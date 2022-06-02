Ongoing events
Dale City Farmers Market: Open Sundays through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Open Thursdays through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Open through Nov. 17. Recurring monthly on the third Thursday. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Golden Anniversary-50 Years of Prince William Art Society: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through June 4. In celebration of their golden anniversary, ARTfactory is hosting a group art exhibit featuring 44 original works of art from 11 PWAS members. For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle. Through July 22, 2022. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, June 3
Manassas Chorale Spring Concert: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets: $20 to $25.
Crescent Cinema Friday Nights Under the Stars: Begins at dusk. Featuring the movie “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” Blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Madison Crescent, 8010 Crescent Park Drive, Gainesville. Free.
Common Genealogical Mistakes and How to Avoid Them: 2 to 3 p.m. For adults. Register by calling 703-792-8360. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Bingo at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Free to play; prizes to win. Bring a marker, pencil, pen or crayon to mark bingo cards. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Friday Night Cornhole: 6 to 10 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Signups and practice start at 6 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. Food truck on site. Heritage Brewing, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Open Mic Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Come out and share talent. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Saturday, June 4
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
City of Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. City of Manassas Farmers Market, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Morgan Wallen The Dangerous Tour: 7 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com
Clean the Bay Day: 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed to clean Liberia House's grounds. Bring work gloves; water will be provided. For questions, contact Christen Fox at 703-257-8315. Liberia House, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas. Free.
28th Annual Railway Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Festival is free. VRE train rides are $10 cash and $11 credit card; you must have a ticket to ride.
Occoquan River Fest and Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, June 5, same times. Historic Occoquan, Mill St., Occoquan. No admission fee at the gate. Shuttle fee is $5 round trip.
Manassas Hamfest: 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park. $10.
Volunteer Event-Duck Box Building: 9 a.m. Help assemble nesting boxes. Closed-toe shoes are required. Long sleeves recommended; bring a hat and sunscreen. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. Register at: https://www.leopoldspreserve.com/events-1/volunteer-event-duck-box-building
Kids Fishing Tournament: 9 to 11 a.m. For ages 3 to 15. Bring a rod and reel or borrow one from the park. For more information, call 703-730-8205. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Virginia National Ballet Recital: 3 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets: $35 adults (13 years and older); $25 youth (12 years and younger)
Live Music: 7 p.m. Featuring Yoko Says No. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Shane and Jackson. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Sunday, June 5
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
A Juneteenth Celebration: 1 p.m. Presented by JNJ Dance Expressions. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets: $10 adult; $8 child and student (with ID).
Boyle School of Irish Dance Spring Performance: 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets: $15; free for children under 5.
Books on Tap at Ornery Beer Company: 6 to 8 p.m. For adults. Hosted by Ornery Beer Company and Prince William Library. For more information, contact jraghunathan@pwcgov.org. Ornery Beer Company, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Monday, June 6
Town Hall Meeting: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Virtual. Topic of discussion is Mapplng Police Violence: The Hidden Cost of Police Misconduct and Why Training is Important. Speakers are Chief Peter Newsham and Major Kimberly Chisely-Missouri, PWC Police Department. To join the Zoom meeting register at: https://bit.ly/3vM54gm.
Citizenship Class: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Multilevel class dedicated to helping people get ready to apply for citizenship. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Mental Health Literacy Event: 6 to 7 p.m. For adults. Presentation by the Woodbridge Therapy Group. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Wonder Wanders Nature Walk and Storytime: 2 to 3 p.m. For all ages. Discover the wonders of nature. No registration necessary. Independent Hill Library, 14418 Bristow Road, Manassas.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Open to all skill levels; teams encouraged. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Tuesday, June 7
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tackett's Mill, 2201 Old Bridge Road, Lake Ridge.
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Hilary Veltri. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lighter Road, Haymarket. Free.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged but not required. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Cornhole: 7 to 9 p.m. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. All levels can play. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Wednesday, June 8
Bluebird Lecture: 9 to 11 a.m. Learn the life history of the Eastern Bluebird. Bring a chair and a hat. Following will be a hike; wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and bring binoculars. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
The Search for the Spotted Lanternfly: 10 a.m. to noon. Presented by Merrimac Farm naturalists. A paper model activity will be provided for children. RSVP to: merrimacfarmvmn@gmail.com. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Bingo Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas. $5 to play.
