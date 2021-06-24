UPCOMING EVENTS: Oh! International food festival, Manassas Bee Festival

Thursday, June 24
Spark Golf: Washington, D.C.-Prince William Thursday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf: a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Prince William Golf Course, 14631 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $26 per round; cart included.
Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Full Moon Yoga Practice on the Boardwalk: 8:30 p.m. Meet at Neabsco Regional Park Pavilion. Bring mat, blanket, water. Wear appropriate clothing. Neabsco Creek Boardwalk, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Fee $10.
Friday, June 25
Summer Concert Series at Stonebridge: 8 to 10 p.m. Featuring So Fetch. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Free.
Trivia Night in River Mill Park: 6 p.m. Bring team of up to six people and rent 10-foot space in a socially distanced picnic circle in the park. Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta will emcee. Bring chairs or a blanket. Gates open at 6 p.m.; trivia begins at 6:30 p.m. River Mill Park, 458 Mill St., Occoquan. Fee. Purchase tickets online.
Friends of Bull Run Library Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Great deals on gently used books, CDs, DVDs, magazines and more. Profits support library programming. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Saturday, June 26
Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Friends of Bull Run Library Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Great deals on gently used books, CDs, DVDs, magazines and more. Profits support library programming. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park Tours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff and volunteers will provide guided tours that contain camps, cemeteries and battlefields. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Insect repellent encouraged. No pets allowed. For more information, call 703-366-3049. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow.
Manassas Bee Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live music, mead and beer garden and food trucks. Learn how to save the declining pollinators. Workshops, games, arts and crafts, beehive demonstrations, native plant display, vendors and more. For more information, call 703-928-3993. Liberia House, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas.
Oh! Market International Food Festival: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Live Mariachi Band; free food tastings; free raffles. This event will support Northern Virginia Family Services Hunger Resource Center. For more information, call 571-292-2918. Oh! Food Market, 7412 Stream Walk Lane, Manassas.
Freedman's Bureau at Brentsville Tours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more about the Freedman's Bureau, a turbulent time in the county's history. For more information, call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Free; donations welcome.
Sunday, June 27
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Sunday Funday Concert: 3 to 4 p.m. Featuring the Prince William Community Band. For more information, call 703-368-1873. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park Tours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff and volunteers will provide guided tours that contain camps, cemeteries and battlefields. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Insect repellent encouraged. No pets allowed. For more information, call 703-366-3049. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow.
Oh! Market International Food Festival: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Live Mariachi Band; free food tastings; free raffles. This event will support Northern Virginia Family Services Hunger Resource Center. For more information, call 571-292-2918. Oh! Food Market, 7412 Stream Walk Lane, Manassas.
Monday, June 28
Museum Kids Monday: 10 to 11 a.m. Children will explore history through sight, sound, smell and touch with hands-on activities and crafts. Adult must be able to participate with children. Reservations are not required. For more information, call 703-792-5618. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Center, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Fee: $5 per child, ages 9 and under.
Patio Play Time: 2 to 3 p.m. This program is for grades K-5 only, no younger siblings allowed at this time. Join in on the Potomac Patio for fun art activities. Learn how to draw using shadows and create name art. To register or for more information, call 703-792-8330. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Tuesday, June 29
Acoustic Tuesday Concert: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Shane Gamble. For more information, call 703-368-1873. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Water Blaster Painting: 2 to 3 p.m. Outside program for grades 6-12. Create art using water blasters, water balloons and other water toys. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Masks are required for all participants. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Wednesday, June 30
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.