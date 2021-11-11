UPCOMING EVENTS: Nights of Lights on the fairgrounds begins, other events

Ongoing:
“Wild Webs” Freeform Fiber exhibit: Through Jan. 21. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features the freeform, fiber-art creations of local artist Karen Ballard and the U.S. premier of Prudence Mapstone's collaborative freeform crochet and knit artwork, “50 Years of Flower Power.” Contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America Art Display: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Through July 22, 2022. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Women of the Same Blood: Through Jan. 9. Hylton Performing Arts Center, Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, Science and Tech, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Through analog photographic processes, artist, photographer, archivist and family historian Zia Palmer records the often slow changes in communities, landscapes and architecture, specifically legacies and remnants of her ancestral locations in Northeastern New Mexico. The Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test result for all visitors.
Nights of Lights on the fairgrounds: Through Jan. 9. Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Nights of Lights will feature mesmerizing holiday light displays spanning over one mile. Visitors will enjoy colorful displays and brightly lit trees during their drive. They will have the opportunity to visit the interactive Christmas Village. The village will feature activities for the whole family. A special addition to the village will be the custom-designed Gingerbread Cafe. Live entertainment, carnival attractions and more. Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nights-of-lights-on-the-fairgrounds-tickets-169360767615
Thursday, Nov. 11
Free Entrance Days for National Parks 2021: During park hours. Prince William Forest Park, 18170 Park Entrance Road, Triangle.
Thanksgiving Recipe Swap: All day. Stop by the library to fill out a recipe card with details on making a favorite dish. Leave it at the recipe card display and take home a new recipe in exchange. For more information, call 703-792-8820. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Free.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Bring a team of up to six players, winning team gets a prize. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Chris Timbers. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Trivia Night at Tucked Away Brewing Company: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Sinistral's Open Mic Night: 6 to 9 p.m. All are welcome to listen or perform. For more information, call 703-686-4575. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Friday, Nov. 12
Model Railroad Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.For all ages/families. Extensive exhibit of model railroads. Chat with engineers and enthusiasts from the Prince William Model Railroad Club. Masks required. For more information, call 703-792-4800. Free.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. For more information, call 703-792-8330. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Mason Fall New Dances Concert: 8 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Enjoy a performance filled with diverse choreography and talented dancers from the School of Dance. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all audience members. Tickets $15; students, staff and seniors $10; groups of 10 or more $7.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Bring a friend and show vocal skills on the stage. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Comedy Night: 7 to 9 p.m. For adults. A night of dessert, fun, and laughter with comedian Scott Davis. No childcare available. Park Valley Church, 4500 Waverly Farm Drive, Haymarket. $30/household. Tickets available on church website.
Trivia Night in River Mill Park: 6 p.m. River Mill Park, 458 Mill St., Occoquan. Bring team of up to six people and rent a 10-foot space in a socially distanced picnic circle in the park. Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta will emcee. Bring chairs or a blanket. Gates open at 6 p.m.; trivia begins at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Patriots for Disabled Divers. Purchase tickets at:
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 6:30 to 10:30. Featuring Good Shot Judy. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Veteran's Benefit Cornhole Tournament: 6 to 10 p.m. Register at 6 p.m.; tournament starts at 7 p.m. Gourmet hot dogs provided by Lucky Dog food truck. For more information, call 571-208-1668. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Sistas the Musical: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. An uplifting musical journey about a multi-generational African American family. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. The Hylton Performing Arts Center will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all audience members. Tickets: $25.
Model Railroad Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chinn Park Library 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. For all ages/families. Extensive exhibit of model railroads. Chat with engineers and enthusiasts from the Prince William Model Railroad Club. Masks required. For more information, call 703-792-4800. Free.
Mason Fall New Dances Concert: 8 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Enjoy a performance filled with diverse choreography and talented dancers from the School of Dance. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all audience members. Tickets $15; students, staff and seniors $10; groups of 10 or more $7.
Brentsville Christmas Market and Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brentsville District High School, 12109 Aden Road, Nokesville. Indoor event, masks required and observe social distancing.
Friendsgiving Drive-by Food Drive 2021: 9 a.m.to noon. Drop off non-perishable food donations without ever leaving the car. Donations benefit the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry. The Waverly Club at Dominion Valley Country Club, 15401 Fog Mountain Circle, Gainesville.
