Symphony Orchestra. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $24.
Hike Through History: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Explore the history of the park. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy footwear. For more information, call 703-583-6904. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Regular parking fees apply.
Meet the Artist: 2 to 4 p.m. Meet artist James Brown, Jr. and see his exhibit “Capicorn Planetary Alignment 2020-2021.” RSVP to: tinyurl.com/JBJMeet. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas.
Free Tree Giveaway: 10 a.m. Prince William Conservation Alliance is hosting a drive-thru event for 2 free seedlings, one Redbud and one Dogwood. Tickets required, bring ticket to the event. Limited to the first 250 people that sign up. Tickets available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/tree-giveaway-2022-tickets-259574172337. Tackett's Mill, 2201 Old Bridge Road, Lake Ridge.
Sunday, March 6
Velocity Irish Dance: 4 p.m. Family friendly event. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle. Tickets $50, $43, $30, half price for youth through Grade 12.
Books on Tap at Ornery Beer Company: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Hosted by Ornery Beer Company and Prince William Library. The club meets the first Sunday of the month to discuss a monthly book selection. For more information, contact: jraghunathan@pwcgov.org. Ornery Beer Company, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Monday, March 7
Building Buddies-Celebrating Diverse-ABILITIES: 5 to 6 p.m. For all ages and families. Meet in the community room for this program, building friendships, networks and fun throughout the diverse Haymarket Gainesville special needs communities. Everyone is welcome. Masks required. Registration required; call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, March 8
Preschool Play Date-Women's History: 10 a.m. to noon. Families with pre-school-aged children are invited for a morning of crafts, coloring and a play area as the museum celebrates female marines. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
Public Feedback Potomac Library Master Plan: 6 to 7 p.m. Meet the architects developing a master plan, learn about different options being proposed for the library and provide feedback. Registration required; call 703-792-8330. Masks required. Potomac Library, 2201 Optiz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Open Mike Night with Chris Rall: 6 to 9 p.m. Sound system and mike provided, bring instrument and playlist. Heritage Brewing, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Tuesday Night Cornhole: 7 to 9 p.m. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $5 per person.
Wednesday, March 9
Naturalist Walk-Woodcock Watch: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Watch the courtship displays and flight of the woodcock. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. Free.
Intro to Pottery Making for Teens: 6 to 7 p.m. Wear clothes that can get messy. Space is limited; registration required; call 703-792-8700. Masks required. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Live Music: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring Uncle Drew and The Scoundrels Band. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
