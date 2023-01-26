ONGOING EVENTS
Off the Wall 19th Annual High School Art Exhibit and Competition: Through Jan. 30. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features 39 student artists from high schools in Manassas City and Prince William County. The exhibit includes student work in these categories: Art and Technology, Painting/Drawing, Poetry, Wearable Art, and Photography. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Talking to the Author Bookmark Contest: All day. Additional dates: Friday, Jan. 27; Saturday, Jan. 28; Sunday, Jan. 29; Monday, Jan. 30; Tuesday, Jan. 3; and Wednesday, Feb. 1; same times. For grades K-5. Design a bookmark around the theme "Off the Wall." Prizes will be awarded on Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. For more information, call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
English Conversation Club: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Manassas City Library 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Books on Tap at Tucked Away: 7 to 8:30 p.m. For adults. Come for books and beer and discuss contemporary fiction titles. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Winter on the Farm: 10:30 to 11 a.m. For all ages/families. The book, “A Farm Prepares for Winter, Sleep Tight Farm,” by Eugenie Doyle will be read followed by a farm craft. Nokesville Library, 12993 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Thursday Night Team Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville. Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Danny Kensy. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Karaoke Thursdays: 6 to 10 p.m. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Friday, Jan. 27
Friday Conservation Corps: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
National Comedy Show: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring three national comedians. Seating is limited. Craftworx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville. $20. Tickets available at: https://www.craftworxtaproomcomedy.eventbrite.com
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring the On Tap Band. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Featuring Alex Parez. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Line Dancing: 6 p.m. All ages welcome. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Keeton. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Winter Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local crafters and vendors. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Big Fish: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, Jan. 29, 3 p.m. Presented by the Pied Piper Theatre. This performance is appropriate for all ages. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $20 adult; $16 senior (55-plus), youth (ages 17 and under) and military.
Mike Rose Magic Show-Winter Wonders: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For all ages/families. The show will feature lots of audience participation. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Winter on the Farm: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For all ages/families. The book, “A Farm Prepares for Winter, Sleep Tight Farm,” by Eugenie Doyle will be read followed by a farm craft. Dale City Library, 4249 Dale Blvd., Dale City.
Waterfowl Prowl: 1 to 2 p.m. See the taxidermy waterfowl at the visitor center and learn about their journey from the arctic and Canada to Northern Virginia. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Yoga on Tap: 10 a.m. For all experience levels, bring a mat. Registration fee includes yoga class and a pint of choice, brews, seltzers or root beer. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $15. Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-year-yoga-on-tap-january-2023-manassas-taproom-tickets-482542867707
Live Music: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring Levi Stephen. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 2 p.m. Featuring Kylie Brown Acoustic. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Live Music: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Scott Kurt. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Live Music: 8 p.m. Featuring the Chris Timbers Band. Craftworx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Manassas.
Sunday, Jan. 29
MLK Drum Major Award Ceremony: 7 p.m. Hosted by the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. The chapter will recognize the winners of the "Best Before the Audience" award. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and attendees should enter the building using door #33. Gainesville High School, 13150 University Blvd., Gainesville. Free and open to the public.
Dale City Winter Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Live Music: 2:30 to 5 p.m. Featuring Matt Waller. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: Noon to 3:30 p.m. Featuring Matt Johnson. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Monday, Jan. 30
Mike Rose Magic Show-Winter Wonders: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For all ages/families. The show will feature lots of audience participation. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Potomac Library, 2201 Optiz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Citizenship Class: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. The class will help one get ready to apply for citizenship. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
JazzWorx Mondays: 7 to 9 p.m. Hear some of DMV's best jazz musicians. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
English Conversation: 10 to 11 a.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a friendly atmosphere. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Teen Action Group: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For ages 13 and up. Make a difference in the community and share ideas, earn community hours and meet new friends. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
English Conversation: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Connect with others who are experiencing similar challenges, exchange ideas and use knowledge to help others. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG. 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Leopold's Preserve Winter Lecture Series: 10 to 11 a.m. Alison Zak, founder of the Human Beaver Coexistence Fund, will discuss beavers' role in the ecosystem. Villages of Piedmont II Clubhouse, 6770 Pinchot Lane, Haymarket. Free.
Miller's Thrillers: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. New book club. The group will discuss “No One is Watching” by Alyssa Cole. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
English Conversation: 6 to 7 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
PAWS for Reading: 5 to 6 p.m. Practice reading with a furry friend from K-9 Caring Angels. Call to schedule a time, 703-792-8740. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Device Advice: 2 to 3:30 p.m. For adults. Do you need help with accessing resources on your devices? Get assistance with a computer, smart phone or electronic device; questions. Email: sfloyd@pwcgov.org to make an appointment. Dumfries Library, 18115 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries.
It's a Hop-A-Demic Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Marvel Universe Theme Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Wear a superhero suit and bring a team. Food truck on site; prizes for winning teams; all ages welcome. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.