Fall Festival at the Farm Brewery at Broad Run: Noon to 5 p.m. Enjoy a fun filled day with family and friends. Candy apples, moon bounce, obstacle course, rock climbing, slides and more. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Broad Run. Free.
Family Day-Happy Birthday Marine Corps: Noon to 3 p.m. Help celebrate the birthday of the Marine Corps and the 15th anniversary of the National Museum of the Marine Corps with fun birthday themed crafts. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
Farm Station Tour and Picnic: Noon. Tour the fire station. Kids can meet the firefighters, learn about their jobs and see the firetrucks up close. Pack a lunch and after the tour head to Clareybrook Park for playground fun. Nokesville Fire Station, 12826 Marsteller Drive, Nokesville.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring the Excellent Drivers. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Live Music at Heritage Brewing Company: 6 p.m. Featuring Alyssa Sease. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Live Music at Tin Cannon Brewing Company: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Six Shades of Gray. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Sistas the Musical: 3 p.m. An uplifting musical journey about a multi-generational African American family. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. The Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all audience members, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $25.
The War and Treaty: 7 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. A concert celebrating the veterans and the arts. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. Beginning Oct. 18, the Hylton will require proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test result for all audience members. Tickets $44, $37, $26. Free for veterans and servicemembers with ID.
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Thanksgiving Recipe Swap: All day. Stop by the library to fill out a recipe card with details on making a favorite dish. Leave it at the recipe card display and take home a new recipe in exchange. For more information, call 703-792-8820. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Free.
Hauntingly Historic Occoquan Walking Tour: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Family friendly. Wear comfortable shoes; bring water and bug spray. Hear stories of famous and beloved ghosts. Reservations required; call 703-357-3850. Occoquan Spirits, 408 Mill St., Occoquan. $15 per person.
Veterans Supporting Veterans Vendor Fair: 1 p.m. Help support veteran owned businesses. For more information, call 703-420-2890. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring the Catholic School Dropouts. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Paint and Pint at Tin Cannon Brewing Company: 2 to 4 p.m. Paint a winter scene. Tickets include a pint of locally brewed beer. Advance registration is highly encouraged. For more information, call 571-248-0489. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. $32. Tickets available at Eventbrite.
Monday, Nov. 15
Gratitude Wreaths: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For all ages/families. Create a simple gratitude wreath using a kit supplied by the library. Kits available beginning Nov. 15 while supplies last. For more information, call 703-792-5675. Lake Ridge Library, 2239 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Fun and prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomatc Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Cafe at Farm Station Spirit Day: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Greenville Elementary School Spirit Day. No flyers or mention necessary, 15% of all orders will go to the PTO. Cafe at Farm Station, 7150 Farm Station Road, Warrenton.
Red Cross Blood Drive: 2 to 6:30 p.m. For adults. Go to www.redcross.org and enter the code Central Library to schedule a lifesaving donation. For more information, call 703-792-8360. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Turkey Pudding Cups: 11 a.m. to noon. For children ages 3 to 6 years. Join the library staff in the pavilion and make edible turkey treats. All supplies will be provided. For more information, call 703-792-5668. Independent Hill Library, 14418 Bristow Road, Manassas.
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure
Books on Tap at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. Hosted by Sinistral Brewing Company and Prince William Public Libraries. For more information, contact Hannah at haxt@pwcgov.org. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
CASA Information Session: Noon to 1 p.m. Virtual. Help protect abused and neglected children in the community by becoming a volunteer child advocate. CASA Children's Intervention Services is seeking volunteers who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. To learn more, attend an information session. Email jpolen@casacis.org for the link or call 703-330-8145 for additional dates. Manassas. Free.
Health and Life Sciences Industry Update: 8:30-10 a.m. Presented by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce. Keynote speakers are Sean Connaughton and Debi Roder. RSVP required, call 703-368-6600. Hickory Golf Club, 11921 Chanceford Drive, Woodbridge. $50 member; $65 prospective member. Tickets available at: https://events.pwchamber.org/sbaweb/events/events.asp?details=true&cale_id=2883&month=11/5/2021
