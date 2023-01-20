Upcoming Prince William Events Jan. 19 to 25
ONGOING EVENTS
Off the Wall 19th Annual High School Art Exhibit and Competition: Through Jan. 30. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features 39 student artists from high schools in Manassas City and Prince William County. The exhibit includes student work in these categories: Art and Technology, Painting/Drawing, Poetry, Wearable Art, and Photography. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Veterans Lunch Bunch: Every Second Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Are you a local veteran? Join us for lunch. RSVP to Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Mysteries of the Dragonflies with Judy Gallagher: 7 p.m. Discussion about dragonflies and damselflies. Registration required; call 703-490-5200. Prince William Conservation Alliance, 2239 Tackett's Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Donations are appreciated.
Talking to the Author Bookmark Contest: All day. Additional dates: Friday, Jan. 20; Saturday, Jan. 21; Sunday, Jan. 22; Monday, Jan. 23; Tuesday, Jan. 24; and Wednesday, Jan. 25; same times. For grades K to 5. Design a bookmark around the theme "Off the Wall." Prizes will be awarded on Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. For more information, call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
FOCPRL "Public" Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additional dates: Friday, Jan. 20, same times; Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Winter on the Farm: 10:30 to 11 a.m. For all ages/families. The book, “A Farm Prepares for Winter, Sleep Tight Farm,” by Eugenie Doyle will be read followed by a farm craft. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Thursday Night Team Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Karaoke Thursdays: 6 to 10 p.m. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Hannah Rose. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Friday, Jan. 20
Monthly Jeep Meet-Up: 6 to 9 p.m. Meet new friends with old jeeps and new jeeps. Family friendly; food truck on site; dog friendly inside the taproom and out. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Winter on the Farm: 10:30 to 11 a.m. For all ages/families. The book, “A Farm Prepares for Winter, Sleep Tight Farm,” by Eugenie Doyle will be read followed by a farm craft. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Jason Masi. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Featuring Tropical Attitudes Trio. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Open Mic Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Share talent. House PA system provided but singers are encouraged to bring own microphones. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Timmie Metz. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Live Music: 8 p.m. Featuring Rowdy Ace Band. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Winter Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local crafters and vendors. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Children's Day at the Museum-To the Birds: 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by Colonial Downs Group. Children will learn how people and animals stay warm during winter and craft a birdfeeder. Masks required. For more information, call 703-221-2218. Weems-Botts Museum and Annex, 3944 Cameron St., Dumfries. Free.
Naturalist Walk-Geology: 10 a.m. to noon. Explore and discuss the geology of the Triassic basin with a professional naturalist. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. Tickets available at: https://www.leopoldspreserve.com/events-1/naturalist-walk-geology/form
Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass at Old Town Manassas: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Bull Run Unitarian Universalist Church, 9350 Main St., Manassas. Tickets $25.
Reading to Dogs: 9 to 10 a.m. For grades K to 5. Practice reading to a therapy dog at the library. Bring own book or read one at the library. Lake Ridge Library, 2239 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge.
Model Railroad-Northern VA NTRACK Club: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For all ages/families. See a model railroad; meet NVNTRACK members; and learn more about trains. Potomac Library, 2201 Optiz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Guided Museum Tour: 11 a.m. to noon. Learn about Leesylvania's natural and human history on a guided tour through the museum and Discovery Room. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Andrew O'Day. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 to 8 p.m. Featuring Kylie Brown. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Curt and Rob. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Live Music: 2:30 to 6 p.m. Featuring Summer and Eric. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Live Music: 8 p.m. Featuring Delta Spur Band. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Sunday, Jan. 22
Dale City Winter Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Waterfowl Prowl: 1 to 2 p.m. See the taxidermy waterfowl at the visitor center and learn about their journey from the arctic and Canada to Northern Virginia. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge.
Sunday Cornhole: 2 to 7 p.m. Hosted by Seth Rimmer and DMV Cornhole. All skill levels welcome. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 per person.
Live Music: Noon to 3:30 p.m. Featuring Katelyn Christine. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Monday, Jan. 23
Teen Advisory Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Help plan library events and spend time with other teens. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Citizenship Class: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. The class will help one get ready to apply for citizenship. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
The Tween Scene: 5 to 6 p.m. For grades 6 to 8. Come hang out with other tweens and enjoy crafts, games, and other activities. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Teen Action Group: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For ages 13 and up. Make a difference in the community and share ideas; earn community hours; and meet new friends. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Homeschool Hangout: 1 to 3 p.m. For all ages/families. Join homeschool friends to relax and hang out. The library has free Wi-Fi, board games, video games and LEGOs. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Your Money Matters: 11 a.m. to noon. For adults. A banking expert will discuss what scams are currently out there; how to avoid fraud; and safeguard a checking account. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Special Event Cozy MysTEAry Tea: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For adults. Uncover the mysterious qualities of tea and Celebrate National Hot Tea Month. Various teas and mugs will be provided; feel free to bring own mug or teacup. Registration required; call 703-792-5678. Dumfries Library, 11815 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries.
English Conversation: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Connect with others who are experiencing similar challenges, exchange ideas and use knowledge to help others. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG. 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Homeschool Day-Music of the Marine Corps: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For homeschool students. Music of the Marine Corps throughout history. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
English Conversation: 6 to 7 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Hosted by DJ Stevie K. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
January's Musical Acts Open Mic Night: 7 to 9:30 p.m. The stage is open to singers and musicians only (musicians must bring their own instrument; PA provided). Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Craftworx Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Craftworx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Wilson Springs Hotel. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
