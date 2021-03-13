You have permission to edit this article.
UPCOMING EVENTS: 'Peter and the Wolf and More' onstage for limited audiences this weekend

Peter and the wolf and more

"Peter and the Wolf and More": 7:30 to 9 p.m. Presented by the Manassas Ballet Theatre. Limited seating is available for live performances. Strict COVID-19 safety protocols enforced. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 703-257-1811 or email info@manassasballet.org. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $35. 

Women's History Tours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn about the female personalities of the property. Masks are required indoors and outdoors. Tours are 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. For more information, call 703-367-7872. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10311 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. Tickets $5 per person, children 6 and under free.

rippon 22.jpg

Rippon Lodge. Courtesy Prince William Historic Preservation

Sunday, March 14

Dale City Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if you are sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.

"Peter and the Wolf and More": 3 to 4:30 p.m. Presented by the Manassas Ballet Theatre. Limited seating is available for live performances. Strict COVID-19 safety protocols enforced. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 703-257-1811 or email info@manassasballet.org. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $35. 

Brush Lettering: All day. Virtual. For adults and grades 6 to 12. Learn the basics of brush lettering. Sign up online at pwcgov.org/library to pick up your free supplies via curbside pickup. Supplies may be picked up during open hours, March 1 to 14. Call the library, 703-792-8820, for more information. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Free.

Monday, March 15

Celebrating Her Ability: All day. Celebrate Women's History Month. Pick up a special bookmark about women who overcame challenges. Fill out your own bookmark and write about a woman who inspired you. Call the library, 703-792-8820, for more information. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Free.

Spanish Circle Time: 11 a.m. to noon. For all ages. Virtual. Featuring stories and songs in Spanish presented by Ms. Roxana. Call the library, 703-792-4500, for more information or to register. Bull Run Regional Library. Free.

Tuesday, March 16

Expand Your Universe-Relaxation 101: All day. Virtual. For adults. Discussion about the art behind relaxation. Learn a variety of techniques to help you learn how to relax. Call the library, 703-792-4500, for more information or to register. Bull Run Regional Library. Free.

AARP Tax Aide: 9:40 a.m. to 5 p.m. For adults. Free tax help for taxpayers with low and middle income with special attention to those ages 60 and older. Call the library for an appointment, 571-316-0493. Leave your full name, phone number and preferred time for your appointment. Your call will be returned. Chinn Park Regional Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.

Wednesday, March 17

Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Virtual. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.  

Colonial History of Northern Virginia: All day. Virtual. For adults. Learn about the Colonial era in Northern Virginia along the Potomac River. Call the library, 703-792-4800, for more information or to register. Chinn Park Regional Library. Free.

