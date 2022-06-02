Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.