Upcoming Prince William Events Sept. 15 to 21
ONGOING EVENTS
Veterans Lunch Bunch: Are you a local veteran? If so, join us for lunch. Every second Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817 to RSVP. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
"Entre Dos Mundos" Exhibit by Artist David Amoroso: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through Nov. 5. The artist shows his admiration for Latin culture through his artwork. His artistic passion is divided between painting, photography, and block and screen prints. Although the majority of his work is dedicated to painting iconic portraits of everyday people, he also represents Mexican pop culture through his art. For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
Spiritual Care Support Ministries Bereavement Support Group: Wednesdays, Sept. 21 to Dec. 7; 7 to 8:30 p.m. RSVP by calling 540-349-5814. Chapel Springs Church, 11500 New Life Way, Bristow. Free.
Gallery Exhibit by Bennie Heron-Zero and One: Hylton Performing Arts Center, Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Through Nov. 6. Expressionist paintings by artist and poet Bennie Heron. For hours and more information, call 703-993-7550.
Dale City Farmers Market: Sundays. Open through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Thursdays. Open through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Open through Nov. 17. Recurring monthly on the 3rd Thursday. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Job Fair: 1 to 4 p.m. Chinn Park and Potomac Libraries are hosting a job fair. Free tables on a first come, first served basis for businesses hiring new employees. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Walk-in One-on-one Computer Help: 1 to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Friday, Sept. 16, Monday, Sept. 19 and Wednesday, Sept. 21; same times. For adults. Personal assistance with the computer, smart phone, electronic device questions. For more information, call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Open Mic Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. All are welcome to listen or perform. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
DJ Rockstar Karaoke: 6 p.m. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Friday, Sept. 16
English Conversation Club: 10 to 11 a.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills; speakers of all languages are welcome. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Trivia Night at the Park: 6 to 9 p.m. For adults. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bring up to 8-person team and test knowledge. Bring chairs or blankets and a picnic. River Mill Park, 407 Mill St., Occoquan. Team registration $30. Register in advance on Eventbrite.
Campfire Nature Trivia: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring their own s'mores. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas NY State of Mind Tour: 8 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com
Special "FRIENDS" Trivia Night at Tin Cannon: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to 6 people. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Open Mic Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Come out and share talent. House PA system provided; bring own microphones. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Farm Fest 2022: Noon to 8 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18; same times. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Bingo Night at Tin Cannon: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free play and prizes for every round. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 703-594-3237. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Town of Dumfries Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. Town of Dumfries, 3800 Graham Park Road, Dumfries.
Fun Markets: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 703-344-8505. Potomac Mills Commuter Lot, 2704 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge.
Potomac Place Neighborhood Block Party: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring kids, friends and neighbors for food; live music; games and more. Potomac Place, 2144 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge. Free.
Sunset Wetland Walk: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dress for the weather; wear sturdy closed toe shoes and bring water. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Fishing 101: 9 to 11 a.m. Guests over the age of 15 are required to have a valid VA fishing license. All equipment is provided during the clinic. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Friends of Bull Run Library Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds help fund Bull Run Library activities and events. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
PAWS-Reading to Dogs: 10:30 a.m. to noon. For all ages. Improve skills by reading to a therapy dog. Bring own book or use one from the library. Register at the youth services desk. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
46th Edgar Rohr Memorial Car Meet: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Antique car show and flea market. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Free spectator admission.
GFWC Woman's Club of Manassas Yard and Bake Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds support charities within Manassas and Prince William County. Grace United Methodist Church, 10201 Hendley Road, Manassas.
Latino Fest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park.
Brentsville Bluegrass Festival: Noon to 6 p.m. Bring chairs. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow.
Oktoberfest Celebration: 1 to 10 p.m. Oktoberfest beer; German food; live music. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Oktoberfest: Noon. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Featuring New Dominion Band. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Charles McCullough. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
An Evening with Norm Lewis: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Broadway legend. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets are $70, $55, $40.
Riverside Crafts: 2 to 3 p.m. Join the Park Rangers for a unique crafting experience. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Fishing Without a Rod: 11 a.m. to noon. Learn about the fish that live in the Potomac River and use a seine net, one of humankind's oldest fishing tools. Bring water shoes and wear comfortable clothing. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Ornery Oktoberfest: Noon to 6 p.m. German beer; German food; food truck; live music. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. Tickets are available at: www.orneryoktoberfest2022.eventbrite.com
Live Music: 1 p.m. Featuring Something Sophisticated: The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket.
Monday, Sept. 19
Citizenship Class: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. Multilevel class dedicated to helping people get ready to apply for citizenship. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
911 Safety- A Children's Program: 5 to 6 p.m. For grades K-5. Learn from a 911 operator what to do in an emergency. Practice calling with an app; enjoy a short story; and arts and crafts. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fresh produce. Shop local and support the community. Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market, 2230 Tackett's Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.
How to Lose Weight: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For adults. Learn what macronutrients are and how to improve metabolism. Potomac Library, 221 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
NOVA Information Table: 3 to 5 p.m. For adults and grades 6-12. NOVA representatives will discuss program offerings, admissions process and receiving assistance. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Plein Air at Leopold's Preserve: 9 a.m. to noon. Bring own supplies. Artists of all ages and skill levels are welcome. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. Tickets are available at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/events-1/plein-air-at-leopolds-preserve-2/form
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library. 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Books on Tap at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. Hosted by Sinistral Brewing Company and Prince William Public Libraries. The group will discuss the book “American Fire” by Monica Hesse. For more information, contact: LibManassasCity@pwcgov.org. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
