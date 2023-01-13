Upcoming Prince William Events Jan. 12 to 18
ONGOING EVENTS
Off the Wall 19th Annual High School Art Exhibit and Competition: Through Jan. 30. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features 39 student artists from high schools in Manassas City and Prince William County. The exhibit includes student work in these categories: Art and Technology, Painting/Drawing, Poetry, Wearable Art, and Photography. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Veterans Lunch Bunch: Every Second Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Are you a local veteran? Join us for lunch. RSVP to Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
English Conversation Club: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Manassas City Library 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Talking to the Author Bookmark Contest: All day. Additional dates: Friday, Jan. 13, Saturday, Jan. 14, Sunday, Jan. 15, Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Wednesday, Jan. 18; same times. For grades K to 5. Design a bookmark around the theme "Off the Wall." Prizes will be awarded on Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. For more information, call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Rooftop Productions Auditions for “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark”: 7 to 9 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, Jan. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. For adults. New comedy from playwright Lynn Nottage. Auditions will be in the form of cold readings; bring a headshot or recent photo. Call 703-330-2787 to schedule an audition. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Thursday Night Team Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Billy T. Wilde. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Karaoke Thursdays: 6 to 10 p.m. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Friday, Jan. 13
Finding Your Family in the News: 2 to 3 p.m. For adults. Learn how newspapers online can be searched for items useful for a family history. Registration required; call 703-792-8380. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Winter on the Farm: 10 to 11:15 a.m. For all ages/families. The book, “A Farm Prepares for Winter, Sleep Tight Farm,” by Eugenie Doyle will be read followed by a farm craft. Lake Ridge Library, 2239 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge.
Live Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring Tamara Mae. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Bingo Night at Tin Cannon: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free play and prizes for every round. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 2 to 6 p.m. Featuring Lucas Mason. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Live Music: 8 p.m. Featuring Scott Kurt and Memphis 59. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Winter Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local crafters and vendors. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Family Day-Advances in Technology: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
Reading to Dogs: Noon to 1 p.m. For grades K to 5. Practice reading to a therapy dog at the library. Bring own book or read one at the library. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Furs, Feathers, Skulls … Oh, My: 1 to 2 p.m. Join Park Rangers to learn more about the animals that call Leesylvania State Park their home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig, Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Comedy Night-Super Art Fight at the ARTfactory: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cash bar is available, and the doors open at 7 p.m. For questions, call 703-330-2787. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Admission is $25 at the door or $20 online at www.VirginiaARTfactory.org
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring V-n-G Acoustic. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Featuring TORREY B. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Live Music: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring The Creaky Bones. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Dale City Winter Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Live Music: Noon to 3:30 p.m. Featuring Bethany Gates. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Monday, Jan. 16
Prince William County Libraries: All day. All public libraries will be closed in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Monday Night Bingo: 5 to 10 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.; bingo starts at 7 p.m. Hot food is available at the snack bar. Coffee, iced tea and water are provided free of charge. Park West Lions Club, 8620 Sunnygate Drive, Manassas. Price $10-$20.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Teen Action Group: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For ages 13 and up. Make a difference in the community and share ideas, earn community hours and meet new friends. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Connect with others who are experiencing similar challenges, exchange ideas and use knowledge to help others. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG. 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
English Conversation: 6 to 7 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Introduction to Cricut: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Learn the basics of Cricut Design Space and watch a demonstration of what Cricut cutting machines can do. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Winter on the Farm: 10:30 to 11 a.m. For all ages/families. The book, “A Farm Prepares for Winter, Sleep Tight Farm,” by Eugenie Doyle will be read followed by a farm craft. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Books on Tap at Sinistral: 7-10 p.m. Hosted by Sinistral Brewing Company and Prince William Public Libraries. The group will discuss the book “Ordinary Monsters: A Novel” by J. M. Miro. For more information, contact: LibManassasCity@pwcgov.org. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
It's a Hop-A-Demic Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring Uncle Drew and the Scoundrels Band. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Shane and Jackson VA Winter Tour. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Craftworx Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Craftworx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
